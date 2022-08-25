Vital Farms : Carton Hen DIY

Use your leftover carton for a fun DIY with little ones!
Supplies
Instructions
-
A Vital Farms egg carton
-
felt (or craft foam)
-
googly eyes
-
glue
-
feathers (optional)
-
Cut out your egg carton - be sure to keep the middle portion, as this will create the neck and head of your hen.
-
Cut out your chicken's beak and comb out of the felt. (You may want to shape your comb a little to fit the shape of the head. This will make gluing easier.)
-
Glue on the beak, comb, wattle and googly eyes.
-
If using feathers, glue these on too
