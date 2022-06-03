Vitalhub : MD&A Year ended December 31 2020 and 2019 06/03/2022 | 10:52am EDT Send by mail :

Management's Discussion & Analysis For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 Vitalhub Corp. 480 University Avenue, Suite 1001, Toronto, ON M5G 1V2 GENERAL INFORMATION The following Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations ("MD&A") prepared as of March 29, 2021 supplements, but does not form part of the consolidated financial statements and notes of Vitalhub Corp. ("Vitalhub", or the "Company") for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. The Company prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as set out in the Chartered Professional Accountants Canada Handbook ("CPA Canada Handbook"). All financial information contained in this MD&A and in the consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS except for certain "Non-IFRS Measures" on page 10 of this MD&A. The Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 form an integral part of this Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Consolidated Financial Statements can be found at www.sedar.com. All currency amounts in this MD&A are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless specified otherwise. COMPANY PROFILE Based in Toronto, Ontario, VitalHub Corp. and its subsidiaries provide technology to Health and Human Service providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A strategy. The Company delivers its suite of products to its 275+ corporate customers across North America, Europe, Australia and Western Asia. Vitalhub's original technology was built at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, with the goal of providing clinicians easy access to data from multiple disparate electronic medical records and other patient information systems that the hospital had invested a substantial amount into implementing. Vitalhub was a private company incorporated in 2010, when it received investment funding from MaRS Innovation as well as an angel investor. They continued to fund the Company, primarily through debt, through to April 2016. In May 2016, the Company was restructured and sold to 2514987 Ontario Inc., an arm's length corporation owned by Dan Matlow (CEO and President of Vitalhub) and Brian Goffenberg (CFO and EVP of Vitalhub). In November 2016, the new management took the Company public by completing a reverse takeover transaction with Vitalhub acquiring all the controlling interest in Quinsam Opportunities I Inc. ("QOP"). Upon completion of the transaction, QOP changed its name to Vitalhub Corp., and commenced trading on the TSXV Venture Exchange under the symbol "VHI" on December 2, 2016. Page 2 COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS Revenue for Q4 2020 was $5,083,132, as compared to $2,560,661 in Q4 2019, an increase of $2,522,471 or 99%. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company's revenue was $13,794,192, as compared to $10,227,924 for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $3,566,268 or 35%.

The Company defines Annualized Contract Value ("ACV") of recurring revenue as the contracted annual renewable software license fees and maintenance services.

ACV grew by $1,283,343 or 9% (all organic) in Q4 2020. In Q4 2019 ACV grew by $1,851,067 or 33% (organic represented $51,067 or 1% and acquisition $1,800,000 or 32%). ACV grew by $7,413,595 or 100% (organic represented $1,888,267 or 25% and acquisition $5,525,327 or 75%) in 2020. In 2019 ACV grew by $2,943,764 or 66% (organic represented $435,054 or 10% and acquisition $2,508,710 or 56%). The ACV of recurring revenue at December 31, 2020 was $14,844,039 as compared to $7,430,444 at December 31, 2019, an increase of 100%, and $13,560,696 at Q3 2020 an increase of 9% in Q4 2020. ACV is a non-IFRS measure.

Cash on hand at December 31, 2020 was $23,391,946 compared to $1,995,691 as at December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to, an increase in cash generated from operations of $505,507 (FY 2019 - ($107,690)), the closing of a bought deal offering in March 2020 with gross proceeds of $15,311,340 for 8,506,300 common shares at a price of $1.80 per common share, the closing of a bought deal offering in November 2020 with gross proceeds of $16,996,248 for 5,860,775 common shares at a price of $2.90 per common share, less cash paid to purchase InTouch with Health Ltd. (net of cash acquired) of $4,084,332 and less cash paid to purchase Transforming Systems Ltd. (net of cash acquired) of $5,272,999.

