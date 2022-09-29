VitalHub Announces Multi Year Contract With Stevenson Memorial Hospital and Georgian Bay General Hospital

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF) is pleased to announce two new licensing agreements of it’s prEDict solution to Stevenson Memorial Hospital (“SMH”) and Georgian Bay General Hospital (“GBGH”), both in Ontario. Stevenson Memorial Hospital (Alliston) has signed a 5-year term and Georgian Bay General Hospital (Midland) has signed a 3-year term, with two optional 1-year extension periods.



prEDict is an emergency department (ED) wait time clock, that accurately broadcasts wait times to the community via the hospital website. This unprecedented period in healthcare is currently being made more complicated by staffing issues and higher acuity patients.

With emergency departments across the country under significant and severe pressure, communicating ED wait times to the public manages patient expectations and alleviates the disruption of staff being asked constantly for an update related to when they will be seen. Unlike conventional emergency department wait time clocks that rely on averages, prEDict uses data analytics and machine learning algorithm to predict the expected ED wait time with >90% accuracy.

The signing of GBGH marks a significant milestone for VitalHub and the prEDict solution. GBGH is the third of four hospitals alongside Collingwood General & Marine Hospital (CGMH) and Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) to adopt the prEDict ED wait time clock as part of the CARE4 group of hospitals, creating a regional network of hospitals providing ED wait times to their community.

The CARE4 group was created and designed to improve the quality and delivery of patient care across the partner hospitals through leveraging technology, of which the prEDict ED wait time solution will directly contribute.

In addition to the CARE4 Group, the signing of SMH represents the second of three hospitals in the SHINE Group to have adopted the prEDict solution, with the first being Oak Valley Health (Markham Stouffville Hospital). The Shared Health Information Network Exchange (SHINE) is a partnership between Oak Valley Health, Southlake Regional Health Centre, and Stevenson Memorial Hospital that will enable the three organizations to share electronic medical records. The adoption of prEDict at two SHINE Group hospital sites further solidifies the group's goal of a more unified health system and experience for the communities they serve.

SMH and GBGH licensed the prEDict solution to improve transparency with the community and patients coming to the hospital by providing them the expected ED wait time prior to their arrival. Systems like prEDict are designed to help hospitals communicate the hospital status to the community and ease the burden on frontline staff. The addition of an ED wait time solution to the hospital website and waiting room will assist the community, patients, and staff alike as it will help reduce uncertainty, anxiety, and frustration for patients coming to the hospital.

“We are thrilled to be introducing VitalHub’s prEDict wait time clock at Stevenson as a helpful resource for our staff, patients and community,” says Dr. Matthew Myatt, Chief of Emergency Medicine, SMH. “Having this information available will go a long way to support patients when they come to our Emergency Department, helping to meet wait time expectations.”

“GBGH is committed to transparency and accountability with the community we serve,” says Matthew Lawson, President and CEO, GBGH. “Having this ED wait time clock available to patients represents continued progress in our strategy of leveraging technology to improve the patient experience and providing timely access to information.”

“VitalHub is excited to continue expanding the footprint of our software solutions across Canadian hospitals following a period of unprecedented change in healthcare,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “prEDict will help contribute to an improved patient experience by providing the community with important information at their fingertips. We welcome the investment by GBGH and SMH in our technology and are looking forward to partnering with them.”

ABOUT STEVENSON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Stevenson Memorial Hospital (SMH) is located in the community of Alliston, in the Town of New Tecumseth, Ontario servicing south Simcoe County and surrounding communities (Essa, Innisfil, Adjala-Tosorontio, Base Borden). A fully accredited community hospital, SMH offers 41 inpatient beds and a wide range of outpatient and treatment services, a thriving OB/GYN unit as well as general surgery, diagnostic imaging, dialysis and an emergency department with 24/7 coverage.

SMH was accredited with Exemplary Standing in 2021 and provides high quality patient care that meets the needs of their growing community. SMH has a strong vision for the future, having received approval from the Ministry of Health on their Stage 2 submission for a redeveloped and revitalized hospital.

ABOUT GEORGIAN BAY GENERAL HOSPITAL

Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) is a 113-bed acute care community hospital located in Midland, Ontario. The hospital offers emergency, ambulatory, acute, surgical, intensive and complex continuing care, as well as imaging, dialysis, obstetrical and rehabilitation services. GBGH serves the areas of Midland, Penetanguishene, Christian Island as well as Tay, Tiny, Springwater and Georgian Bay Townships.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience and optimize outcomes. VitalHub develops mission-critical technology solutions for Health and Human Services providers in the Mental Health (Child, Youth & Adult), Long-Term Care, Home Health, Community & Social Services and Acute Care sectors.

VitalHub develops technologies in two primary categories: Patient Flow, Operational Visibility & Patient Journey Optimization solutions; and Electronic Health Record, Case Management, Care Coordination & Optimization solutions. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing a strategic M&A plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 600 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Europe.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The VitalHub team comprises more than 200 team members globally. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "VHI" and on the OTC Markets OTCQX Exchange under the symbol “VHIBF”.

https://www.vitalhub.com/

