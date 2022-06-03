Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Vitalhub Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VHI   CA92847V5018

VITALHUB CORP.

(VHI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  06/03 09:30:00 am EDT
3.010 CAD   +0.33%
10:52aVITALHUB : MD&A for the Years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
PU
10:52aVITALHUB : Annual Financial Statements December 31, 2021 and 2020
PU
10:52aVITALHUB : MD&A Year ended December 31 2020 and 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vitalhub : Interim FS September 30, 2021 and 2020

06/03/2022 | 10:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vitalhub Corp.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

Vitalhub Corp.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

Table of Contents

Page

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

1

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

2

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

3

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

4

Unaudited Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

5 - 21

Vitalhub Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

(in Canadian Dollars)

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

$

$

Assets

Current assets

Cash

15,704,130

23,391,946

Accounts receivable, net of expected credit loss (Note 5)

5,143,707

3,240,259

Inventory

388,257

312,175

Lease receivable

-

5,225

Prepaid expenses

463,760

434,734

21,699,854

27,384,339

Non-current assets

Property and equipment (Note 6)

507,478

394,405

Intangible assets (Note 7)

20,371,735

14,549,560

Right-of-use assets (Note 13)

778,065

885,408

Goodwill (Note 8)

28,116,724

20,868,384

71,473,856

64,082,096

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 9)

3,706,074

4,081,494

Loans payable (Note 11)

39,802

42,409

Income taxes payable

3,010

33,587

Contingent consideration (Note 4)

2,076,543

1,649,516

Lease liabilities (Note 13)

246,145

204,675

Deferred revenue

9,574,039

6,091,196

15,645,613

12,102,877

Long term liabilities

Deferred revenue

93,089

123,540

Deferred tax liability

790,801

804,191

Loans payable (Note 11)

3,240

29,160

Lease liabilities (Note 13)

600,736

711,645

17,133,479

13,771,413

Shareholders' equity

Share capital (Note 12 (b))

60,639,397

55,683,203

Share-based payment reserve (Note 12 (c))

2,382,723

1,315,592

Warrant reserve (Note 12 (d))

543,450

990,032

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(176,399)

29,781

Deficit

(9,048,794)

(7,707,925)

54,340,377

50,310,683

71,473,856

64,082,096

Approved by the Board

(Signed)

Dan Matlow

Director

(Signed)

Barry Tissenbaum

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements

1

Vitalhub Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

(in Canadian Dollars)

Three months

Three months

Nine months

Nine months

ended

ended

ended

ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

$

$

$

$

Revenue

Term licences, maintenance and support

5,462,774

2,479,513

13,960,056

6,125,295

Perpetual licences

328,228

101,471

906,482

840,975

Services

715,912

551,638

2,181,515

1,683,718

Hardware

45,281

56,856

385,339

56,856

Other

66,852

2,688

300,908

4,216

Total revenue

6,619,047

3,192,166

17,734,300

8,711,060

Cost of sales

1,174,244

618,482

3,773,770

2,264,839

Gross profit

5,444,803

2,573,684

13,960,530

6,446,221

Expenses

General and administrative

1,361,762

680,030

3,638,214

2,019,506

Sales and marketing

974,506

433,933

2,646,543

896,725

Research and development

1,875,775

859,192

4,328,219

1,992,248

Depreciation (Note 6)

42,625

29,598

117,314

82,961

Depreciation of right-of-use assets (Note 13)

71,006

55,495

201,769

162,341

Stock based compensation (Note 12 (c))

484,226

101,720

1,088,306

189,493

Foreign currency loss (gain)

(44,469)

97,934

148,311

(1,394)

4,765,431

2,257,902

12,168,676

5,341,880

Income before the undernoted items

679,372

315,782

1,791,854

1,104,341

Amortization of intangible assets (Note 7)

637,685

541,129

1,618,502

1,427,604

Business acquisition, restructuring and integration costs (Note 4)

604,259

820,237

1,463,345

1,075,803

Interest expense and accretion (net of interest income)

(7,292)

(59)

(25,584)

9,210

Interest income from sublease

-

(404)

-

(1,703)

Interest expense from lease liabilities (Note 13)

20,856

18,509

64,236

58,790

Loss on disposal of property and equipment (Note 6)

(344)

-

2,153

-

1,255,164

1,379,412

3,122,652

2,569,704

Loss before income taxes

(575,792)

(1,063,630)

(1,330,798)

(1,465,363)

