Vitalhub : Interim FS June 2021 and 2020

Vitalhub Corp.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

Vitalhub Corp.

Three months Three months Six months Six months ended June 30, ended June 30, ended June 30, ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ Revenue Term licences, maintenance and support 4,628,927 1,848,889 8,497,284 3,645,783 Perpetual licences 222,981 150,000 578,254 739,504 Services 686,045 750,006 1,465,603 1,132,080 Hardware 64,437 - 340,058 - Other 189,792 - 234,056 1,528 Total revenue 5,792,182 2,748,895 11,115,255 5,518,895 Cost of sales 1,321,428 741,550 2,599,527 1,646,357 Gross profit 4,470,754 2,007,345 8,515,728 3,872,538 Expenses General and administrative 1,077,532 636,188 2,276,451 1,339,470 Sales and marketing 917,407 189,296 1,672,037 462,791 Research and development 1,294,271 425,497 2,452,444 1,133,056 Depreciation (Note 6) 41,342 26,675 74,689 53,363 Depreciation of right-of-use assets (Note 13) 67,193 53,386 130,764 106,846 Stock based compensation (Note 12 (c)) 284,303 41,702 604,080 87,773 Foreign currency loss (gain) 127,858 2,102 192,780 (99,329) 3,809,906 1,374,846 7,403,245 3,083,970 Income before the undernoted items 660,848 632,499 1,112,483 788,568 Amortization of intangible assets (Note 7) 546,845 443,238 980,816 886,475 Business acquisition, restructuring and integration costs (Note 4) 612,269 6,659 859,086 255,567 Interest expense and accretion (net of interest income) (7,707) (16,268) (18,294) 7,970 Interest expense from lease liabilities (Note 13) 22,770 19,403 43,381 40,281 Loss on disposal of property and equipment (Note 6) - - 2,497 - 1,174,177 453,032 1,867,486 1,190,293 (Loss) income before income taxes (513,329) 179,467 (755,003) (401,725) Provision for income taxes Current 10,071 - 10,071 (16,734) Deferred - - - - 10,071 - 10,071 (16,734) Net (loss) income (523,400) 179,467 (765,074) (384,991) Other comprehensive gain (loss) Foreign currency translation (loss) gain 12,589 (11,659) (134,525) 771 Comprehensive (loss) income (510,811) 167,808 (899,599) (384,220) Loss per share Basic (0.01) 0.01 (0.02) (0.02) Diluted (0.01) 0.01 (0.02) (0.02) Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 36,117,607 26,615,860 36,114,650 23,028,807 Diluted 36,117,607 26,723,409 36,114,650 23,028,807

