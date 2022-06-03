|
Vitalhub : Interim FS June 2021 and 2020
Vitalhub Corp.
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
Vitalhub Corp.
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
Table of Contents
|
|
Page
|
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|
1
|
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income
|
2
|
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
|
3
|
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
4
|
Unaudited Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
|
5 - 21
Vitalhub Corp.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(Unaudited)
(in Canadian Dollars)
|
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
|
2021
|
2020
|
|
$
|
$
|
Assets
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
Cash
|
21,043,380
|
23,391,946
|
Accounts receivable, net of expected credit loss (Note 5)
|
3,423,494
|
3,240,259
|
Inventory
|
327,881
|
312,175
|
Lease receivable
|
-
|
5,225
|
Prepaid expenses
|
453,156
|
434,734
|
|
25,247,911
|
27,384,339
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
Property and equipment (Note 6)
|
511,794
|
394,405
|
Intangible assets (Note 7)
|
19,563,998
|
14,549,560
|
Right-of-use assets (Note 13)
|
849,071
|
885,408
|
Goodwill (Note 8)
|
26,799,256
|
20,868,384
|
|
72,972,030
|
64,082,096
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 9)
|
3,479,065
|
4,081,494
|
Loans payable (Note 11)
|
40,697
|
42,409
|
Income taxes payable
|
2,938
|
33,587
|
Contingent consideration (Note 4)
|
2,664,190
|
1,649,516
|
Lease liabilities (Note 13)
|
252,379
|
204,675
|
Deferred revenue
|
10,697,261
|
6,091,196
|
|
|
|
|
17,136,530
|
12,102,877
|
Long term liabilities
|
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
181,037
|
123,540
|
Deferred tax liability
|
793,532
|
804,191
|
Loans payable (Note 11)
|
9,720
|
29,160
|
Lease liabilities (Note 13)
|
641,074
|
711,645
|
|
18,761,893
|
13,771,413
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
Share capital (Note 12 (b))
|
60,337,933
|
55,683,203
|
Share-based payment reserve (Note 12 (c))
|
1,906,497
|
1,315,592
|
Warrant reserve (Note 12 (d))
|
543,450
|
990,032
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|
(104,744)
|
29,781
|
Deficit
|
(8,472,999)
|
(7,707,925)
|
|
54,210,137
|
50,310,683
|
|
72,972,030
|
64,082,096
|
Approved by the Board
|
|
(Signed)
|
Dan Matlow
|
Director
|
(Signed)
|
Barry Tissenbaum
|
|
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements
1
Vitalhub Corp.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
(in Canadian Dollars)
|
|
Three months
|
Three months
|
Six months
|
Six months
|
|
ended June 30,
|
ended June 30,
|
ended June 30,
|
ended June 30,
|
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
Term licences, maintenance and support
|
4,628,927
|
1,848,889
|
8,497,284
|
3,645,783
|
Perpetual licences
|
222,981
|
150,000
|
578,254
|
739,504
|
Services
|
686,045
|
750,006
|
1,465,603
|
1,132,080
|
Hardware
|
64,437
|
-
|
340,058
|
-
|
Other
|
189,792
|
-
|
234,056
|
1,528
|
Total revenue
|
5,792,182
|
2,748,895
|
11,115,255
|
5,518,895
|
Cost of sales
|
1,321,428
|
741,550
|
2,599,527
|
1,646,357
|
Gross profit
|
4,470,754
|
2,007,345
|
8,515,728
|
3,872,538
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
1,077,532
|
636,188
|
2,276,451
|
1,339,470
|
Sales and marketing
|
917,407
|
189,296
|
1,672,037
|
462,791
|
Research and development
|
1,294,271
|
425,497
|
2,452,444
|
1,133,056
|
Depreciation (Note 6)
|
41,342
|
26,675
|
74,689
|
53,363
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets (Note 13)
|
67,193
|
53,386
|
130,764
|
106,846
|
Stock based compensation (Note 12 (c))
|
284,303
|
41,702
|
604,080
|
87,773
|
Foreign currency loss (gain)
|
127,858
|
2,102
|
192,780
|
(99,329)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,809,906
|
1,374,846
|
7,403,245
|
3,083,970
|
Income before the undernoted items
|
660,848
|
632,499
|
1,112,483
|
788,568
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets (Note 7)
|
546,845
|
443,238
|
980,816
|
886,475
|
Business acquisition, restructuring and integration costs (Note 4)
