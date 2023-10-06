These fresh fig and honey galettes are layered with creamy goat cheese and wrapped in a flaky, buttery crust. It's the perfect dessert to kick-start pie season. Plus, with these individual galettes, you can have a whole pie to yourself. Now, that's what we're talking about.
Makes 4 galettesINGREDIENTS
Dough:
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup Vital Farms Unsalted Butter, cold and cubed
2-3 tablespoons ice water
Filling:
5 oz goat cheese, room temperature
2 tablespoons honey, plus more for serving
6 large figs, or 12 small figs, trimmed and sliced into rounds
1 Vital Farms Egg
2 teaspoons coarse raw sugar
fresh thyme for garnish
1. In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, and salt.
2. Work the cold, cubed butter into the mix by hand until crumbly. Mix in ice water until a dough is formed, be careful not to over-mix. Flatten into a disc. Divide the dough into 4 portions. Wrap each in plastic and chill for at least 1 hour.
3. Roll the dough into 1/4-inch disks and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Top with crumbled goat cheese. Fan 5 fig slices on top. Fold the dough edges over the figs to form a crust, pleating and pressing the dough to adhere.
4. Return the galettes to the fridge and chill for 30 minutes.
5. Preheat oven to 400°F
6. Brush chilled galettes with beaten egg and sprinkle with raw sugar.
7. Bake for 20-30 minutes, until crust is golden brown. Drizzle with honey and garnish with thyme.
