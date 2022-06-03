Log in
    VHI   CA92847V5018

VITALHUB CORP.

(VHI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  06/03 09:30:00 am EDT
3.010 CAD   +0.33%
Vitalhub : Interim FS June 2021 and 2020

06/03/2022 | 10:42am EDT
Vitalhub Corp.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

Vitalhub Corp.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

Table of Contents

Page

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

1

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income

2

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

3

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

4

Unaudited Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

5 - 21

Vitalhub Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

(in Canadian Dollars)

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

$

$

Assets

Current assets

Cash

21,043,380

23,391,946

Accounts receivable, net of expected credit loss (Note 5)

3,423,494

3,240,259

Inventory

327,881

312,175

Lease receivable

-

5,225

Prepaid expenses

453,156

434,734

25,247,911

27,384,339

Non-current assets

Property and equipment (Note 6)

511,794

394,405

Intangible assets (Note 7)

19,563,998

14,549,560

Right-of-use assets (Note 13)

849,071

885,408

Goodwill (Note 8)

26,799,256

20,868,384

72,972,030

64,082,096

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 9)

3,479,065

4,081,494

Loans payable (Note 11)

40,697

42,409

Income taxes payable

2,938

33,587

Contingent consideration (Note 4)

2,664,190

1,649,516

Lease liabilities (Note 13)

252,379

204,675

Deferred revenue

10,697,261

6,091,196

17,136,530

12,102,877

Long term liabilities

Deferred revenue

181,037

123,540

Deferred tax liability

793,532

804,191

Loans payable (Note 11)

9,720

29,160

Lease liabilities (Note 13)

641,074

711,645

18,761,893

13,771,413

Shareholders' equity

Share capital (Note 12 (b))

60,337,933

55,683,203

Share-based payment reserve (Note 12 (c))

1,906,497

1,315,592

Warrant reserve (Note 12 (d))

543,450

990,032

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(104,744)

29,781

Deficit

(8,472,999)

(7,707,925)

54,210,137

50,310,683

72,972,030

64,082,096

Approved by the Board

(Signed)

Dan Matlow

Director

(Signed)

Barry Tissenbaum

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements

1

Vitalhub Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

(in Canadian Dollars)

Three months

Three months

Six months

Six months

ended June 30,

ended June 30,

ended June 30,

ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

$

$

$

$

Revenue

Term licences, maintenance and support

4,628,927

1,848,889

8,497,284

3,645,783

Perpetual licences

222,981

150,000

578,254

739,504

Services

686,045

750,006

1,465,603

1,132,080

Hardware

64,437

-

340,058

-

Other

189,792

-

234,056

1,528

Total revenue

5,792,182

2,748,895

11,115,255

5,518,895

Cost of sales

1,321,428

741,550

2,599,527

1,646,357

Gross profit

4,470,754

2,007,345

8,515,728

3,872,538

Expenses

General and administrative

1,077,532

636,188

2,276,451

1,339,470

Sales and marketing

917,407

189,296

1,672,037

462,791

Research and development

1,294,271

425,497

2,452,444

1,133,056

Depreciation (Note 6)

41,342

26,675

74,689

53,363

Depreciation of right-of-use assets (Note 13)

67,193

53,386

130,764

106,846

Stock based compensation (Note 12 (c))

284,303

41,702

604,080

87,773

Foreign currency loss (gain)

127,858

2,102

192,780

(99,329)

3,809,906

1,374,846

7,403,245

3,083,970

Income before the undernoted items

660,848

632,499

1,112,483

788,568

Amortization of intangible assets (Note 7)

546,845

443,238

980,816

886,475

Business acquisition, restructuring and integration costs (Note 4)

612,269

6,659

859,086

255,567

Interest expense and accretion (net of interest income)

(7,707)

(16,268)

(18,294)

7,970

Interest expense from lease liabilities (Note 13)

22,770

19,403

43,381

40,281

Loss on disposal of property and equipment (Note 6)

-

-

2,497

-

1,174,177

453,032

1,867,486

1,190,293

(Loss) income before income taxes

(513,329)

179,467

(755,003)

(401,725)

Provision for income taxes

Current

10,071

-

10,071

(16,734)

Deferred

-

-

-

-

10,071

-

10,071

(16,734)

Net (loss) income

(523,400)

179,467

(765,074)

(384,991)

Other comprehensive gain (loss)

Foreign currency translation (loss) gain

12,589

(11,659)

(134,525)

771

Comprehensive (loss) income

(510,811)

167,808

(899,599)

(384,220)

Loss per share

Basic

(0.01)

0.01

(0.02)

(0.02)

Diluted

(0.01)

0.01

(0.02)

(0.02)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

Basic

36,117,607

26,615,860

36,114,650

23,028,807

Diluted

36,117,607

26,723,409

36,114,650

23,028,807

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements

2

Vitalhub Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

(in Canadian Dollars)

Number of

Share-based

Accumulated other

Total

common

Share

payment

Warrant

comprehensive

shareholders'

shares

capital

reserve

reserve

income (loss)

Deficit

equity

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, December 31, 2019

18,017,912

20,371,853

933,616

917,752

1,813

(5,542,204)

16,682,830

Shares issued from financing (Note 12 (b))

8,506,300

14,077,511

-

72,280

-

-

14,149,791

Stock options exercised (Note 12 (c))

147,500

263,197

(101,322)

-

-

-

161,875

Stock based compensation (Note 12 (c))

-

-

87,773

-

-

-

87,773

Net loss and comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

771

(384,991)

(384,220)

Balance, June 30, 2020

26,671,712

34,712,561

920,067

990,032

2,584

(5,927,195)

30,698,049

Balance, December 31, 2020

35,016,314

55,683,203

1,315,592

990,032

29,781

(7,707,925)

50,310,683

Acquisition of S12 Solutions Ltd. (Note 4 (c))

229,144

654,984

-

-

-

-

654,984

Acquisition of Jayex Healthcare Limited. (Note 4 (d))

150,078

442,790

-

-

-

-

442,790

Stock options exercised (Note 12 (c))

104,774

119,749

(13,175)

-

-

-

106,574

Stock based compensation (Note 12 (c))

-

-

604,080

-

-

-

604,080

Warrants exercised (Note 12 (d))

1,031,250

3,437,207

-

(446,582)

-

-

2,990,625

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(134,525)

(765,074)

(899,599)

Balance, June 30, 2021

36,531,560

60,337,933

1,906,497

543,450

(104,744)

(8,472,999)

54,210,137

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vitalhub Corp. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 14:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
