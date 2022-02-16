Vital Metals : to Accelerate HREO Strategy

ASX / Media Announcement

17 February 2022

VITAL TO ACCELERATE HREO STRATEGY

Aims to be world's first Heavy and Light REO Producer

HIGHLIGHTS

Vital aims to be the world's first rare earths producer with capabilities to produce commercial quantities of both heavy and light rare earths

Vital's three-stage development strategy includes adding heavy rare earths to its existing light rare earths operation at Nechalacho with first production ~ mid 2022

Vital will re-assay historical core and investigate further drilling to update North T's resource estimate in 2022

re-assay historical core and investigate further drilling to update North T's resource estimate in 2022 Vital also plans to complete a metallurgical testwork program to confirm a potential process flowsheet for the xenotime zone

Vital will target a 10 year operation from the North T Xenotime Zone

Vital is also completing due diligence on Kipawa and Zeus heavy rare earths projects in Quebec which would further add to its heavy rare earth production profile.

Canada's first rare earths producer Vital Metals Limited (ASX: VML) ("Vital" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it will focus 2022 work programs on becoming the first rare earths producer capable of producing commercial quantities of both heavy and light rare earths.

Vital aims to progress its three-stage development strategy - foundation (targeting customer acceptance of product); growth (expansion of 1 million contained ton resource); and production of heavy rare earths.

Vital completed its first mining campaign at North T at its Nechalacho rare earths project in Northwest Territories, Canada, in 2021. It is on track to produce first rare earth carbonate at its Saskatoon extraction facility in mid-2022.

Its second stage will focus on growth via the Tardiff deposit at Nechalacho (which has a contained REO resource of in excess of 1 million contained tons), as well as development of the Wigu Hill rare earths project in Tanzania, where it is continuing discussions for a Mining Licence.

With plans to add heavy rare earths to its production capabilities, Vital will focus its 2022 work plans on development of a xenotime subzone identified in North T's 2019 Mineral Resource, which would transform Vital into the world's only REE producer of light and heavy rare earths.

In addition, it is continuing due diligence to acquire interests in two heavy rare earths projects, Kipawa (68%) and Zeus (100%) in Quebec, Canada from Quebec Precious Metals Corporation.