Vital Innovations : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Vital Innovations Holdings Limited

維 太 創 科 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code:6133)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Vital Innovations Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Monday, 31 August 2020 for the purpose of, inter alia, approving the announcement of the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

Vital Innovations Holdings Limited

Rong Xiuli

Chairperson

Hong Kong, 21 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Ms. Rong Xiuli, Mr. Rong Shengli, Mr. Yin Xuquan and Mr. Wong Ho Chun as executive Directors; and Mr. Hon Kwok Ping, Lawrence, Mr. Lam Yiu Kin and Mr. Han Xiaojing as independent non- executive Directors.