Net (loss) for Q4 2020 was ($715,217) as compared to a net income of $250 for Q4 2019, a decrease of $715,467. Net (loss) for the FY 2020 was ($2,165,721) as compared to ($625,534) for the FY 2019, an increase of $1,540,187. The majority of the loss was due to business acquisition, restructuring and integration costs of $542,310 for the quarter and $1,618,114 for the year ended December 31, 2020, related to two acquisitions completed in Q3 2020.

for Q4 2020 was ($715,217) as compared to a net income of $250 for Q4 2019, a decrease of $715,467. Net (loss) for the FY 2020 was ($2,165,721) as compared to ($625,534) for the FY 2019, an increase of $1,540,187. The majority of the loss was due to business acquisition, restructuring and integration costs of $542,310 for the quarter and $1,618,114 for the year ended December 31, 2020, related to two acquisitions completed in Q3 2020. EBITDA (defined as earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization) for Q4 2020 was ($125,716) as compared to Q4 2019 of ($704,462) an improvement of $578,746 or 82%. For the FY 2020 EBITDA decreased by $497,342 or 77% from $645,466 to $148,125. The increase quarter over quarter is the result of the redemption of debentures and deferred tax expense in FY 2019. The decrease year over year is the result of the acquisitions completed during 2020 and the additional business acquisition, restructuring and integration costs. EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure.

Adjusted EBITDA (defined as earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, amortization, share based compensation, business acquisition, restructuring and integration costs and other one time costs ) for Q4 2020 was $713,907 as compared to Q4 2019 of $42,254 an increase of $671,653 or 1590%. For the FY 2020 Adjusted EBITDA was $2,253,045 as compared to FY 2019 of $1,615,360, an increase of $637,685 or 39%. The increase is attributable to a number of factors including increased recurring revenue, combined with improved margins and synergies gained from earlier acquisitions and management's efforts to improve costs. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure.

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue for Q4 2020 was 14% as compared to 2% for Q4 2019. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue for the FY 2020 was 16% as compared to 16% for the FY 2019. The improvement in Q4 2020 is attributable to a number of factors including increased recurring revenue, combined with improved margins and synergies gained from earlier acquisitions and management's efforts to reduce costs. Due to the relatively high amortization of intangibles from acquisitions and periodic restructuring and integration costs from acquisitions management believes that Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue is a relevant KPI to measure. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue is a non-IFRS measure.

The Company continues to increase international presence with 8 additional licensing deals won in Q4 2020 as follows:

Licensing of Synopsis iQ to Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust, Large-scale expansion of the digital health platform licensing contract with King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Licensing of digital outpatient management solutions to the Royal Victorian Eye and Ear Hospital in partnership with Australia's Device Technologies, Licensing of Synopsis iQ to the Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, Expansion of the patient flow solution licensing contract with East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, Deployment of a contract for Transforming Systems' SHREWD products with Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care System, Multi-year deployment of a contract for Transforming Systems' SHREWD products with NHS Herefordshire and Worcestershire CCG, Expansion of the licensing contract for Synopsis iQ with King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Vitalhub was ranked 10th on Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program award amongst Canadian companies for its rapid revenue growth with 1995% growth from 2016 to 2019. The Company also ranked 65th within North America on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 Rankings List.