|
612,269
|
6,659
|
859,086
|
255,567
|
Interest expense and accretion (net of interest income)
|
(7,707)
|
(16,268)
|
(18,294)
|
7,970
|
Interest expense from lease liabilities (Note 13)
|
22,770
|
19,403
|
43,381
|
40,281
|
Loss on disposal of property and equipment (Note 6)
|
-
|
-
|
2,497
|
-
|
|
1,174,177
|
453,032
|
1,867,486
|
1,190,293
|
(Loss) income before income taxes
|
(513,329)
|
179,467
|
(755,003)
|
(401,725)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
10,071
|
-
|
10,071
|
(16,734)
|
Deferred
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,071
|
-
|
10,071
|
(16,734)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
(523,400)
|
179,467
|
(765,074)
|
(384,991)
|
Other comprehensive gain (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation (loss) gain
|
12,589
|
(11,659)
|
(134,525)
|
771
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive (loss) income
|
(510,811)
|
167,808
|
(899,599)
|
(384,220)
|
Loss per share
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
(0.01)
|
0.01
|
(0.02)
|
(0.02)
|
Diluted
|
(0.01)
|
0.01
|
(0.02)
|
(0.02)
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
36,117,607
|
26,615,860
|
36,114,650
|
23,028,807
|
Diluted
|
36,117,607
|
26,723,409
|
36,114,650
|
23,028,807
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements
2
Vitalhub Corp.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
(in Canadian Dollars)
|
|
Number of
|
|
Share-based
|
|
Accumulated other
|
|
Total
|
|
common
|
Share
|
payment
|
Warrant
|
comprehensive
|
|
shareholders'
|
|
shares
|
capital
|
reserve
|
reserve
|
income (loss)
|
Deficit
|
equity
|
|
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance, December 31, 2019
|
18,017,912
|
20,371,853
|
933,616
|
917,752
|
1,813
|
(5,542,204)
|
16,682,830
|
Shares issued from financing (Note 12 (b))
|
8,506,300
|
14,077,511
|
-
|
72,280
|
-
|
-
|
14,149,791
|
Stock options exercised (Note 12 (c))
|
147,500
|
263,197
|
(101,322)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
161,875
|
Stock based compensation (Note 12 (c))
|
-
|
-
|
87,773
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
87,773
|
Net loss and comprehensive income for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
771
|
(384,991)
|
(384,220)
|
Balance, June 30, 2020
|
26,671,712
|
34,712,561
|
920,067
|
990,032
|
2,584
|
(5,927,195)
|
30,698,049
|
Balance, December 31, 2020
|
35,016,314
|
55,683,203
|
1,315,592
|
990,032
|
29,781
|
(7,707,925)
|
50,310,683
|
Acquisition of S12 Solutions Ltd. (Note 4 (c))
|
229,144
|
654,984
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
654,984
|
Acquisition of Jayex Healthcare Limited. (Note 4 (d))
|
150,078
|
442,790
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
442,790
|
Stock options exercised (Note 12 (c))
|
104,774
|
119,749
|
(13,175)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
106,574
|
Stock based compensation (Note 12 (c))
|
-
|
-
|
604,080
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
604,080
|
Warrants exercised (Note 12 (d))
|
1,031,250
|
3,437,207
|
-
|
(446,582)
|
-
|
-
|
2,990,625
|
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(134,525)
|
(765,074)
|
(899,599)
|
Balance, June 30, 2021
|
36,531,560
|
60,337,933
|
1,906,497
|
543,450
|
(104,744)
|
(8,472,999)
|
54,210,137
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Vitalhub Corp. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 14:41:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about VITALHUB CORP.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
38,3 M
30,5 M
30,5 M
|Net income 2022
|
3,67 M
2,91 M
2,91 M
|Net cash 2022
|
25,3 M
20,1 M
20,1 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|31,6x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
130 M
103 M
103 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,73x
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,09x
|Nbr of Employees
|180
|Free-Float
|77,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends VITALHUB CORP.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Last Close Price
|3,00 CAD
|Average target price
|4,65 CAD
|Spread / Average Target
|55,0%