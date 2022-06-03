Vitalhub : MD&A June 30 2021 and 2020

Vitalhub Corp. 480 University Avenue, Suite 1001, Toronto, ON M5G 1V2
GENERAL INFORMATION
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations ("MD&A") prepared as of August 24, 2021 supplements but does not form part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements and notes of Vitalhub Corp. ("Vitalhub", or the "Company") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.
The Company prepares its interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as set out in the Chartered Professional Accountants Canada Handbook ("CPA Canada Handbook"). All financial information contained in this MD&A and in the interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS except for certain "Non-IFRS Measures" on page 10 of this MD&A.
All currency amounts in this MD&A are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless specified otherwise.
COMPANY PROFILE
Based in Toronto, Ontario, VitalHub Corp. and its subsidiaries provide technology to Health and Human Service providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.
The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A strategy. The Company delivers its suite of products to its 275+ corporate customers across North America, Europe, Australia, the Middle East and Western Asia.
Vitalhub's original technology was built at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, with the goal of providing clinicians easy access to data from multiple disparate electronic medical records and other patient information systems that the hospital had invested a substantial amount into implementing. Vitalhub was a private company incorporated in 2010, when it received investment funding from MaRS Innovation as well as an angel investor. They continued to fund the Company, primarily through debt, through to April 2016. In May 2016, the Company was restructured and sold to 2514987 Ontario Inc., an arm's length corporation owned by Dan Matlow (CEO and President of Vitalhub) and Brian Goffenberg (CFO and EVP of Vitalhub). In November 2016, the new management took the Company public by completing a reverse takeover transaction with Vitalhub acquiring the controlling interest in Quinsam Opportunities I Inc. ("QOP"). Upon completion of the transaction, QOP changed its name to Vitalhub Corp., and commenced trading on the TSXV Venture Exchange under the symbol "VHI" on December 2, 2016.
Page 2
COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue for Q2 2021 was $5,792,182, as compared to $2,748,895 in Q2 2020, an increase of $3,043,287 or 111%. Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $11,115,255 as compared to $5,518,895 for the same period last year, an increase of $5,596,360 or 101%.
Gross profit as a percentage of revenue for Q2 2021 was 77% compared to 73% in Q2 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 77% as compared to 70% for the same period last year. This continued improvement is the result of both higher recurring revenue, combined with operating cost synergies from integrating acquisitions and managements ongoing effort to reduce cost of sales.
The Company defines ARR as the recurring revenue expected based on yearly subscriptions of the renewable software license fees and maintenance services.
ARR grew by $3,825,678 or 24% ($501,835 or 3.15% organic and $3,323,843 or 20.86% acquisition) in Q2 2021. In Q2 2020 ARR grew by $4,916 or 0.7% (all organic).
ARR at June 30, 2021 with existing customers was $19,757,306 as compared to $7,491,841 at June 30, 2020, an increase of 164%, and as compared to $15,931,628 at March 31, 2021, an increase of 24%.
Cash on hand at June 30, 2021 was $21,043,380 compared to $23,391,946 as at December 31, 2020.
Cash provided by operating activities increased by $2,133,665 from $24,543 in Q2 2020 to $2,158,208 in Q2 2021.
Net loss for Q2 2021 was ($523,400) as compared to net income of $179,467 for Q2 2020, a decrease of $702,867. Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was ($765,074), as compared to a net loss of ($384,991) for the same period last year, an increase of $380,083. The majority of the loss is attributable to business acquisition, restructuring and integration costs of $612,269 during the quarter and $859,086 for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
EBITDA (defined as earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization) for Q2 2021 was $157,114 as compared to Q2 2020 of $705,901 a decrease of $548,787. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 EBITDA was $456,353 as compared to $693,210 for the same period last year, a decrease of $236,857. EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure.
Adjusted EBITDA (defined as earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, amortization, share based compensation, business acquisition, restructuring and integration costs and other one time costs) for Q2 2021 was $1,053,686 as compared to Q2 2020 of $754,262 an improvement of $299,424. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 Adjusted EBITDA was $1,919,519 as compared to $1,036,550 for the same period last year, an improvement of $882,969. The increase is attributable to a number of factors including increased revenue, combined with improved margins and synergies gained from earlier acquisitions and management's efforts to improve costs. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure.
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue for Q2 2021 was 18% as compared to 27% for Q2 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue was 17% as compared to 19% for the same period last year. The change in Q2 2021 is primarily attributable to the costs associated with acquisition completed in the quarter. Due to the relatively high amortization of intangibles from acquisitions and periodic restructuring and integration costs from acquisitions management believes that Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue is a relevant KPI to measure. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue is a non-IFRS measure.
The Company continues to increase its international presence and cross sell products with additional licensing deals won in Q2 2021 as follows:
Licensing of Intouch with Health's digital health platform with University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust,
Multi-yearlarge-scale licensing transaction of Intouch with Health's Synopsis product with Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust,
Five-yearlicensing contract of Vitalhub's Treat product to Family Service Toronto,
Multi-yearlicense agreement of Intouch with Health's patient flow solution with Wrightington Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust,
Multi-yearlicense agreement of Intouch with Health's digital health platform with University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust to Support New NHS Initiative,
Expansion of Transforming Systems' SHREWD products at East of England region of the National Health Service.
Subsequent to the quarter the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Alamac Limited ("Alamac"). Alamac is a UK-based company, and provides technological and advisory solutions that assist healthcare organizations across the NHS.
Including the acquisition of Alamac subsequent to the quarter, Vitalhub's ARR now stands at $21,057,306
Page 3
SELECTED QUARTERLY INFORMATION
Three months ended
Six months ended
%
%
%
%
June 30, 2021
Revenue
June 30, 2020
Revenue
Change
June 30, 2021
Revenue
June 30, 2020
Revenue
Change
$
$
%
$
$
%
Revenue
5,792,182
100%
2,748,895
100%
111%
11,115,255
100%
5,518,895
100%
101%
Cost of sales
1,321,428
23%
741,550
27%
(78%)
2,599,527
23%
1,646,357
30%
(58%)
Gross Profit
4,470,754
77%
2,007,345
73%
123%
8,515,728
77%
3,872,538
70%
120%
Operating Expenses
General and administrative
1,077,532
19%
636,188
23%
69%
2,276,451
20%
1,339,470
24%
70%
Sales and marketing
917,407
16%
189,296
7%
385%
1,672,037
15%
462,791
8%
261%
Research and development
1,294,271
22%
425,497
15%
204%
2,452,444
22%
1,133,056
21%
116%
Depreciation
41,342
1%
26,675
1%
55%
74,689
1%
53,363
1%
40%
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
67,193
1%
53,386
2%
26%
130,764
1%
106,846
2%
22%
Stock based compensation
284,303
5%
41,702
2%
582%
604,080
5%
87,773
2%
588%
Foreign currency loss (gain)
127,858
2%
2,102
0%
5982%
192,780
2%
(99,329)
(2%)
(294%)
Other Income and Expenses
Amortization of intangible assets
546,845
9%
443,238
16%
23%
980,816
9%
886,475
16%
11%
Business acquisition, restructuring and integration costs
612,269
11%
6,659
0%
9095%
859,086
8%
255,567
5%
236%
Interest expense and accretion (net of interest income)
(7,707)
(0%)
(16,268)
(1%)
(53%)
(18,294)
(0%)
7,970
0%
(330%)
Interest expense from lease liabilities
22,770
0%
19,403
1%
17%
43,381
0%
40,281
1%
8%
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
0
0%
0
0%
0%
2,497
0%
0
0%
100%
Current income taxes
10,071
0%
0
0%
100%
10,071
0%
(16,734)
(0%)
(160%)
Net (loss) income
(523,400)
(9%)
179,467
7%
(392%)
(765,074)
(7%)
(384,991)
(7%)
99%
EBITDA (Non-IFRS measure)
157,114
3%
705,901
26%
(78%)
456,354
4%
693,210
13%
(34%)
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS measure)
1,053,686
18%
754,262
27%
40%
1,919,519
17%
1,036,550
19%
85%
Annualized Recurring Revenue (Non-IFRSmeasure)
19,757,306
7,491,841
164%
19,757,306
7,491,841
164%
Recurring revenue (Non-IFRSMeasure)
4,628,927
80%
1,848,889
67%
150%
8,497,284
76%
3,645,783
66%
133%
A s at
June 3 0
, 2 0 2 1
December 31, 2020
$
$
D ef erred revenue
10 ,8
78 ,2 9 8
6,214,736
C ash balance
2 1,0 4 3 ,3 8 0
23,391,946
Page 4
REVENUE
The Company generates revenue from the sale of perpetual and annual renewable software licenses, maintenance and support, professional services, and hardware. Certain agreements provide for the delivery of application software and continuing post contract services, such as maintenance and support for the application software sold.
Revenue Composition
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Change
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Change
$
$
%
$
$
%
Term licences, maintenance and support
4,628,927
1,848,889
150%
8,497,284
3,645,783
133%
Perpetual licences
222,981
150,000
49%
578,254
739,504
(22%)
Services
686,045
750,006
(9%)
1,465,603
1,132,080
29%
Hardw are
64,437
0
100%
340,058
0
100%
Other
189,792
0
100%
234,056
1,528
15215%
Total Revenues
5,792,182
2,748,895
111%
11,115,255
5,518,895
101%
Revenue for Q2 2021 was $5,792,182, as compared to $2,748,895 in Q2 2020, an increase of $3,043,287 or 111%.
The changes are explained by:
An increase of $2,780,038 or 150% quarter over quarter, in term licenses, maintenance and support revenue, id primarily attributable to new customer contracts won and the revenue from the acquisitions completed in the quarter. Term licenses, maintenance and support represent an important strategic source of revenue given its predictability and recurring nature and represented 80% of total revenues for Q2 2021 (Q2 2020 - 67%).
Perpetual software licence revenues for Q2 2021 were $222,981 as compared to $150,000 for Q2 2020, an increase of $72,981 or 49%. The revenues from perpetual licenses are dependant on the type of products sold. Although, revenues from perpetual licenses are welcome the company has a greater focus on obtaining recurring revenues.
Professional services, hardware and other revenue for Q2 2021 was $940,274 as compared to $750,006 for Q2 2020, an increase of $190,268 or 25%. The increase quarter over quarter is the result of services and hardware revenue from Intouch with Health and the gradual re-opening of the UK economy from the COVID-19 pandemic, and as such our staff are starting to be able to go on site to deliver and implement.
Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $11,115,255, as compared to $5,518,895 in for the same period last year, an increase of $5,596,360 or 101%.
The changes are explained by:
An increase of $4,851,501 or 133% period over period, in term licenses, maintenance and support revenue, is primarily attributable to new customer contracts won and the revenue from the acquisitions completed in the period. Term licenses, maintenance and support represented 76% of total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2021 (six months ended June 30, 2020 - 66%).
Perpetual software licence revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $578,254 as compared to $739,504 for the same period last year, a decrease of $161,250 or 22%. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we were unable to perform on-premise audits for our MCAP product during the first quarter of the year.
Professional services, hardware and other revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $2,039,717 as compared to $1,133,608 for the same period last year, an increase of $906,109 or 80%. The increase period over period is the result of services and hardware revenue from Intouch with Health and the gradual re-opening of the UK economy from the COVID-19 pandemic, and as such staff are starting to be able to implement, deliver and go on site.
Page 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.