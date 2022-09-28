VitalHub Announces Multi Year Contract With NHS Mid and South Essex ICB

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX: VHI) is pleased to announce a multi-year licensing contract of subsidiary Transforming System’s SHREWD Platform and SHREWD Resilience offerings to NHS Mid and South Essex Integrated Care Board (“Essex”).



NHS Mid and South Essex Integrated Care Board serves a population in excess of 1.2 million people, and spans the following care organizations: Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, North East London NHS Foundation Trust, East of England Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, Essex County Council, Southend-on-Sea City Council, and Thurrock Council.

This represents a new customer contract that will afford Essex with visibility into the entire health system in real time, enabling improved resource utilization, capacity and load balancing, and operational efficiency. This contract provides access to the SHREWD Platform and Resilience offerings across the Essex care network, furthering the penetration of Transforming System’s offerings across the UK’s NHS landscape.

Expected benefits conveyed to Essex through this contract will centre around providing the health system with a single version of truth; allowing all associated care organizations to access real-time information surrounding all providers in the system, simultaneously, reducing inconsistency and variation. Additional benefits include: deploying resources where they are needed in real-time, utilizing available capacity to meet demand at times of pressure, reducing inefficient administration and allowing faster deployment of resources, reducing workload imbalance and pressures across the system, reducing time spent on compiling spreadsheets and interpreting historical data, along with facilitating an improved ability to respond to pressures as they occur.

The SHREWD Platform provides an operational data layer that is a single source of the truth in real time, allowing the SHREWD modules to provide intelligent insights, and managers and key decision-makers to take the right action at the right time. The SHREWD Platform provides the integration and data collection tools the SHREWD modules operate from. The tools aggregate data which is accessed by SHREWD modules or an API, to transform the data into meaningful information with targeted functions.

SHREWD Resilience enables the whole health and social care system within a defined area to access real-time data. Resilience displays data in a way that is simple to understand and visually identifies areas of pressure quickly. Resilience enables front line teams and operational leaders to see a real time view of the situation in around three seconds. Users can then ‘drill down’ into the precise reason for that pressure within a few clicks. This enables users to focus on where support is needed to improve flow.

“We are thrilled to complete this multi-year licensing agreement with NHS Mid and South Essex ICB, as we continue to penetrate the East of England region, and the entirely of the UK marketplace,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “Once again, the power of our real-time visibility solutions offers health systems an incredible power to improve resource utilization, reduce response times, and optimize the overall quality and delivery of care. We look forward to continuing our expansion efforts on an international basis, as we strive to provide leading operational visibility solutions to our clients.”

ABOUT NHS MID AND SOUTH ESSEX INTEGRATED CARE BOARD

NHS Mid and South Essex Integrated Care Board serves a population in excess of 1.2 million people, and spans the following care organizations: Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, North East London NHS Foundation Trust, East of England Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, Essex County Council, Southend-on-Sea City Council, and Thurrock Council.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience and optimize outcomes. VitalHub develops mission-critical technology solutions for Health and Human Services providers in the Mental Health (Child, Youth & Adult), Long-Term Care, Home Health, Community & Social Services and Acute Care sectors.

VitalHub develops technologies in two primary categories: Patient Flow, Operational Visibility & Patient Journey Optimization solutions; and Electronic Health Record, Case Management, Care Coordination & Optimization solutions. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing a strategic M&A plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 600 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Europe.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The VitalHub team comprises more than 200 team members globally. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "VHI".

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of a new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com