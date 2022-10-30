Vitafoam Nigeria : NIG PLC.- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

VITAFOAM NIGERIA PLC

QUARTER 4 ENDED 30 SEPT. 2022

SECURITIES TRADING POLICY

In compliance with Rule 17.15 Disclosure of Dealings in Issuers' Shares, Rulebook of The Exchange 2015 (Issuers' Rule), Vitafoam Nigeria Plc maintains a Security Trading Policy (Policy) which guides Directors, Audit Committee members, employees and all individuals categorized as insiders in relation to their dealings in the Company's shares. The Policy undergoes periodic review by the Board and is updated accordingly. The Company has made specific inquiries of all its directors and other insiders and is not aware of any infringement of the Policy during the period.