Sept 13 (Reuters) - Vital Energy will add scale in the Permian Basin through the purchase of acreage for a total of about $1.17 billion, the company said on Wednesday.

The deals with the affiliates of Henry Energy and Henry Resources, Tall City Property Holdings III, and Maple Energy Holdings are expected to close in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)