Yam Spice Superhero Muffins

2 cups almond flour or almond meal

1½ cups rolled oats

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

½ cup chopped walnuts or pecans (optional)

3 eggs

2 cups grated peeled sweet potato or yam (about 2)

1⁄3 cup maple syrup or honey

4 tablespoons (½ stick) unsalted butter, melted

2 tablespoons grated fresh ginger

STEP 1

Position a rack in the center of the oven. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a 12-cup standard muffin tin with paper liners.

STEP 2

In a large bowl, combine the almond flour, oats, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, and walnuts (if using).

STEP 3

In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs, sweet potato, maple syrup, melted butter, and ginger. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix until just combined. The batter will be thick.

STEP 4

Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin cups, filling each to the brim. Bake until the muffins are nicely browned on top and a knife inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes.

STEP 5

Store leftover muffins in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 1 week or in the freezer for up to 3 months. Reheat in the oven at 300°F for 10 minutes or microwave on low power for 30 seconds.

© 2021 by Shalane Flanagan and Elyse Kopecky. Photography copyright © 2021 by Erin Scott. Published by Rodale Books, and imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC.