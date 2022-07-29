Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Vitafoam Nigeria Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VITAFOAM   NGVITAFOAM00

VITAFOAM NIGERIA PLC

(VITAFOAM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
22.50 NGN    0.00%
04/29Vitafoam Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/29VITAFOAM NIGERIA : Nig plc.- quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
03/30VITAFOAM NIGERIA : Nig plc. directors dealings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vitafoam Nigeria : NIG PLC.- QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

07/29/2022 | 02:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VITAFOAM NIGERIA PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE INTERIM FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

FOR THE 9 MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

VITAFOAM NIGERIA PLC

QUARTER 3 ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

SECURITIES TRADING POLICY

In compliance with Rule 17.15 Disclosure of Dealings in Issuers' Shares, Rulebook of The Exchange 2015 (Issuers' Rule), Vitafoam Nigeria Plc maintains a Security Trading Policy (Policy) which guides Directors, Audit Committee members, employees and all individuals categorized as insiders in relation to their dealings in the Company's shares. The Policy undergoes periodic review by the Board and is updated accordingly. The Company has made specific inquiries of all its directors and other insiders and is not aware of any infringement of the Policy during the period.

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc

Unaudited Consolidated and separate interim financial statements for the 9 Months ended June 30, 2022

Content

Index

Page

Statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

2

Statement of Financial Position

3

Consolidated and Separate statement of changes in equity

4

- 5

Statement of Cash Flows

6

Significant Accounting Policies

7 - 18

Notes to the Unaudited Consolidated And Separate Interim Financial Statements

19

- 25

1

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc

Unaudited Consolidated And Separate Interim Financial Statements for the 9 Months ended June 30, 2022

Statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

Group

Company

9 Months to

9 Months to

3 Months to

3 Months to

9 months to

9 months to

3 Months to

3 Months to

Notes

30-June-22

30-June-21

30-June-22

30-June-21

30-June-22

30-June-2130-June-22

30-June-21

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue

3

35,655,619

26,833,038

11,079,999

8,889,055

32,501,238

24,280,448

9,243,050

7,392,878

Cost of Sales

4

(23,467,154)

(17,269,101)

(7,446,494)

(6,040,657)

(22,526,542)

(16,571,304)

(6,346,530)

(5,164,453)

Gross profit

12,188,465

9,563,937

3,633,505

2,848,398

9,974,696

7,709,144

2,896,520

2,228,425

Other gains and losses

8

217,997

217,569

66,815

20,017

395,832

268,710

67,983

65,323

Administrative expenses

5

(4,859,278)

(3,758,808)

(1,990,045)

(1,428,520)

(3,397,167)

(2,841,804)

(1,433,547)

(1,107,907)

Distribution expenses

6

(1,184,365)

(891,813)

(384,538)

(159,525)

(1,117,819)

(856,709)

(357,377)

(148,574)

Operating profit

6,362,819

5,130,885

1,325,737

1,280,370

5,855,542

4,279,341

1,173,579

1,037,267

Finance income

676,317

104,646

241,653

45,396

667,570

102,286

239,363

45,381

Finance cost

7

(496,574)

(507,433)

(162,901)

(154,666)

(448,387)

(420,493)

(151,080)

(128,898)

Profit before taxation

6,542,562

4,728,098

1,404,489

1,171,100

6,074,725

3,961,134

1,261,862

953,750

Taxation

(2,001,517)

(1,319,658)

(446,232)

(330,497)

(1,822,265)

(1,187,903)

(393,768)

(284,484)

Profit for the period

4,541,045

3,408,440

958,257

840,603

4,252,460

2,773,231

868,094

669,266

Exchange difference on translating foreign operations

73,217

114,360

7,572

3,184

-

-

-

-

Gain on valuation of investment in equity instruments designated as at FVTOCI

(508)

-

(508)

-

(508)

-

(508)

-

Other comprehensive income

72,709

114,360

7,064

3,184

(508)

-

(508)

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

4,613,754

3,522,800

965,321

843,787

4,251,952

2,773,231

867,586

669,266

Profit attributable to :

Equity holders of the parent

4,198,111

3,043,559

856,690

725,643

4,251,952

2,773,231

868,094

669,266

Non-controlling interests

342,934

364,881

101,567

114,960

-

-

-

-

4,541,045

3,408,440

958,257

840,603

4,251,952

2,773,231

868,094

669,266

Earnings per share for profit from total operations attributable to equity holders

of parent

Basic and diluted

335.62 k

243.32 k

68.49 k

58.01 k

339.93 k

221.71 k

69.40 k

53.51 k

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vitafoam Nig Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 18:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VITAFOAM NIGERIA PLC
04/29Vitafoam Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months End..
CI
04/29VITAFOAM NIGERIA : Nig plc.- quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
03/30VITAFOAM NIGERIA : Nig plc. directors dealings
PU
03/30VITAFOAM NIGERIA : Nig plc.- nig plc closed period for 2nd quarter ended 31st march 2022
PU
02/07AfCTA - Nigeria Runs Major Risk If Structural Issues Not Addressed - Vitafoam CEO
AQ
01/27Vitafoam Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31, ..
CI
01/27VITAFOAM NIGERIA : Nig plc.- quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
2021Vitafoam Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ende..
CI
2021VITAFOAM NIGERIA PLC : 4th quarter report
CO
2021VITAFOAM NIGERIA : Reports N3.41 Billion Profit in 9 Months
AQ
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 35 404 M - -
Net income 2021 4 237 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 236 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,05x
Yield 2021 8,77%
Capitalization 28 144 M 67,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 678
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart VITAFOAM NIGERIA PLC
Duration : Period :
Vitafoam Nigeria Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Taiwo Ayodele Adeniyi Chief Executive Officer, Group MD & Director
Joseph Alegbesogie Finance Director & Director
Bamidele Osuolale Makanjuola Chairman
Abbagana M. Abatcha Director, Group Director-Technical & Development
Rosemary Egonmwan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VITAFOAM NIGERIA PLC0.00%68
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-22.17%7 482
APTARGROUP, INC.-11.97%7 070
FP CORPORATION-22.32%1 853
SHENZHEN LEAGUER CO., LTD.-17.89%1 663
SHANGHAI ZIJIANG ENTERPRISE GROUP CO., LTD.-35.08%1 351