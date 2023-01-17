Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vital Farms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VITL   US92847W1036

VITAL FARMS, INC.

(VITL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:58:10 2023-01-17 pm EST
17.32 USD   +6.32%
02:01pVital Farms Makes Numerator's “Brands to Watch in 2023” List
GL
02:00pVital Farms Makes Numerator's “Brands to Watch in 2023” List
AQ
2022Vital Farms : Vegetable Quick *gluten-free*
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vital Farms Makes Numerator's “Brands to Watch in 2023” List

01/17/2023 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator’s “Brands to Watch in 2023” list just recognized Vital Farms as a brand “that won with shoppers” last year.

Vital Farms is listed as one of the Top 10 Mid-Market CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) brands of 2022, joining nine other leading companies that brought in between $100 million and $1 billion in sales and “eggs-perienced” over 50 percent sales growth compared to 2021.

Numerator is a market research leader that specializes in first-party, consumer-sourced data. Their first-ever “Brands to Watch” list is required reading for trend spotters in the CPG space. In the analysis, Numerator spotlights powerhouse brands across six categories that are ranked using a blend of metrics like household penetration, total dollar sales, and year-over-year sales growth.

ABOUT VITAL FARMS:

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 300 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 22,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit www.vitalfarms.com.

ABOUT NUMERATOR:

Numerator is a data and technology company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide consumer understanding for the market research industry. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide and 80 of the top 100 CPG brands are Numerator clients.

CONTACT:

Media:
Rob Discher
Rob.Discher@vitalfarms.com

Investors:
Matt Siler
Matt.Siler@vitalfarms.com


All news about VITAL FARMS, INC.
02:01pVital Farms Makes Numerator's “Brands to Watch in 2023” List
GL
02:00pVital Farms Makes Numerator's “Brands to Watch in 2023” List
AQ
2022Vital Farms : Vegetable Quick *gluten-free*
PU
2022Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Vital Farms to $14.50 From $13, Maintains Neutral..
MT
2022UBS Adjusts Vital Farms Price Target to $17 From $16, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
2022Transcript : Vital Farms, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
2022Vital Farms : VITL Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation 11-3-2022
PU
2022VITAL FARMS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
2022Vital Farms, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ..
CI
2022Vital Farms : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VITAL FARMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 348 M - -
Net income 2022 0,89 M - -
Net cash 2022 31,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 573x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 664 M 664 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 288
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart VITAL FARMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vital Farms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VITAL FARMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 16,29 $
Average target price 17,57 $
Spread / Average Target 7,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Russell Diez-Canseco President & Chief Executive Officer
Bo Meissner Chief Financial Officer
Matthew O'Hayer Executive Chairman
Jason Dale Chief Operating Officer
Denny Marie Post Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VITAL FARMS, INC.9.18%664
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA2.03%2 336
BAYWA AG-9.24%1 706
THE ANDERSONS, INC.3.00%1 193
GRAINCORP LIMITED1.75%1 175
AKER BIOMARINE AS2.10%344