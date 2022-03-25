VitalHub Announces 4-Year Licensing Agreement with Northamptonshire Hospitals Group

TORONTO, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX: VHI) is pleased to announce a four-year licensing agreement of subsidiary Intouch with Health’s (“Intouch”) patient flow solutions with Northamptonshire Hospitals Group (the “Trust” or “Northamptonshire”), comprising Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust and Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.



Intouch had been in discussions with Northampton for some time, culminating in a Trust-wide agreement aimed at tackling their ongoing Elective Care backlog, to improve use of hospital rooms and attain a comprehensive patient flow management solution. As a result of licensing Intouch’s suite of patient flow solutions, the Trust expects to achieve improvement in patient experience, enhanced Trust efficiencies through effective flow management, and maximization of room utilization.

As part of the four-year licensing agreement, the Trust will gain access to Intouch’s suite of patient flow solutions, including Flow Manager, Check-In, Patient Calling, Mobile Appointment Manager, Room and Resource Manager, Wayfinding, Wait Time Manager, and eOutcomes.

Northamptonshire is comprised of two trusts: Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust and Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, collectively providing services to a population of over 1.2 million patients. Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust is an acute NHS hospital trust that offers a full range of hospital services from the main hospital site close to the centre of Northampton. The Trust provides general acute services and hyper-acute stroke, vascular and renal services to people living throughout the whole of Northamptonshire. The trust is also an accredited cancer centre, providing services to a wider population of around 900,000 who live in Northamptonshire and parts of Buckinghamshire. Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust is a medium sized acute hospital serving the population across North Northamptonshire and South Leicestershire. The Trust provides general acute, maternity and paediatric services from its main hospital site in Kettering with satellite outpatient facilities in Corby, Irthlingborough (East Northants) and Wellingborough.

“We are delighted that the Northamptonshire Hospitals Group has chosen Intouch with Health as its Flow Management Partner,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “This sale adds to the string of announced transactions completed by Intouch with Health this quarter, demonstrating the significant market demand for our patient flow and operational visibility solutions. As we increase our penetration across the UK healthcare marketplace, we remained focused on continuing our health IT leadership; helping our customers improve efficiencies while simultaneously improve access to and delivery of care.”

ABOUT NORTHAMPTONSHIRE HOSPITALS GROUP

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

