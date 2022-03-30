Vitafoam Nigeria : NIG PLC. DIRECTORS DEALINGS

Uifafoam

Lagos, so" March, 2022

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY AN INSIDER

1. Details of the Director/Insider a. Name DR. BAMIDELE MAKANJUOLA 2. Reason for the Notification a. Position/ Status Non-Executive Director b. Initial Notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the Issuer a. Name Vitafoam Nigeria Plc b. Legal Entity Identifier 0292003996A90GOJ7619 4. Details of the Transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (Hi) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a. Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument:

Ordinary

Identification code: b. Nature of the transaction c. Price(s) and Volume(s)

ISIN: NGVITAFOAMOO Purchase 2,044 at N23.50k

6,000 at N23.5sk

4,222 at N23.60K

489 at N23.80k

2,895 at N22.10k

3,800 at N22.30k

10,500 at N22.30K

3001 at N22.30K

1865 at N22.00k d. Aggregated information

• Aggregated Volume

• Aggregated Price

e. Date of Transactions

f. Place of Transaction

34,816 N22.82k is". is" and zi" March, 2022 Nigerian Exchange Limited

'LEKAN SANNI

Company Secretary/Legal Adviser

