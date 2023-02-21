Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Vital Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTLE   US5168062058

VITAL ENERGY, INC.

(VTLE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-21 pm EST
47.22 USD   -4.08%
05:56pVital Energy : Q4 2022 Presentation
PU
05:23pVital Energy's Q4 Adjusted Earnings Rise, Revenue Falls
MT
04:21pEarnings Flash (VTLE) VITAL ENERGY Reports Q4 EPS $3.49, vs. Street Est of $3.79
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vital Energy : Q4 2022 Presentation

02/21/2023 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

4Q-22 and FY-22 Earnings Presentation

Forward-Looking / Cautionary Statements

This presentation, including any oral statements made regarding the contents of this presentation, contains forward-looking statements as defined under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities that Vital Energy, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the "Company", "Vital" or "VTLE") assumes, plans, expects, believes, intends, projects, indicates, enables, transforms, estimates or anticipates (and other similar expressions) will, should or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current belief, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties.

General risks relating to Vital Energy include, but are not limited to, continuing and worsening inflationary pressures and associated changes in monetary policy that may cause costs to rise; changes in domestic and global production, supply and demand for commodities, including as a result of the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, actions by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producing countries ("OPEC+") and the Russian-Ukrainian military conflict, the decline in prices of oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas and the related impact to financial statements as a result of asset impairments and revisions to reserve estimates, reduced demand due to shifting market perception towards the oil and gas industry; competition in the oil and gas industry; the ability of the Company to execute its strategies, including its ability to successfully identify and consummate strategic acquisitions at purchase prices that are accretive to its financial results and to successfully integrate acquired businesses, assets and properties, pipeline transportation and storage constraints in the Permian Basin, the effects and duration of the outbreak of disease, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and any related government policies and actions, long-term performance of wells, drilling and operating risks, the possibility of production curtailment, the impact of new laws and regulations, including those regarding the use of hydraulic fracturing, the impact of legislation or regulatory initiatives intended to address induced seismicity on our ability to conduct our operations; hedging activities, tariffs on steel, the impacts of severe weather, including the freezing of wells and pipelines in the Permian Basin due to cold weather, possible impacts of litigation and regulations, the impact of the Company's transactions, if any, with its securities from time to time, the impact of new environmental, health and safety requirements applicable to the Company's business activities, the possibility of the elimination of federal income tax deductions for oil and gas exploration and development and other factors, including those and other risks described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and those set forth from time to time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. Vital does not intend to, and disclaims any obligation to, correct, update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The SEC generally permits oil and natural gas companies, in filings made with the SEC, to disclose proved reserves, which are reserve estimates that geological and engineering data demonstrate with reasonable certainty to be recoverable in future years from known reservoirs under existing economic and operating conditions, and certain probable and possible reserves that meet the SEC's definitions for such terms. In this presentation, the Company may use the terms "resource potential," "resource play," "estimated ultimate recovery," or "EURs," "type curve" and "standardized measure," each of which the SEC guidelines restrict from being included in filings with the SEC without strict compliance with SEC definitions. These terms refer to the Company's internal estimates of unbooked hydrocarbon quantities that may be potentially discovered through exploratory drilling or recovered with additional drilling or recovery techniques. "Resource potential" is used by the Company to refer to the estimated quantities of hydrocarbons that may be added to proved reserves, largely from a specified resource play potentially supporting numerous drilling locations. A "resource play" is a term used by the Company to describe an accumulation of hydrocarbons known to exist over a large areal expanse and/or thick vertical section potentially supporting numerous drilling locations, which, when compared to a conventional play, typically has a lower geological and/or commercial development risk. "EURs" are based on the Company's previous operating experience in a given area and publicly available information relating to the operations of producers who are conducting operations in these areas. Unbooked resource potential and "EURs" do not constitute reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer's Petroleum Resource Management System or SEC rules and do not include any proved reserves. Actual quantities of reserves that may be ultimately recovered from the Company's interests may differ substantially from those presented herein. Factors affecting ultimate recovery include the scope of the Company's ongoing drilling program, which will be directly affected by the availability of capital, decreases in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas prices, well spacing, drilling and production costs, availability and cost of drilling services and equipment, lease expirations, transportation constraints, regulatory approvals, negative revisions to reserve estimates and other factors, as well as actual drilling results, including geological and mechanical factors affecting recovery rates. "EURs" from reserves may change significantly as development of the Company's core assets provides additional data. In addition, the Company's production forecasts and expectations for future periods are dependent upon many assumptions, including estimates of production decline rates from existing wells and the undertaking and outcome of future drilling activity, which may be affected by significant commodity price declines or drilling cost increases. "Type curve" refers to a production profile of a well, or a particular category of wells, for a specific play and/or area. The "standardized measure" of discounted future new cash flows is calculated in accordance with SEC regulations and a discount rate of 10%. Actual results may vary considerably and should not be considered to represent the fair market value of the Company's proved reserves.

