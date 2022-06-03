Vitalhub : Interim FS September 30, 2021 and 2020

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

Unaudited Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements

Approved by the Board

As at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

Vitalhub Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

(in Canadian Dollars)

Three months Three months Nine months Nine months ended ended ended ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ Revenue Term licences, maintenance and support 5,462,774 2,479,513 13,960,056 6,125,295 Perpetual licences 328,228 101,471 906,482 840,975 Services 715,912 551,638 2,181,515 1,683,718 Hardware 45,281 56,856 385,339 56,856 Other 66,852 2,688 300,908 4,216 Total revenue 6,619,047 3,192,166 17,734,300 8,711,060 Cost of sales 1,174,244 618,482 3,773,770 2,264,839 Gross profit 5,444,803 2,573,684 13,960,530 6,446,221 Expenses General and administrative 1,361,762 680,030 3,638,214 2,019,506 Sales and marketing 974,506 433,933 2,646,543 896,725 Research and development 1,875,775 859,192 4,328,219 1,992,248 Depreciation (Note 6) 42,625 29,598 117,314 82,961 Depreciation of right-of-use assets (Note 13) 71,006 55,495 201,769 162,341 Stock based compensation (Note 12 (c)) 484,226 101,720 1,088,306 189,493 Foreign currency loss (gain) (44,469) 97,934 148,311 (1,394) 4,765,431 2,257,902 12,168,676 5,341,880 Income before the undernoted items 679,372 315,782 1,791,854 1,104,341 Amortization of intangible assets (Note 7) 637,685 541,129 1,618,502 1,427,604 Business acquisition, restructuring and integration costs (Note 4) 604,259 820,237 1,463,345 1,075,803 Interest expense and accretion (net of interest income) (7,292) (59) (25,584) 9,210 Interest income from sublease - (404) - (1,703) Interest expense from lease liabilities (Note 13) 20,856 18,509 64,236 58,790 Loss on disposal of property and equipment (Note 6) (344) - 2,153 - 1,255,164 1,379,412 3,122,652 2,569,704 Loss before income taxes (575,792) (1,063,630) (1,330,798) (1,465,363) Provision for income taxes Current - 1,875 10,071 (14,859) - 1,875 10,071 (14,859) Net loss (575,792) (1,065,505) (1,340,869) (1,450,504) Other comprehensive gain (loss) Foreign currency translation (loss) gain 31,554 (62,110) (206,180) (57,897) Comprehensive loss (544,238) (1,127,615) (1,547,049) (1,508,401) Loss per share Basic (0.02) (0.04) (0.04) (0.06) Diluted (0.02) (0.04) (0.04) (0.06) Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 36,677,405 27,237,332 36,390,567 24,441,888 Diluted 36,677,405 27,237,332 36,390,567 24,441,888

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements

2