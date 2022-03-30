Vitafoam Nigeria : NIG PLC.- NIG PLC CLOSED PERIOD FOR 2ND QUARTER ENDED 31ST MARCH 2022

Uifafo

VITAfOAM NIGERIA PLCRC NO. 3094

HEAD OFFICE:Oba Akran Avenue, Industrial Estate, P.M.8. 21092, IktYa, Lagos State.

Tel: +234 (!) 2805070-5, Fax: +234 (1) 2805077. Email:inro@vitaroamng.com Website: www.vitaroamng.com

VITAFOAM NIGERIA PLC

Lagos Nigeria

Tuesday 29th March, 2022

NOTIFICATION OF CLOSED PERIOD IN RESPECT OF UNAUDITEDFINANCIAL STATEMENTS MARCH, 2022

FOR 2ND

QUARTER ENDING 31ST

This is to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public that in line with the post-listing requirements of The Nigerian Exchange Limited, closed period for trading in the Company's shares will commence from 1st April, 2022 until 24 hours after the Unaudited Financial Statements for 2nd quarter ending 31st March, 2022 is released to the public.

Consequently, no insiders of the Company and their connected persons shall deal in the shares of the company when the trading window is closed.

Yours faithfully,

'Lekan Sanni

Company Secretary/Legal Adviser

DIRECTORS: Dr. 8. O. Maka'!luola (Chairman), T. A. Adeniyi (Managing Director), A. M. Abatcha, J. I. Alegbesogie, 8. S. Owoade, A. C. Umunna, Mrs. A. Adewakun, A. A. 8ello, G. Parreira Silva (8razilian), Pror. (Mrs.) R. I. Egonmwan,