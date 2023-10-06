These fresh fig and honey galettes are layered with creamy goat cheese and wrapped in a flaky, buttery crust. It's the perfect dessert to kick-start pie season. Plus, with these individual galettes, you can have a whole pie to yourself. Now, that's what we're talking about.

Makes 4 galettes

Dough:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup Vital Farms Unsalted Butter, cold and cubed

2-3 tablespoons ice water

Filling:

5 oz goat cheese, room temperature

2 tablespoons honey, plus more for serving

6 large figs, or 12 small figs, trimmed and sliced into rounds

1 Vital Farms Egg

2 teaspoons coarse raw sugar

fresh thyme for garnish

1. In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, and salt.

2. Work the cold, cubed butter into the mix by hand until crumbly. Mix in ice water until a dough is formed, be careful not to over-mix. Flatten into a disc. Divide the dough into 4 portions. Wrap each in plastic and chill for at least 1 hour.

3. Roll the dough into 1/4-inch disks and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Top with crumbled goat cheese. Fan 5 fig slices on top. Fold the dough edges over the figs to form a crust, pleating and pressing the dough to adhere.

4. Return the galettes to the fridge and chill for 30 minutes.

5. Preheat oven to 400°F

6. Brush chilled galettes with beaten egg and sprinkle with raw sugar.

7. Bake for 20-30 minutes, until crust is golden brown. Drizzle with honey and garnish with thyme.