    VTG   AU000000VTG6

VITA GROUP LIMITED

(VTG)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/17
0.91 AUD   +1.68%
02:42aVITA : VTG Notification of cessation of securities
PU
02:42aVITA : VTG Appendix 3Y – Change of Directors Interest Notice
PU
11/18VITA GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
Vita : VTG Appendix 3Y – Change of Directors Interest Notice

11/18/2021 | 02:42am EST
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Vita Group Limited

ACN 113 178 519

77 Hudson Road

Albion Qld 4010

18 November 2021

Market Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

4th Floor, 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT

Dear Sir or Madam

Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice

Please find attached the latest Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice (Appendix 3Y) in relation to Vita Group Limited ("Company") for Ms Maxine Horne relating to lapsing of performance rights issued under the Vita Group Performance Rights Plan.

Authorised for lodgement by:

George Southgate

Chief Legal and Risk Officer / Company Secretary

Vita Group Limited

Further enquiries:

Andrew Ryan

George Southgate

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Legal and Risk Officer / Company Secretary

Mob: 0417 644 756

Mob: 0412 514 030

Name of entity VITA GROUP LIMITED

ABN 62 113 178 519

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Maxine Joan Horne

Date of last notice

25 August 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should

be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and indirect

Nature of indirect interest

1. FZIC Pty Ltd (of which Maxine Horne is

(including registered holder)

sole director and shareholder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

2. McMahon Superannuation Pty Ltd (of

interest.

which Maxine Horne is sole director and

shareholder) as trustee for the McMahon

Super Fund

3. ACN 097 446 903 Pty Ltd (of which

Maxine Horne is sole director and

shareholder)

Date of change

12 November 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct interest in 2,765,773 ordinary

shares and 434,177 Performance Rights

Indirect interest in 26,908,193 ordinary

shares through entities noted in (1), (2)

and (3) above

Class

Performance rights

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

N/A

Number disposed

434,177 Performance Rights (lapsed)

Value/Consideration

Expiry of unvested performance rights, in

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

accordance with the terms of the Vita

valuation

Group Performance Rights Plan.

No. of securities held after change

Direct interest in 2,765,773 ordinary

shares

Indirect interest in 26,908,193 ordinary

shares through entities noted in (1), (2)

and (3) above

Nature of change

Lapse of Performance Rights in

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

accordance with the Vita Group

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

Performance Rights Plan.

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should

be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed N/A above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/A to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided?

Disclaimer

Vita Group Limited published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 07:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