Provision for income taxes

Current

-

1,875

10,071

(14,859)

-

1,875

10,071

(14,859)

Net loss

(575,792)

(1,065,505)

(1,340,869)

(1,450,504)

Other comprehensive gain (loss)

Foreign currency translation (loss) gain

31,554

(62,110)

(206,180)

(57,897)

Comprehensive loss

(544,238)

(1,127,615)

(1,547,049)

(1,508,401)

Loss per share

Basic

(0.02)

(0.04)

(0.04)

(0.06)

Diluted

(0.02)

(0.04)

(0.04)

(0.06)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

Basic

36,677,405

27,237,332

36,390,567

24,441,888

Diluted

36,677,405

27,237,332

36,390,567

24,441,888

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements

2

Vitalhub Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

(in Canadian Dollars)

Number of

Share-based

Accumulated other

Total

common

Share

payment

Warrant

comprehensive

shareholders'

shares

capital

reserve

reserve

income (loss)

Deficit

equity

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, December 31, 2019

18,017,912

20,371,853

933,616

917,752

1,813

(5,542,204)

16,682,830

Shares issued from financing (Note 12 (b))

8,506,300

14,077,511

-

72,280

-

-

14,149,791

Shares issued from non-brokered private placement - net (Note 12 (b))

1,000,000

2,188,250

-

-

-

-

2,188,250

Acquisition of Transforning Systems Ltd. (Note 4(b))

1,566,827

3,112,306

-

-

-

-

3,112,306

Stock options exercised (Note 12 (c))

147,500

263,197

(101,322)

-

-

-

161,875

Stock based compensation (Note 12 (c))

-

-

189,493

-

-

-

189,493

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(57,897)

(1,450,504)

(1,508,401)

Balance, September 30, 2020

29,238,539

40,013,117

1,021,787

990,032

(56,084)

(6,992,708)

34,976,144

Balance, December 31, 2020

35,106,314

55,683,203

1,315,592

990,032

29,781

(7,707,925)

50,310,683

Acquisition of S12 Solutions Ltd. (Note 4 (c))

229,144

654,984

-

-

-

-

654,984

Acquisition of Jayex Healthcare Limited. (Note 4 (d))

150,078

442,790

-

-

-

-

442,790

Shares issued for contingent consideration (Note 4 (b))

88,888

274,264

-

-

-

-

274,264

Stock options exercised (Note 12 (c))

120,774

146,949

(21,175)

-

-

-

125,774

Stock based compensation (Note 12 (c))

-

-

1,088,306

-

-

-

1,088,306

Warrants exercised (Note 12 (d))

1,031,250

3,437,207

-

(446,582)

-

-

2,990,625

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(206,180)

(1,340,869)

(1,547,049)

Balance, September 30, 2021

36,726,448

60,639,397

2,382,723

543,450

(176,399)

(9,048,794)

54,340,377

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vitalhub Corp. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 14:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VITALHUB CORP.
10:52aVITALHUB : MD&A for the Years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
PU
10:52aVITALHUB : Annual Financial Statements December 31, 2021 and 2020
PU
10:52aVITALHUB : MD&A Year ended December 31 2020 and 2019
PU
10:42aVITALHUB : Interim FS September 30, 2021 and 2020
PU
10:42aVITALHUB : MD&A June 30 2021 and 2020
PU
10:42aVITALHUB : Interim FS June 2021 and 2020
PU
10:42aVITALHUB : MD&A March 31 2021 and 2020
PU
10:32aVITALHUB : Annual Financial Statements December 31, 2019 and 2018
PU
10:22aVITALHUB : Consolidated Financial Statements December 31, 2019 and 2018
PU
10:22aVITALHUB : Interim FS June 2019 and 2018
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 38,3 M 30,5 M 30,5 M
Net income 2022 3,67 M 2,91 M 2,91 M
Net cash 2022 25,3 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 130 M 103 M 103 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 180
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart VITALHUB CORP.
Duration : Period :
Vitalhub Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VITALHUB CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,00 CAD
Average target price 4,65 CAD
Spread / Average Target 55,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Paul Matlow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Leonard Goffenberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher James Schnarr Chairman
Debbie Boakes Vice President-Operations
Barry A. Tissenbaum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VITALHUB CORP.-9.09%104
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.-24.63%29 804
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-40.52%6 749
OMNICELL, INC.-39.67%4 872
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED-34.11%3 112
SECTRA AB (PUBL)-26.97%2 908