Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vital Farms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VITL   US92847W1036

VITAL FARMS, INC.

(VITL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vital Farms : Meet Anthony & Seth

01/25/2022 | 03:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Vital Farms Farmers

Anthony & Seth are the father-son duo behind Wells farm. These two tend their flock in Northeast Arkansas on the same piece of land their family has farmed for generations. Read below to hear a little bit about life on the pasture at Wells Farm!

How long have you been farming with Vital Farms?

Since 2019. We raised cattle for most of our lives but just began raising hens when we started with Vital Farms.

Can you tell me a bit about the land you farm on?

Anthony: I grew up on this very land where we're standing. My grandfather owned it and it's been in my family since. My wife actually grew up on the land just over there through the woods. It takes longer to drive there than ride a horse, so I spent most of my dating years on horseback, riding through there to take my wife on a date.

So has your family farmed that entire time?

Anthony: Yes we have. We raised cattle and steer for a long time and then turned this piece of the property into land for the hens. And don't be fooled, my son is the one who owns this piece of land and is in charge of the hens. I just help him out. He bought this part of the land from my brother and the hens are his operation. (he says with pride).

Seth: (points to their property - it's surrounded by thick woods and many, many trees and large rocks as it sits at the base of a small mountain) Before we put the barn in we had to clear out this entire place of so many trees so the hens could have somewhere to forage. It took a couple of weeks of work to clear every tree and rock out of here.

How do you guys divide up who handles the work?

Anthony: I come and help sort eggs and lend a hand whenever Seth needs it, but Seth handles everything else. From the paperwork to the day-to-day

What's the prettiest spot on your pasture? Where do the girls tend to spend the most time?

We set our paddocks up so there are lots of trees for the girls to play in. We really love this particular spot, where you can see the mountain and look out over the surrounding trees. You can see the entire surrounding countryside from here. We just love to come up here and look at the hens and the trees. It's so peaceful here.

Disclaimer

Vital Farms Inc published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 20:16:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VITAL FARMS, INC.
03:18pVITAL FARMS : Meet Anthony & Seth
PU
01/14Acclaimed Los Angeles Restaurant HomeState Launches Vital Farms as Its Official Egg Par..
GL
01/06Vital Farms Recognized by Built In Austin as a “Best Place To Work” for Sec..
GL
2021VITAL FARMS : Brown sugar
PU
2021VITAL FARMS : From east to west
PU
2021VITAL FARMS : Hot buttered rum
PU
2021VITAL FARMS : Creamy Mashed Potatoes
PU
2021VITAL FARMS : Apple Galette
PU
2021VITAL FARMS : Buttercream
PU
2021VITAL FARMS : Butter Roasted Brussels Sprouts
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VITAL FARMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 255 M - -
Net income 2021 1,35 M - -
Net cash 2021 83,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 559x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 676 M 676 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,33x
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 215
Free-Float -
Chart VITAL FARMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vital Farms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VITAL FARMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 16,77 $
Average target price 24,14 $
Spread / Average Target 44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Russell Diez-Canseco President & Chief Executive Officer
Bo Meissner Chief Financial Officer
Matthew O'Hayer Executive Chairman
Jason Dale Chief Operating Officer
Denny Marie Post Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VITAL FARMS, INC.-7.14%676
BID CORPORATION LIMITED-2.43%6 948
METCASH LIMITED-8.22%2 834
GRUPO MATEUS S.A.-1.49%2 385
MARR S.P.A.-5.82%1 340
THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC.-6.25%1 183