    VML   AU000000VML1

VITAL METALS LIMITED

(VML)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/08 01:59:40 am EDT
0.0630 AUD   +3.28%
01:59aVITAL METALS : Application for quotation of securities - VML
PU
04/04Vital Metals Secures $4 Million Funding Facility from Canadian Government
MT
03/24Kairos Minerals Ltd - Board Update
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vital Metals : Application for quotation of securities - VML

04/08/2022 | 01:59am EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

VITAL METALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday April 08, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

VML

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,500,000

08/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity VITAL METALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code VML

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 8/4/2022

Registration number 32112032596

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

VMLAH : OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 EX $0.03

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

VML : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

7/4/2022

7/4/2022

2,500,000

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date 8/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 2,500,000

onlyFor personal use

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quotedWhat is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.03000000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vital Metals Limited published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 05:58:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
