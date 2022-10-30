Vitafoam Nigeria : NIG PLC.- QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE INTERIM FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
VITAFOAM NIGERIA PLC
QUARTER 4 ENDED 30 SEPT. 2022
SECURITIES TRADING POLICY
In compliance with Rule 17.15 Disclosure of Dealings in Issuers' Shares, Rulebook of The Exchange 2015 (Issuers' Rule), Vitafoam Nigeria Plc maintains a Security Trading Policy (Policy) which guides Directors, Audit Committee members, employees and all individuals categorized as insiders in relation to their dealings in the Company's shares. The Policy undergoes periodic review by the Board and is updated accordingly. The Company has made specific inquiries of all its directors and other insiders and is not aware of any infringement of the Policy during the period.
FREE FLOAT STATUS OF VITAFOAM NIGERIA PLC AT 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022.
30-Sept-22
Description
Unit
Percentage
Issued Share Capital
1,250,844,064
100%
Substantial Shareholdings (5% and above)
Bolarinde Samuel Olaniyi
150,427,902
13.03%
Awhua Resources Limited
98,281,981
7.03%
Neemtree Limited
67,434,878
5.39%
Total Substantial Shareholdings
316,144,761
25.27%
Directors' Shareholdings (direct and indirect), excluding
directors with substantial interests
Dr. Bamidele Makanjuola (Direct)
5,320,566
0.42%
Dr. Bamidele Makanjuola (Indirect)
10,757
0.00%
Mr. Taiwo Adeniyi
1,114,000
0.08%
Mr. Bamidele S. Owoade
320,000
0.02%
Mr. Joseph Alegbesogie
726,820
0.05%
Mrs. Adeola Adewakun
144,000
0.01%
Prof. (Mrs) Rosemary Egonmwan
101,940
0.01%
Mr. Abdul Akhor Bello
171,860
0.01%
Total Directors Shareholdings
7,909,943
0.63%
Free Float in Units and Percentage
926,789,360
74.09
Free Float in Value
18,535,787,200
Declaration:
Vitafoam Nigeria Plc with a free float percentage of 74.09% as at 30 September 2022, is compliant with The Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Main Board.
'Lekan Sanni
Company Secretary/Legal Adviser FRC/2013/NBA/00000005309
Vitafoam Nigeria Plc
Unaudited Consolidated and separate interim financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2022
Content
Index
Page
Statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
2
Statement of Financial Position
3
Consolidated and Separate statement of changes in equity
4
- 5
Statement of Cash Flows
6
Significant Accounting Policies
7 - 17
Notes to the Unaudited Consolidated And Separate Interim Financial Statements
18
- 25
1
Vitafoam Nigeria Plc.
Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2022
Consolidated and Separate Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Group
Company
2022
2021
2022
2021
Note
N '000
N '000
N '000
N '000
Revenue
3
46,537,056
35,404,072
42,359,560
32,007,979
Cost of sales
4
(30,815,439)
(21,726,917)
(29,608,062)
(20,764,431)
Gross profit
15,721,617
13,677,155
12,751,498
11,243,548
Other gains and losses
8
270,285
236,553
476,415
848,058
Administrative expenses
5
(7,136,609)
(4,560,080)
(5,052,021)
(3,458,742)
Distribution expenses
6
(1,648,038)
(1,414,261)
(1,559,031)
(1,370,395)
Operating profit
7,207,255
7,939,367
6,616,861
7,262,469
Finance income
998,618
254,863
988,644
239,904
Finance costs
7
(779,026)
(852,507)
(723,114)
(722,479)
Profit before taxation
7,426,847
7,341,723
6,882,391
6,779,894
Taxation
(2,492,080)
(2,744,677)
(2,136,215)
(2,395,035)
Profit for the year
4,934,767
4,597,046
4,746,176
4,384,859
Remeasurement on net defined liability/asset
-
179,027
-
179,027
114,651
(63,287)
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
6,915
2,206
6,915
2,206
Gains on valuation of investment in equity instruments designated as FVTOCI
Other comprehensive income
121,566
117,946
6,915
181,233
Total comprehensive income for the year
5,056,333
4,714,992
4,753,091
4,566,092
Profit attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
4,564,016
4,237,307
4,753,091
4,384,859
Non-controlling interest
370,751
359,739
-
-
4,934,767
4,597,046
4,753,091
4,384,859
Earnings per share for profit from total operations attributable to equity
holders
364.87k
339.00K
379.99k
351k
Basic and diluted
2
