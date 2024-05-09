Dear Unit Holders

In addition to Vital's year-to-date financials, this quarterly update provides details on two matters Unit Holders have queried: (1) how the healthcare sector is faring and (2) the relationship between property valuations and interest rates.

Healthcare Sector Update

We are currently seeing differences in healthcare operator performance across different geographies, specialties and between individual operators. While temporary structural issues are present, the long-term tailwinds

for healthcare property remain robust.

In New Zealand, public and private healthcare providers are struggling to keep pace with demand, increasing pressure on aging infrastructure given long-term underinvestment in the sector. The percentage of the population with private health insurance continues to trend upwards and Vital is increasingly working with operators and tenants, as well as Health NZ - Te Whatu Ora, on infrastructure solutions. The combination of these factors provides Vital with significant opportunities at both existing and to-be developed facilities in New Zealand.

In Australia, private healthcare procedures are growing but below their long-term growth rate due to a mixture of workforce shortages and behavioural changes, reduced GP and specialist presentations and cost pressures on households. Insurance payments for private healthcare have also not kept pace with either increases in private health insurance premiums nor rising costs for healthcare operators. These twin impacts of lower than anticipated demand and income rising slower than costs have put