Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Vitafoam Nigeria Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VITAFOAM   NGVITAFOAM00

VITAFOAM NIGERIA PLC

(VITAFOAM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vitafoam Nigeria : NIG PLC. DIRECTORS DEALINGS

03/30/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Uifafoam

~

~

VITAFOAM NIGERIA PLC RC NO. 3094

HEAD OFFICE:Oba Akran Avenue, Industrial Estate, P.M.B. 21092, Iktja, Lagos State.

reI: +234 (I) 2805070-5, Fax: +234 (l) 2805077. Email:info@vitafoamng.comWebsite: www.vitafoamng.com

Lagos, so" March, 2022

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY AN INSIDER

1.

Details of the Director/Insider

a.

Name

DR. BAMIDELE MAKANJUOLA

2.

Reason for the Notification

a.

Position/ Status

Non-Executive Director

b.

Initial Notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the Issuer

a.

Name

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc

b.

Legal Entity Identifier

0292003996A90GOJ7619

4.

Details of the Transaction(s):

to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (Hi) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

a. Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument:

Ordinary

Identification code: b. Nature of the transaction c. Price(s) and Volume(s)

ISIN: NGVITAFOAMOO Purchase 2,044 at N23.50k

6,000 at N23.5sk

4,222 at N23.60K

489 at N23.80k

2,895 at N22.10k

3,800 at N22.30k

10,500 at N22.30K

3001 at N22.30K

1865 at N22.00k d. Aggregated information

  • Aggregated Volume

  • Aggregated Price

  • e. Date of Transactions

  • f. Place of Transaction

34,816 N22.82k is". is" and zi" March, 2022 Nigerian Exchange Limited

'LEKAN SANNI

Company Secretary/Legal Adviser

DIRECTORS: Dr. B. O. Maka'!lllo!a (Chairman), T. A. Adeniyi (Managing Director), A. M. Abatcha, J. I. Alegbesogie, B. S. Owoade, A. C. t/monns. Mrs. A. Aaewskun. A. A. Bello, G. Parreira Silva (Brazilian), Prof. (Mrs.) R. I. Egonmwan,

Disclaimer

Vitafoam Nig Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 18:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VITAFOAM NIGERIA PLC
02:05pVITAFOAM NIGERIA : Nig plc. directors dealings
PU
05:45aVITAFOAM NIGERIA : Nig plc.- nig plc closed period for 2nd quarter ended 31st march 2022
PU
02/07AfCTA - Nigeria Runs Major Risk If Structural Issues Not Addressed - Vitafoam CEO
AQ
01/27Vitafoam Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31, ..
CI
01/27VITAFOAM NIGERIA : Nig plc.- quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
2021Vitafoam Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ende..
CI
2021VITAFOAM NIGERIA PLC : 4th quarter report
CO
2021VITAFOAM NIGERIA : Reports N3.41 Billion Profit in 9 Months
AQ
2021Vitafoam Nigeria plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021VITAFOAM NIGERIA : Marks 2021 World Sleep Day
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 35 404 M 85,2 M 85,2 M
Net income 2021 4 237 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
Net Debt 2021 1 236 M 2,97 M 2,97 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,05x
Yield 2021 8,77%
Capitalization 27 894 M 67,1 M 67,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 678
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart VITAFOAM NIGERIA PLC
Duration : Period :
Vitafoam Nigeria Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Taiwo Ayodele Adeniyi Chief Executive Officer, Group MD & Director
Joseph Alegbesogie Finance Director & Director
Bamidele Osuolale Makanjuola Chairman
Abbagana M. Abatcha Director, Group Director-Technical & Development
Rosemary Egonmwan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VITAFOAM NIGERIA PLC-0.89%67
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-17.61%8 225
APTARGROUP, INC.-4.89%7 822
SHENZHEN LEAGUER CO., LTD.-5.85%2 022
FP CORPORATION-24.69%1 968
SCIENTEX BERHAD-13.57%1 525