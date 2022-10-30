Advanced search
    VITAFOAM   NGVITAFOAM00

VITAFOAM NIGERIA PLC

(VITAFOAM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
20.15 NGN    0.00%
12:39pVitafoam Nigeria : Nig plc.- quarter 4 - financial statement for 2022
PU
07/29Vitafoam Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/29Vitafoam Nigeria : Nig plc.- quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
Vitafoam Nigeria : NIG PLC.- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

10/30/2022 | 12:39pm EDT
VITAFOAM NIGERIA PLC

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE INTERIM FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

VITAFOAM NIGERIA PLC

QUARTER 4 ENDED 30 SEPT. 2022

SECURITIES TRADING POLICY

In compliance with Rule 17.15 Disclosure of Dealings in Issuers' Shares, Rulebook of The Exchange 2015 (Issuers' Rule), Vitafoam Nigeria Plc maintains a Security Trading Policy (Policy) which guides Directors, Audit Committee members, employees and all individuals categorized as insiders in relation to their dealings in the Company's shares. The Policy undergoes periodic review by the Board and is updated accordingly. The Company has made specific inquiries of all its directors and other insiders and is not aware of any infringement of the Policy during the period.

FREE FLOAT STATUS OF VITAFOAM NIGERIA PLC AT 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022.

30-Sept-22

Description

Unit

Percentage

Issued Share Capital

1,250,844,064

100%

Substantial Shareholdings (5% and above)

Bolarinde Samuel Olaniyi

150,427,902

13.03%

Awhua Resources Limited

98,281,981

7.03%

Neemtree Limited

67,434,878

5.39%

Total Substantial Shareholdings

316,144,761

25.27%

Directors' Shareholdings (direct and indirect), excluding

directors with substantial interests

Dr. Bamidele Makanjuola (Direct)

5,320,566

0.42%

Dr. Bamidele Makanjuola (Indirect)

10,757

0.00%

Mr. Taiwo Adeniyi

1,114,000

0.08%

Mr. Bamidele S. Owoade

320,000

0.02%

Mr. Joseph Alegbesogie

726,820

0.05%

Mrs. Adeola Adewakun

144,000

0.01%

Prof. (Mrs) Rosemary Egonmwan

101,940

0.01%

Mr. Abdul Akhor Bello

171,860

0.01%

Total Directors Shareholdings

7,909,943

0.63%

Free Float in Units and Percentage

926,789,360

74.09

Free Float in Value

18,535,787,200

Declaration:

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc with a free float percentage of 74.09% as at 30 September 2022, is compliant with The Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Main Board.

'Lekan Sanni

Company Secretary/Legal Adviser FRC/2013/NBA/00000005309

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc

Unaudited Consolidated and separate interim financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2022

Content

Index

Page

Statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

2

Statement of Financial Position

3

Consolidated and Separate statement of changes in equity

4

- 5

Statement of Cash Flows

6

Significant Accounting Policies

7 - 17

Notes to the Unaudited Consolidated And Separate Interim Financial Statements

18

- 25

1

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc.

Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2022

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Group

Company

2022

2021

2022

2021

Note

N '000

N '000

N '000

N '000

Revenue

3

46,537,056

35,404,072

42,359,560

32,007,979

Cost of sales

4

(30,815,439)

(21,726,917)

(29,608,062)

(20,764,431)

Gross profit

15,721,617

13,677,155

12,751,498

11,243,548

Other gains and losses

8

270,285

236,553

476,415

848,058

Administrative expenses

5

(7,136,609)

(4,560,080)

(5,052,021)

(3,458,742)

Distribution expenses

6

(1,648,038)

(1,414,261)

(1,559,031)

(1,370,395)

Operating profit

7,207,255

7,939,367

6,616,861

7,262,469

Finance income

998,618

254,863

988,644

239,904

Finance costs

7

(779,026)

(852,507)

(723,114)

(722,479)

Profit before taxation

7,426,847

7,341,723

6,882,391

6,779,894

Taxation

(2,492,080)

(2,744,677)

(2,136,215)

(2,395,035)

Profit for the year

4,934,767

4,597,046

4,746,176

4,384,859

Remeasurement on net defined liability/asset

-

179,027

-

179,027

114,651

(63,287)

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

6,915

2,206

6,915

2,206

Gains on valuation of investment in equity instruments designated as FVTOCI

Other comprehensive income

121,566

117,946

6,915

181,233

Total comprehensive income for the year

5,056,333

4,714,992

4,753,091

4,566,092

Profit attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

4,564,016

4,237,307

4,753,091

4,384,859

Non-controlling interest

370,751

359,739

-

-

4,934,767

4,597,046

4,753,091

4,384,859

Earnings per share for profit from total operations attributable to equity

holders

364.87k

339.00K

379.99k

351k

Basic and diluted

2