This presentation includes financial measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), such as Consolidated EBITDAX and Free Cash Flow. While management believes that such measures are useful for investors, they should not be used as a replacement for financial measures that are in accordance with GAAP. For definitions of such non-GAAP financial measures, please see the Appendix.

Unless otherwise specified, references to "average sales price" refer to average sales price excluding the effects of the Company's derivative transactions. All amounts, dollars and percentages presented in this presentation are rounded and

therefore approximate.

2

Strong 2022 Performance

Generated Company-Record FCF1 and Consolidated EBITDAX1

Free Cash Flow1 | $MM

Leverage | 0.0x

  • FY-22FCF of $220 million and FY-22 Consolidated EBITDAX of $913 million
  • Reinvested 70% of operating cash flow

Strong Annual Production Growth

  • Driven by previous oil-weighted acquisitions
  • Continuing to optimize production through digital solutions

Divested Non-Operated Properties for $110 million

  • Proceeds used to reduce debt and hi-grade portfolio

Reduced Term Debt and Shares Outstanding

  • Utilized FCF and divestiture proceeds to repurchase
    • $285 million of term debt
    • 490,536 common equity shares
  • Improved year-end leverage by 0.96x to 1.18x at 12/31/2022

$220

($3)

FY-21AFY-22A

Oil Production | MBO/d

37.9

31.8

FY-21A

FY-22A

Shares Outstanding | millions

17.1

16.8

YE-21AYE-22A

2.14x

1.18x

YE-21AYE-22A

Total Production | MBOE/d

82.4

81.7

FY-21A

FY-22A

Term Debt2 | $MM

$1,339

$1,054

YE-21A

YE-22A

1See Appendix for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures; 2Includes Sr. Notes

3

Disciplined Strategy Underpins Long-Term Value Creation

Pure-Play Midland Basin Producer

Maintain Capital Discipline

Generate Free Cash Flow1

Howard

~31,750 net acres ~35.9 MBoe/d ~73% oil

Howard

Inventory Locations2

Howard ~115

W. Glasscock

~295

E. Glasscock

~35

Total

~445

Upside

~185

Reduce Debt and Leverage

Target Accretive Transactions

Advance Sustainability and Responsible Production

Glasscock

W. Glasscock

E. Glasscock

~38,650 net acres

~32,400 net acres

~11.7 MBoe/d

~4.2 MBoe/d

~45% oil

~20% oil

Reagan

~60,450 net acres

~26.1 MBoe/d

Upton

~13% oil

Reagan

TX

VTLE Leasehold

Driftwood Leasehold

1See Appendix for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures; 2Gross operated locations as of January 2023

4

Howard County Activity Driving 2023 Oil Production

2023 / 2024 Activity

Inventory Locations1

Average Well Performance2

North

Howard

Central

VTLE Leasehold

2023 Turn-in-Line

2024 Turn-in-Line

92

37%, MS

35%, LSS

23

26%, LSS

28%, WC-A

74%, WC-A

N. Howard

C. Howard

Avg. WI

~95%

~85%

Avg. LL

~11,000'

~10,250'

200 N. Howard (WC-A / LSS / MS)

C. Howard (WC-A / LSS)

175

150

Gross Oil

Well (MBO)

125

Cumulative

Productionper

100

Primary Development Targets

MS

LS

JO MILL

LSS

DEAN

WC-A

75

50

25

0

0

60

120

180

240

300

360

Producing Days

locations as of January 2023 ; 2Production

length and downtime

5

Disclaimer

Vital Energy Inc. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 22:54:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VITAL ENERGY, INC.
05:56pVital Energy : Q4 2022 Presentation
PU
05:23pVital Energy's Q4 Adjusted Earnings Rise, Revenue Falls
MT
04:21pEarnings Flash (VTLE) VITAL ENERGY Reports Q4 EPS $3.49, vs. Street Est of $3.79
MT
04:20pEarnings Flash (VTLE) VITAL ENERGY Posts Q4 Revenue $364.1M, vs. Street Est of $334.2M
MT
02/15Vital Energy Announces Midland Basin Acquisition
AQ
02/14Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) entered into an agreement to ac..
CI
02/02Shell sets another USD4 billion buyback as profit skyrockets
AN
01/26Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Vital Energy to $68 From $63, Maintains Outperfor..
MT
01/14Russian missile attack hits infrastructure in Kyiv - officials
RE
01/10Mizuho Starts Laredo Petroleum at Underperform With $55 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VITAL ENERGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 891 M - -
Net income 2022 585 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 109 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,45x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 808 M 808 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 273
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart VITAL ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vital Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VITAL ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 49,23 $
Average target price 75,22 $
Spread / Average Target 52,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mikell Jason Pigott President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan J. Lemmerman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William E. Albrecht Non-Executive Chairman
Brandon Brown Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Katie Hill Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VITAL ENERGY, INC.-4.26%808
CHEVRON CORPORATION-9.27%314 893
CONOCOPHILLIPS-11.76%126 899
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-8.57%69 559
CNOOC LIMITED14.03%69 096
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-0.19%61 735