Vitalhub : Annual Financial Statements December 31, 2021 and 2020

Vitalhub Corp. Consolidated Financial Statements For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Vitalhub Corp. For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 Table of Contents Page Consolidated Statements of Financial Position 1 Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss 2 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity 3 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 4 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 5 - 38

Independent Auditor's Report To the Shareholders of Vitalhub Corp.: Opinion We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Vitalhub Corp. and its subsidiaries (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, and the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Basis for Opinion We conducted our audits in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audits of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Key Audit Matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Acquisitions Key Audit Matter Description As described in Notes 3 and 4 to the consolidated financial statements, during 2021, the Company completed three acquisitions accounted for as business combinations, which, in aggregate, amounted to $12,806,795 in total consideration. The identifiable assets acquired and the liabilities assumed are measured at fair value as of the acquisition date. Where the net of the fair value of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed is less than the fair value of consideration transferred, the difference is accounted for as goodwill. In assessing fair value of the acquired assets, management used various valuation techniques involving significant judgement and subjectivity. We considered this to be a key audit matter due to the complexity of the transactions, which included valuation of the acquired intangible assets. This resulted in a high degree of auditor judgment, subjectivity and effort in performing procedures and evaluating the audit evidence related to management's estimates. As such, an increased extent of audit effort was required, which included the involvement of internal valuation specialists.

Audit Response We responded to this matter by performing procedures over management's valuation techniques in determining fair value of the acquired assets and in determining goodwill for each of the three acquisitions. Our audit work in relation to this included, but was not restricted to, the following: Analyzed the signed purchase agreements to obtain an understanding of the key terms and conditions and to identify the necessary accounting considerations.

Tested the mathematical accuracy of management's valuation models and supporting calculations.

Evaluated the fair value of the consideration transferred.

Evaluated the reasonableness of key assumptions in management's models, including testing of historical financial results which were used as a basis for future projections.

Assessed the appropriateness of the disclosures relating to the assumptions used in the acquisition in the notes to the consolidated financial statements.

With the assistance of internal valuation specialists, evaluated the reasonableness of management's model, through assessing the appropriateness of valuation models used and testing the significant assumptions and inputs by:

o Comparing to externally available industry and economic trends; o Evaluating budgets and forecasts for future operations; and

o Comparing against guideline companies within the same industry. Impairment Analysis of Goodwill and Long-Lived Assets Key Audit Matter Description We draw attention to Notes 3, 6, 7, 8 and 14 to the consolidated financial statements. The Company has recorded goodwill, property and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangibles assets of $50,148,085 as of December 31, 2021. The Company performs impairment testing for goodwill and long-lived assets on an annual basis or more frequently when there is an indication of impairment. An impairment is recognized if the carrying amount of an asset, or its cash generating unit (CGU), exceeds its estimated recoverable amount. The recoverable amount of an asset is the greater of its value-in-use and its fair value less costs of disposal. In determining the estimated recoverable amounts using a discounted cash flow model, the Company's significant assumptions include future cash flows based on expected operating results, long-term growth rates and the discount rate. We considered this a key audit matter due to the significant judgment made by management in estimating the recoverable amount for goodwill and long-lived assets and a high degree of auditor judgment, subjectivity and effort in performing procedures and evaluating audit evidence relating to management's estimates. This resulted in an increased extent of audit effort, including the involvement of internal valuation specialists. Audit Response We responded to this matter by performing procedures over the impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets. Our audit work in relation to this included, but was not restricted to, the following: Tested management's key assumptions, including a 'retrospective review' to compare management's assumptions in prior year expected future cash flows to the actual results to assess the Company's budgeting process.

Evaluated the reasonableness of key assumptions in the impairment model, including future cash flows based on expected operating results, long-term growth rates and the discount rate.

long-term growth rates and the discount rate. Tested the mathematical accuracy of management's impairment model and supporting calculations.

Assessed the appropriateness of the disclosures relating to the assumptions used in the impairment assessment in the notes to the consolidated financial statements.

With the assistance of internal valuation specialists, evaluated the reasonableness of the Company's impairment model, which included:

o Evaluating the reasonableness of the discount rates by comparing the Company's weighted average cost of capital against publicly available market data;

o Developing a range of independent estimates and comparing those to the discount rate selected by management; and

o Performing a sensitivity analysis by developing a range of independent estimates of growth rates and weighted average cost of capital.