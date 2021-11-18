Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Vita Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTG   AU000000VTG6

VITA GROUP LIMITED

(VTG)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/17
0.91 AUD   +1.68%
02:42aVITA : VTG Notification of cessation of securities
PU
02:42aVITA : VTG Appendix 3Y – Change of Directors Interest Notice
PU
11/18VITA GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
Vita : VTG Notification of cessation of securities

11/18/2021 | 02:42am EST
Notification of cessation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

VITA GROUP LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday November 18, 2021

Details of +securities that have ceased

Number of

ASX +security

+securities that

The +securities have

Date of

code

Security description

have ceased

ceased due to

cessation

VTGAA

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

1,030,688

Lapse of conditional right to

12/11/2021

securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of cessation of +securities

1 / 4

Notification of cessation of +securities

Part 1 - Announcement Details

1.1 Name of +Entity

VITA GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our issued capital.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

113178519

1.3

ASX issuer code

VTG

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

18/11/2021

Notification of cessation of +securities

2 / 4

Notification of cessation of +securities

Part 2 - Details of +equity securities or +debt securities that have ceased

ASX +Security Code and Description

VTGAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

1,030,688

Reason for cessation

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Date of cessation

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

12/11/2021

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

Not applicable

Notification of cessation of +securities

3 / 4

Notification of cessation of +securities

Part 3 - Issued capital following changes

Following the cessation of the +securities the subject of this notification, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

3.1 Quoted +equity securities and +debt securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

VTG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

165,604,453

3.2 Unquoted +equity securities (total number of each +class of +equity securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

VTGAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

633,751

Note: the figures stated in the tables above are used to calculate the total market capitalisation of the entity published by ASX from time to time. The table will not include those classes of +securities that have ceased or lapsed in their entirety in ASX records before the announcement date described in Q1.5, even if the entity has advised ASX of a change to that class of +security in Part 2 of this form.

Notification of cessation of +securities

4 / 4

Disclaimer

Vita Group Limited published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 07:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 592 M 431 M 431 M
Net income 2022 9,17 M 6,67 M 6,67 M
Net cash 2022 0,73 M 0,53 M 0,53 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 3,87%
Capitalization 151 M 110 M 110 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 73,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Peter Connors Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Andrew Ryan Chief Financial Officer
Richard Anthony Simpson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Justin Maskey Chief Technology Officer
Neil Anthony Osborne Independent Non-Executive Director
