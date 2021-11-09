Log in
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/09
0.865 AUD   +0.58%
05:57pVTG 2021 EGM - Presentation and Address
PU
05:42pVTG 2021 EGM – Presentation and Address
PU
10/26Constitution - Vita Group Limited - Proposed amendment at 2021 AGM
PU
VTG 2021 EGM - Presentation and Address

11/09/2021 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Vita Group Limited

ACN 113 178 519

77 Hudson Road

Albion Qld 4010

10 November 2021

Market Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

4th Floor, 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT

Dear Sir or Madam

Vita Group Limited - Market Update

Vita Group Limited (ASX: VTG) is holding an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) today (Wednesday, 10 November 2021).

Please find enclosed for immediate release to the market, copies of:

  • EGM Presentation, and
  • EGM Addresses.

This announcement has been authorised for lodgement by VTG's Board of Directors.

For enquiries relating to this announcement, contact:

Andrew Ryan

George Southgate

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Legal and Risk Officer / Company Secretary

Mob: 0417 644 756

Mob: 0412 514 030

Yours sincerely

George Southgate

Chief Legal and Risk Officer / Group Company Secretary

Vita Group Limited

personalFor onlyuse

E X T R A O R D I N A R Y

G E N E R A L M E E T I N G

10 NOVEMBER 2021

This release has been authorised by the VTG Board

onlyuse

personalVita

Group

ForBoard

DICK SIMPSON

MAXINE HORNE

Chairman

Chief Execu1ve Oﬃcer

PAUL WILSON

PAUL MIRABELLE

NEIL OSBORNE

Non-Execu1ve Director

Non-Execu1ve Director

Non-Execu1ve Director

2021 Extraordinary General Mee:ng Vita Group Limited | 2

For personal use only

ONLINE ATTENDEES - TEXT QUESTION PROCESS

123-456-789

When the question function is available, the messaging tab will appear at the top of the screen

To submit a question, type your

question in the "Ask a question" box

and press the send arrow

Your question will be sent

immediately for review

Received

2021 Extraordinary General Mee:ng Vita Group Limited | 3

For personal use only

ONLINE ATTENDEES - AUDIO QUESTION PROCESS

123-456-789

When the audio questions line is available, a

link will appear on the home tab titled

Asking Audio Questions

If you would like to ask an audio question, pause the meeting broadcast and click on the link

You will be prompted to enter your name and the topic of your question before being placed in the audio questions queue

2021 Extraordinary General Mee:ng Vita Group Limited | 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vita Group Limited published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 22:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
