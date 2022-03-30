Vitafoam Nigeria : NIG PLC. DIRECTORS DEALINGS

Uifafoam
VITAFOAM NIGERIA PLC RC NO. 3094
HEAD OFFICE:Oba Akran Avenue, Industrial Estate, P.M.B. 21092, Iktja, Lagos State.
reI: +234 (I) 2805070-5, Fax: +234 (l) 2805077. Email:info@vitafoamng.comWebsite: www.vitafoamng.com
Lagos, so" March, 2022
NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY AN INSIDER
|
1.
|
Details of the Director/Insider
|
a.
|
Name
|
DR. BAMIDELE MAKANJUOLA
|
2.
|
Reason for the Notification
|
a.
|
Position/ Status
|
Non-Executive Director
|
b.
|
Initial Notification/ Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3.
|
Details of the Issuer
|
a.
|
Name
|
Vitafoam Nigeria Plc
|
b.
|
Legal Entity Identifier
|
0292003996A90GOJ7619
|
4.
|
Details of the Transaction(s):
|
to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (Hi) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.
a. Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument:
Ordinary
Identification code: b. Nature of the transaction c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
ISIN: NGVITAFOAMOO Purchase 2,044 at N23.50k
6,000 at N23.5sk
4,222 at N23.60K
489 at N23.80k
2,895 at N22.10k
3,800 at N22.30k
10,500 at N22.30K
3001 at N22.30K
1865 at N22.00k d. Aggregated information
-
• Aggregated Volume
-
• Aggregated Price
-
e. Date of Transactions
-
f. Place of Transaction
34,816 N22.82k is". is" and zi" March, 2022 Nigerian Exchange Limited
'LEKAN SANNI
Company Secretary/Legal Adviser
DIRECTORS: Dr. B. O. Maka'!lllo!a (Chairman), T. A. Adeniyi (Managing Director), A. M. Abatcha, J. I. Alegbesogie, B. S. Owoade, A. C. t/monns. Mrs. A. Aaewskun. A. A. Bello, G. Parreira Silva (Brazilian), Prof. (Mrs.) R. I. Egonmwan,