Vitafoam Nigeria : NIG PLC.- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc

Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2022

DIRECTORS' PROFILE

DR. BAMIDELE OSUOLALE MAKANJUOLA (Non-Executive)

Dr. Makanjuola is a first class Chemical Engineering graduate of University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Ile- Ife. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Chemical Engineering and Economics from the Loughborough University of Technology, United Kingdom. He is a member of the Polymer Institute of Nigeria and Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers. He became the Executive Director in Charge of Corporate Planning and Development in December 2001 and was appointed Managing Director on 1st April, 2006, a position he held until his retirement on 30th September, 2012. He is currently the Chairman of the Board.

MR. TAIWO AYODELE ADENIYI (Executive)

Mr. Adeniyi holds a B.Sc Degree in Chemistry and M.sc (Pharmaceutical Chemistry) from the University of Lagos and a Masters Degree in Supply Engineering and Logistics from the University of Warwick, United Kingdom. He is also an Alumnus of Cranfield University School of Management. He won the prestigious Chairman's award of an outstanding employee in 2009 and the Nigerian National Productivity Order of Merit Award in 2010. He started his career in PharmaDeko Plc where he gained wide experience in operations management and products developments. He joined Vitafoam in 2007 as Logistics Manager and later became the Manufacturing Manager in 2010, a position he held until his appointment in July, 2012 as Executive Director and later Technical Director. Mr. Adeniyi was appointed Acting Managing Director on 22nd April, 2015 and became the substantive Managing Director on 4th June, 2015.

MR. OWOADE BAMIDELE SOLA (Executive)

Mr. Owoade holds a Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Masters degree in Business Administration (MBA). He is a member of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria. He started his career in 1995 as management trainee in West African Batteries Limited (Exide) where he gained experience in operations management and quality assurance. He joined PharmaDeko Plc in 2000 as Plant Engineer and later became Factory Engineer and Head, Factory and Engineering. He joined Vitafoam Nigeria PLC in 2008. Prior to his appointment to the board of Vitafoam on 18th December, 2018, Mr. Owoade was at various times the Factory Manager, Ikeja plant, National Sales Manager, Head of Sales at Vitafoam and Managing Director Vitablom, Nigeria Limited (a subsidiary of Vitafoam).