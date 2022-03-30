Vitafoam Nigeria : NIG PLC.- NIG PLC CLOSED PERIOD FOR 2ND QUARTER ENDED 31ST MARCH 2022

Uifafo
VITAfOAM NIGERIA PLCRC NO. 3094
HEAD OFFICE:Oba Akran Avenue, Industrial Estate, P.M.8. 21092, IktYa, Lagos State.
Tel: +234 (!) 2805070-5, Fax: +234 (1) 2805077. Email:inro@vitaroamng.com Website: www.vitaroamng.com
VITAFOAM NIGERIA PLC
Lagos Nigeria
Tuesday 29th March, 2022
NOTIFICATION OF CLOSED PERIOD IN RESPECT OF UNAUDITEDFINANCIAL STATEMENTS MARCH, 2022
FOR 2ND
QUARTER ENDING 31ST
This is to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public that in line with the post-listing requirements of The Nigerian Exchange Limited, closed period for trading in the Company's shares will commence from 1st April, 2022 until 24 hours after the Unaudited Financial Statements for 2nd quarter ending 31st March, 2022 is released to the public.
Consequently, no insiders of the Company and their connected persons shall deal in the shares of the company when the trading window is closed.
Yours faithfully,
'Lekan Sanni
Company Secretary/Legal Adviser
DIRECTORS: Dr. 8. O. Maka'!luola (Chairman), T. A. Adeniyi (Managing Director), A. M. Abatcha, J. I. Alegbesogie, 8. S. Owoade, A. C. Umunna, Mrs. A. Adewakun, A. A. 8ello, G. Parreira Silva (8razilian), Pror. (Mrs.) R. I. Egonmwan,
