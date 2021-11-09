VTG 2021 EGM - Presentation and Address

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
Vita Group Limited - Market Update
Vita Group Limited (ASX: VTG) is holding an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) today (Wednesday, 10 November 2021).
Please find enclosed for immediate release to the market, copies of:
-
EGM Presentation, and
-
EGM Addresses.
This announcement has been authorised for lodgement by VTG's Board of Directors.
ONLINE ATTENDEES - TEXT QUESTION PROCESS
123-456-789
When the question function is available, the messaging tab will appear at the top of the screen
To submit a question, type your
question in the "Ask a question" box
and press the send arrow
Your question will be sent
immediately for review
Received
2021 Extraordinary General Mee:ng Vita Group Limited | 3
ONLINE ATTENDEES - AUDIO QUESTION PROCESS
123-456-789
When the audio questions line is available, a
link will appear on the home tab titled
Asking Audio Questions
If you would like to ask an audio question, pause the meeting broadcast and click on the link
You will be prompted to enter your name and the topic of your question before being placed in the audio questions queue
2021 Extraordinary General Mee:ng Vita Group Limited | 4
