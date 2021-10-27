Log in
    VITL   US92847W1036

VITAL FARMS, INC.

(VITL)
Black Bean Quinoa Pilaf

10/27/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
From Rise & Run by Elyse Kopecky & Shalane Flanagan Ingredients:

GLUTEN-FREE // VEGETARIAN // DAIRY-FREE

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 small carrots, diced
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced
  • ½ red or yellow onion, diced
  • ¾ teaspoon fine sea salt, plus more if needed
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1¼ cups water
  • 1 cup quinoa, rinsed and drained
  • 1 (15-ounce) can black beans
  • 2 cups loosely packed chopped stemmed kale leaves (optional)
  • Ground black pepper (optional)
  • 4 fried eggs

OPTIONAL TOPPINGS: Pico de Gallo, sliced avocado, grated cheese, guacamole, a spicy condiment, and/ or fresh cilantro

Instructions

STEP 1

Heat the oil in a large heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the carrots, bell pepper, onion, and ½ teaspoon of the salt and sauté, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Add the chili powder and sauté, stirring continuously, for 30 seconds. Immediately add the water to prevent the spices from burning.

STEP 2

Stir in the quinoa, beans, and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer until the quinoa is fully cooked (the individual grains will burst open, revealing the germ), 15 to 20 minutes. If there is any remaining water in the pot, stir and simmer, uncovered, for a couple of minutes more. Stir in the kale (if using), and cook just until wilted. Taste and add salt and black pepper if needed.

STEP 3

Divide the quinoa pilaf among four bowls. Top each bowl with a fried egg, if desired, and your toppings of choice.

Time Saver Tip: This is a great dish to meal prep on the weekends. Portion individual servings of the pilaf into glass containers and store in the fridge. Then reheat in the microwave and add your toppings. We love storing leftovers in glass because you don't have to transfer them to a different dish to warm them up.

© 2021 by Shalane Flanagan and Elyse Kopecky. Photography copyright © 2021 by Erin Scott. Published by Rodale Books, and imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC.

Disclaimer

Vital Farms Inc published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
