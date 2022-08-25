Log in
    VITL   US92847W1036

VITAL FARMS, INC.

(VITL)
  Report
08/25/2022
13.01 USD   -1.59%
05:31pVITAL FARMS : Carton Hen DIY
PU
08:02aVital Farms Grows Roots in Regenerative Agriculture With the Launch of New Restorative Eggs
GL
08:01aVital Farms Grows Roots in Regenerative Agriculture With the Launch of New Restorative Eggs
AQ
Vital Farms : Carton Hen DIY

08/25/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Use your leftover carton for a fun DIY with little ones!

Supplies
  • A Vital Farms egg carton
  • felt (or craft foam)
  • googly eyes
  • glue
  • feathers (optional)
Instructions
  1. Cut out your egg carton - be sure to keep the middle portion, as this will create the neck and head of your hen.
  2. Cut out your chicken's beak and comb out of the felt. (You may want to shape your comb a little to fit the shape of the head. This will make gluing easier.)
  3. Glue on the beak, comb, wattle and googly eyes.
  4. If using feathers, glue these on too

Disclaimer

Vital Farms Inc published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 21:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
