VITAFOAM NIGERIA PLC

Lagos, Nigeria

Thursday 13th July, 2023

UPDATED NOTIFICATION OF CLOSED PERIOD AND BOARD MEETING FOR APPROVAL OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 3RD QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2023

This is to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public that the Board of Directors of Vitafoam Nigeria Plc (the company) will be meeting on Thursday 27th July, 2023 in place of the Risk Finance and General Purposes Committee, to consider and approve the Company's Quarter 3, 2023 Unaudited Financial Statements, among others.

In compliance with the post-listing requirements of The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the closed period for trading in the Company's shares which commenced on 1st July 2023, remains as earlier communicated and will continue until 24 hours after the Unaudited Financial Statements for 3rd quarter ended 30th June, 2023 is filed with the NGX and released to the public.

Consequently, no insiders of the Company and their connected persons shall deal in the shares of the company when the trading window is closed.

'Lekan Sanni

Company Secretary/Legal Adviser

DIRECTORS: Prof. (Mrs.) R. I. Egonmwan (Chairman) T. A. Adeniyi (Managing Director), B. S. Owoade, J. I. Alegbesogie,

O. Ogunfeyitimi, D. Gambo, A. C. Umunna, A. A. Bello, G. Parreira Silava (Brazilian), Z. M. Sada, A. O. Bolarinde