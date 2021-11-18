Vita : VTG Appendix 3Y – Change of Directors Interest Notice

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
Vita Group Limited
ACN 113 178 519
77 Hudson Road
Albion Qld 4010
18 November 2021
Market Announcements Office
Australian Securities Exchange
4th Floor, 20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT
Dear Sir or Madam
Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice
Please find attached the latest Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice (Appendix 3Y) in relation to Vita Group Limited ("Company") for Ms Maxine Horne relating to lapsing of performance rights issued under the Vita Group Performance Rights Plan.
Authorised for lodgement by:
George Southgate
Chief Legal and Risk Officer / Company Secretary
Vita Group Limited
|
Further enquiries:
|
|
Andrew Ryan
|
George Southgate
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
Chief Legal and Risk Officer / Company Secretary
|
Mob: 0417 644 756
|
Mob: 0412 514 030
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity VITA GROUP LIMITED
ABN 62 113 178 519
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for
the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Maxine Joan Horne
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
25 August 2021
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should
be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct and indirect
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
1. FZIC Pty Ltd (of which Maxine Horne is
|
(including registered holder)
|
sole director and shareholder)
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
2. McMahon Superannuation Pty Ltd (of
|
interest.
|
|
which Maxine Horne is sole director and
|
|
shareholder) as trustee for the McMahon
|
|
Super Fund
|
|
3. ACN 097 446 903 Pty Ltd (of which
|
|
Maxine Horne is sole director and
|
|
shareholder)
|
Date of change
|
12 November 2021
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Direct interest in 2,765,773 ordinary
|
|
shares and 434,177 Performance Rights
|
|
Indirect interest in 26,908,193 ordinary
|
|
shares through entities noted in (1), (2)
|
|
and (3) above
|
Class
|
Performance rights
|
|
-
See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Number acquired
|
N/A
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
434,177 Performance Rights (lapsed)
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
Expiry of unvested performance rights, in
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
|
accordance with the terms of the Vita
|
valuation
|
|
Group Performance Rights Plan.
|
No. of securities held after change
|
Direct interest in 2,765,773 ordinary
|
|
shares
|
|
Indirect interest in 26,908,193 ordinary
|
|
shares through entities noted in (1), (2)
|
|
and (3) above
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
Lapse of Performance Rights in
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,
|
accordance with the Vita Group
|
issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
|
Performance Rights Plan.
|
buy-back
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should
be disclosed in this part.
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3Y Page 2
|
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed N/A above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/A to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided?
-
See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3
Disclaimer
Vita Group Limited published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 07:41:01 UTC.