Vita : VTG Notification of cessation of securities

Notification of cessation of +securities Announcement Summary Entity name VITA GROUP LIMITED Announcement Type New announcement Date of this announcement Thursday November 18, 2021 Details of +securities that have ceased Number of ASX +security +securities that The +securities have Date of code Security description have ceased ceased due to cessation VTGAA PERFORMANCE RIGHTS 1,030,688 Lapse of conditional right to 12/11/2021 securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of cessation of +securities Part 1 - Announcement Details 1.1 Name of +Entity VITA GROUP LIMITED We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our issued capital. 1.2 Registered Number Type Registration Number ACN 113178519 1.3 ASX issuer code VTG The announcement is New announcement Date of this announcement 18/11/2021

Notification of cessation of +securities Part 2 - Details of +equity securities or +debt securities that have ceased ASX +Security Code and Description VTGAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased Number of securities that have ceased 1,030,688 Reason for cessation Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied Date of cessation Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation? 12/11/2021 No Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation? Not applicable

Notification of cessation of +securities Part 3 - Issued capital following changes Following the cessation of the +securities the subject of this notification, the issued capital of the entity will comprise: 3.1 Quoted +equity securities and +debt securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX) Total number of ASX +security code and description +securities on issue VTG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID 165,604,453 3.2 Unquoted +equity securities (total number of each +class of +equity securities issued but not quoted on ASX) Total number of ASX +security code and description +securities on issue VTGAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS 633,751 Note: the figures stated in the tables above are used to calculate the total market capitalisation of the entity published by ASX from time to time. The table will not include those classes of +securities that have ceased or lapsed in their entirety in ASX records before the announcement date described in Q1.5, even if the entity has advised ASX of a change to that class of +security in Part 2 of this form.