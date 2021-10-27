Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vital Farms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VITL   US92847W1036

VITAL FARMS, INC.

(VITL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yam Spice Superhero Muffins

10/27/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
From Rise & Run by Elyse Kopecky & Shalane Flanagan Ingredients:

2 cups almond flour or almond meal

1½ cups rolled oats

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

½ cup chopped walnuts or pecans (optional)

3 eggs

2 cups grated peeled sweet potato or yam (about 2)

1⁄3 cup maple syrup or honey

4 tablespoons (½ stick) unsalted butter, melted

2 tablespoons grated fresh ginger

Instructions

STEP 1

Position a rack in the center of the oven. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a 12-cup standard muffin tin with paper liners.

STEP 2

In a large bowl, combine the almond flour, oats, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, and walnuts (if using).

STEP 3

In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs, sweet potato, maple syrup, melted butter, and ginger. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix until just combined. The batter will be thick.

STEP 4

Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin cups, filling each to the brim. Bake until the muffins are nicely browned on top and a knife inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes.

STEP 5

Store leftover muffins in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 1 week or in the freezer for up to 3 months. Reheat in the oven at 300°F for 10 minutes or microwave on low power for 30 seconds.

© 2021 by Shalane Flanagan and Elyse Kopecky. Photography copyright © 2021 by Erin Scott. Published by Rodale Books, and imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC.

Disclaimer

Vital Farms Inc published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 21:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VITAL FARMS, INC.
05:40pYam Spice Superhero Muffins
PU
10/26Vital Farms Honored in Fast Company's First Annual List of “Brands That Matter&rd..
AQ
10/25FROM PASTURE TO PORCH, VITAL FARMS L : “Vital Farms Farm Shop”
GL
10/25VITAL FARMS LAUNCHES ITS FIRST E-COM : Vital Farms Farm Shop
CI
10/19VITAL FARMS : to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 9, 2021
GL
10/19Vital Farms to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 9, 2021
GL
09/21VITAL FARMS : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target for Vital Farms to $19 from $23, Maintai..
MT
09/14VITAL FARMS : to Host Investor Day on September 28, 2021
AQ
09/10VITAL FARMS : Cowen Starts Vital Farms at Outperform with $23 Price Target
MT
08/20PROTECTED : Vital Farms x GreenPan Giveaway
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VITAL FARMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 252 M - -
Net income 2021 1,00 M - -
Net cash 2021 80,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 825x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 663 M 663 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,31x
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 215
Free-Float 34,3%
Chart VITAL FARMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vital Farms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VITAL FARMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 16,50 $
Average target price 24,14 $
Spread / Average Target 46,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Russell Diez-Canseco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bo Meissner Chief Financial Officer
Matthew O'Hayer Executive Chairman
Jason Dale Chief Operating Officer
Denny Marie Post Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VITAL FARMS, INC.-32.04%691
BID CORPORATION LIMITED25.88%7 463
METCASH LIMITED24.85%3 058
GRUPO MATEUS S.A.-10.05%2 976
MARR S.P.A.24.20%1 615
SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.43.74%1 246