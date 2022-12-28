Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Vitafoam Nigeria Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VITAFOAM   NGVITAFOAM00

VITAFOAM NIGERIA PLC

(VITAFOAM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-27
21.95 NGN   +0.92%
12/28Vitafoam Nigeria : Nig plc.- audited financial statement for 2022
PU
10/30Vitafoam Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/30Vitafoam Nigeria : Nig plc.- quarter 4 - financial statement for 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vitafoam Nigeria : NIG PLC.- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

12/28/2022 | 10:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc.

Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements

for the year ended 30 September 2022

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc.

Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2022

Contents

Page

Corporate information

2

Directors' profile

3 - 6

Financial highlights

7

Report of the directors

8 - 33

Statement on corporate governance at Vitafoam Nigeria Plc

34 - 35

Report of the Audit Committee

36

Statement of Directors responsibilities for the preparation and approval of the

37

financial statements

Certification of the financial statements

38

Independent auditor's report

39 - 42

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive

43

Income

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Financial Position

44

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Changes in Equity

45-46

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Cash Flows

47

Significant accounting policies

48- 64

Notes to the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements

65-110

Value Added Statement

111-112

Five Year Financial Summary

113-114

1

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc.

Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2022

Corporate Information

Directors

Dr. Bamidele O. Makanjuola

Chairman

Mr. Taiwo A. Adeniyi

Group Managing Director/CEO

Mr. Abbagana M. Abatcha

Group Technical & Development

Director (Deceased December 2021)

Mr. Joseph Alegbesogie, FCA

Finance Director

Mr. Bamidele S. Owoade

Commercial Director

Mrs. Adeola Adewakun

Non- Executive Director

Mr. Gerson Silva

Non- Executive Director

Prof. (Mrs.) Rosemary Egonmwan

Independent Non-Executive

Director

Mr. Achike C. Umunna

Independent Non-Executive

Director

Mr. Abdul A. Bello

Independent Non- Executive Director

Registrar

Meristem Registrars Limited

213, Herbert Macaulay Way,

Adekunle, Yaba, Lagos

Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers,

Landmark Towers Plot 5B Water Corporation Road, Victoria Island, Lagos

Registered office

140, Oba Akran Avenue

Ikeja Industrial Estate

Lagos, Nigeria

Website

www.vitafoam.com.ng

Bankers

Globus Bank

Zenith Bank Plc.

First Bank of Ngeria Limited

United Bank for Africa Plc

Wema Bank Plc

Jaiz Bank Plc

Access Bank Plc

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc

Greenwich Merchant Bank Limited

Guaranty Trust Bank Limited

Company Secretary

Mr. Olalekan Sanni

Company registration number

RC 3094

2

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc

Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2022

DIRECTORS' PROFILE

DR. BAMIDELE OSUOLALE MAKANJUOLA (Non-Executive)

Dr. Makanjuola is a first class Chemical Engineering graduate of University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Ile- Ife. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Chemical Engineering and Economics from the Loughborough University of Technology, United Kingdom. He is a member of the Polymer Institute of Nigeria and Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers. He became the Executive Director in Charge of Corporate Planning and Development in December 2001 and was appointed Managing Director on 1st April, 2006, a position he held until his retirement on 30th September, 2012. He is currently the Chairman of the Board.

MR. TAIWO AYODELE ADENIYI (Executive)

Mr. Adeniyi holds a B.Sc Degree in Chemistry and M.sc (Pharmaceutical Chemistry) from the University of Lagos and a Masters Degree in Supply Engineering and Logistics from the University of Warwick, United Kingdom. He is also an Alumnus of Cranfield University School of Management. He won the prestigious Chairman's award of an outstanding employee in 2009 and the Nigerian National Productivity Order of Merit Award in 2010. He started his career in PharmaDeko Plc where he gained wide experience in operations management and products developments. He joined Vitafoam in 2007 as Logistics Manager and later became the Manufacturing Manager in 2010, a position he held until his appointment in July, 2012 as Executive Director and later Technical Director. Mr. Adeniyi was appointed Acting Managing Director on 22nd April, 2015 and became the substantive Managing Director on 4th June, 2015.

MR. OWOADE BAMIDELE SOLA (Executive)

Mr. Owoade holds a Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Masters degree in Business Administration (MBA). He is a member of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria. He started his career in 1995 as management trainee in West African Batteries Limited (Exide) where he gained experience in operations management and quality assurance. He joined PharmaDeko Plc in 2000 as Plant Engineer and later became Factory Engineer and Head, Factory and Engineering. He joined Vitafoam Nigeria PLC in 2008. Prior to his appointment to the board of Vitafoam on 18th December, 2018, Mr. Owoade was at various times the Factory Manager, Ikeja plant, National Sales Manager, Head of Sales at Vitafoam and Managing Director Vitablom, Nigeria Limited (a subsidiary of Vitafoam).

3

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc

Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2022

DIRECTORS' PROFILE (CONTINUED)

MR. JOSEPH ALEGBESOGIE (Executive)

Mr. Alegbesogie joined the Vitafoam Group in February, 2013, as the Head of Finance and Administration at Vono Products PLC, a then subsidiary of Vitafoam Nig. Plc. Prior to joining Vitafoam, he had held leadership positions in various other organizations including Messrs. Giwa-Osagie, DFK & Co. (Chartered Accountants), as Audit Manager: 2005; Whassan Nigeria Ltd, a then subsidiary of Compass Group Plc, UK, as Financial Controller: 2012. He has over 24 years professional and practical experience in accounting, audit, taxation, and insolvency practice. He was redeployed from Vono Products Plc to Vitafoam Nigeria Plc in 2015, as Chief Accountant and later promoted the position of Head, Finance and Accounts in 2017. Mr. Alegbesogie is an alumni of Lagos Business School, a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and an Associate member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria. He holds a Bachelors degree in Management from the University of Port Harcourt. Mr. Alegbesogie was appointed to the Board of the company on 18th December, 2018.

MRS. ADEOLA ADEWAKUN (Non-Executive)

Mrs. Adewakun holds a Masters of Pharmacy Degree from the University of Portsmouth, Hampshire, United Kingdom. She is a member of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain and the General Pharmaceutical Council of Great Britain. A United Kingdom registered Pharmacist, Mrs. Adewakun has held various management positions in different Pharmaceutical companies in the United Kingdom. She was appointed to the Board of the company with effect from 23rd May, 2013.

PROF. (MRS.) ROSEMARY IVIONWEN EGONMWAN (Independent Non-Executive)

Prof. Egonmwan holds a Bachelors of Science (B.Sc Hons) Degree with 2nd Class upper and a Masters of Science (M. Sc.) in Zoology from the University of Lagos. She also obtained a Doctorate Degree (D.Phil.) in Zoology from the prestigious University of Oxford, United Kingdom. Professor (Mrs.) Egonmwan is a distinguished scholar and academician with over thirty (30) years experience. She was the Senior Environmental Adviser for Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company from 2009 - 2010 and served on the Management Board of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) from 2012- 2016. Prof. (Mrs.) Egonmwan is on several boards and committees of the University of Lagos where she is currently a distinguished lecturer, including being a member of the Postgraduate School Board and University of Lagos Senate. She is a member of the Ecological Science of Nigeria, and British Ecological Society. Prof. (Mrs.) Egonmwan was appointed to the Board of the Company with effect from 1st October, 2017.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vitafoam Nig Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 03:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VITAFOAM NIGERIA PLC
12/28Vitafoam Nigeria : Nig plc.- audited financial statement for 2022
PU
10/30Vitafoam Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 202..
CI
10/30Vitafoam Nigeria : Nig plc.- quarter 4 - financial statement for 2022
PU
07/29Vitafoam Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
07/29Vitafoam Nigeria : Nig plc.- quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
04/29Vitafoam Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months End..
CI
04/29Vitafoam Nigeria : Nig plc.- quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
03/30Vitafoam Nigeria : Nig plc. directors dealings
PU
03/30Vitafoam Nigeria : Nig plc.- nig plc closed period for 2nd quarter ended 31st march 2022
PU
02/07AfCTA - Nigeria Runs Major Risk If Structural Issues Not Addressed - Vitafoam CEO
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 35 404 M 79,3 M 79,3 M
Net income 2021 4 237 M 9,49 M 9,49 M
Net Debt 2021 1 236 M 2,77 M 2,77 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,05x
Yield 2021 8,77%
Capitalization 27 456 M 61,5 M 61,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 678
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart VITAFOAM NIGERIA PLC
Duration : Period :
Vitafoam Nigeria Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Taiwo Ayodele Adeniyi Chief Executive Officer, Group MD & Director
Joseph Alegbesogie Finance Director & Director
Bamidele Osuolale Makanjuola Chairman
Abbagana M. Abatcha Director, Group Director-Technical & Development
Rosemary Egonmwan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VITAFOAM NIGERIA PLC-2.44%61
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-17.59%7 545
APTARGROUP, INC.-10.18%7 238
FP CORPORATION-2.30%2 350
SHENZHEN LEAGUER CO., LTD.-32.06%1 371
SCIENTEX-32.99%1 129