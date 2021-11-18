Vita : VTG Appendix 3Y – Change of Directors Interest Notice

Authorised for lodgement by:

Please find attached the latest Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice (Appendix 3Y) in relation to Vita Group Limited ("Company") for Ms Maxine Horne relating to lapsing of performance rights issued under the Vita Group Performance Rights Plan.

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity VITA GROUP LIMITED

ABN 62 113 178 519

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Maxine Joan Horne Date of last notice 25 August 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should

be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct and indirect Nature of indirect interest 1. FZIC Pty Ltd (of which Maxine Horne is (including registered holder) sole director and shareholder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant 2. McMahon Superannuation Pty Ltd (of interest. which Maxine Horne is sole director and shareholder) as trustee for the McMahon Super Fund 3. ACN 097 446 903 Pty Ltd (of which Maxine Horne is sole director and shareholder) Date of change 12 November 2021 No. of securities held prior to change Direct interest in 2,765,773 ordinary shares and 434,177 Performance Rights Indirect interest in 26,908,193 ordinary shares through entities noted in (1), (2) and (3) above Class Performance rights