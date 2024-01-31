EQS-Ad-hoc: Vita 34 AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast

Vita 34 publishes preliminary figures on the course of business in 2023 Leipzig, 31 January 2024 - Vita 34 AG closed the year 2023, in view of a challenging environment, solidly from a purely operational perspective. However, a number of extraordinary charges caused the earnings development to fall short of expectations. Based on initial preliminary figures on business performance, Group revenue in 2023 amounted to EUR 76.8 million, which is in the communicated guidance range of EUR 75 to 82 million. Preliminary earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 4.0 million, which is below the communicated guidance range of EUR 5.5 to 7.0 million. While the development of purely operating earnings was still generally in line with expectations, a number of extraordinary charges, which the company has already reported on in news publications, resulted in earnings falling short of the guidance corridor. These include mainly one-off charges for the downsizing of the Management Board, the charges for the capital increase, the consulting charges in connection with internal investigations at a subsidiary as well as in connection with the lawsuit against the licensor of the CAR-T technology and an unexpected increase in charges for the audit of 2023. The total extraordinary charges arising from the aforementioned items amounted to EUR 1.5 million. --- End of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR ---



According to current planning, the company will publish the complete Annual Report 2023 on 30 April 2024.