Subsequent to the year end the Company received proceeds of $2,990,625 as a result of the exercise of 1,031,250 previously issued common share purchase warrants. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the warrant exercises for general working capital purposes and M&A activity. Page 3 SELECTED ANNUAL AND QUARTERLY INFORMATION Three months ended Year ended December 31, % December 31, % December 31, % December 31, % 2020 Revenue 2019 Revenue Change 2020 Revenue 2019 Revenue Change $ $ % $ $ % Revenue 5,083,132 100% 2,560,661 100% 99% 13,794,192 100% 10,227,924 100% 35% Cost of sales 1,238,526 24% 661,566 26% (87%) 3,503,366 25% 2,761,228 27% (27%) Gross Profit 3,844,606 76% 1,899,096 74% 102% 10,290,826 75% 7,466,696 73% 38% Operating Expenses General and administrative 1,089,178 21% 622,481 24% (75%) 3,108,682 23% 2,414,956 24% (29%) Sales and marketing 760,703 15% 259,618 10% (193%) 1,657,427 12% 822,356 8% (102%) Research and development 1,226,969 24% 897,749 35% (37%) 3,219,217 23% 2,569,992 25% (25%) Depreciation 25,984 1% 14,775 1% (76%) 108,946 1% 77,284 1% (41%) Depreciation of right-of-use assets 57,212 1% 31,957 1% (79%) 219,553 2% 178,265 2% (23%) Stock based compensation 297,313 6% 76,451 3% (289%) 486,806 4% 207,682 2% (134%) Foreign currency loss 56,655 1% 77,152 3% 27% 55,261 0% 15,548 0% (255%) Other Income and Expenses Amortization of intangible assets 433,834 9% 399,199 16% (9%) 1,861,438 13% 1,517,201 15% (23%) Business acquisition, restructuring and integration costs 542,310 11% 259,865 10% (109%) 1,618,114 12% 511,663 5% (216%) Interest expense and accretion (net of interest income) 6,769 0% (295,649) (12%) 102% 15,979 0% 461,036 5% 97% Interest income from sublease (233) (0%) (2,150) (0%) 89% (1,936) (0%) (3,890) (0%) 50% Interest expense from lease liabilities 18,178 0% 48,162 2% 62% 76,968 1% 90,664 1% 15% (Gain) loss on right-of-use assets and lease liabilities 0 0% (1,127) (0%) 100% 0 0% 26,744 0% 100% (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (2,806) (0%) 968 0% 390% (2,806) (0%) 1,740 0% 261% Loss on redemption of debentures 0 0% 410,400 16% 100% 0 0% 250,549 2% 100% Current income taxes 40,479 1% (10,205) (0%) 497% 25,620 0% (47,758) (0%) 154% Deferred income taxes 7,278 0% (890,802) (35%) 101% 7,278 0% (1,001,802) (10%) 101% Net loss (715,217) (14%) 250 0% (285,823%) (2,165,721) (16%) (625,534) (6%) (246%) EBITDA (Non-IFRS measure) (125,716) (2%) (704,462) (28%) 82% 148,125 1% 645,466 6% (77%) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS measure) 713,907 14% 42,254 2% 1590% 2,253,045 16% 1,615,360 16% 39% Annualized Contract Value (Non-IFRSmeasure) 14,844,039 7,430,444 100% 14,844,039 7,430,444 100% Recurring revenue (Non-IFRSMeasure) 3,875,409 76% 1,607,600 63% 141% 10,000,703 72% 5,424,349 53% 84% Deferred revenue 6,214,736 2,217,414 6,214,736 2,217,414 Cash balance 23,391,946 1,995,691 23,391,946 1,995,691 Page 4 REVENUE The Company generates revenue from the sale of perpetual and annual renewable software licenses, maintenance and support, professional services, and hardware. Certain agreements provide for the delivery of application software and continuing post contract services, such as maintenance and support for the application software sold. Revenue Composition Three months ended Year ended 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change $ $ % $ $ % Term licences, maintenance and suppo 3,875,409 1,607,600 141% 10,000,703 5,424,349 84% Perpetual licences 147,141 43,589 238% 988,117 620,842 59% Services, hardware and other 1,060,582 909,472 17% 2,805,372 4,182,733 (33%) Total Revenues 5,083,132 2,560,661 99% 13,794,192 10,227,924 35% Revenue for Q4 2020 was $5,083,132, as compared to $2,560,661 in Q4 2019, an increase of $2,522,471 or 99%. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company's revenue was $13,794,192, as compared to $10,227,924 for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $3,566,268 or 35%. The changes are explained by: An increase of $2,267,809 or 141% quarter over quarter, and an increase of $4,576,354 or 84% year over year in term licenses, maintenance and support revenue, primarily attributable to new customer contracts and acquisitions completed in the year. Term licenses, maintenance and support represent an important strategic source of revenue given its predictability and recurring nature and represented 72% of total revenues for FY 2020 (FY 2019 - 53%).

Perpetual software licences for Q4 2020 was $147,141 as compared to $43,589 for Q4 2019, an increase of $103,552 or 238%. Revenue from perpetual software licences for FY 2020 was $988,117 as compared to $620,842 for FY 2019, an increase of $367,275 or 59%. While the increase in perpetual license revenues is most welcome the company has a greater focus on obtaining recurring revenues.

Professional services, hardware and other revenue for Q4 2020 was $1,060,582 as compared to $909,472 for Q4 2019, an increase of $151,110 or 17%. Revenue from professional services and other for FY 2020 was $2,805,372 as compared to $4,182,733 for FY 2019, a decrease of $1,377,361 or 33%. The decrease year over year is a result of several factors included but not limited to, work stoppages and delays due to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic on some projects. Hospitals and their staff are focussed on dealing with the pandemic and as such our staff cannot go on site. EXPENSES AND GROSS PROFIT Cost of sales Cost of sales expense consists of commissions, hosting, royalties and employee salaries for development and support staff. For the Q4 2020 cost of sales were $1,238,526 as compared to $661,566 for Q4 2019. For FY 2020 cost of sales were and $3,503,366 as compared to $2,761,228 for FY 2019. We anticipate cost of sales to fluctuate with increased revenue, however management continuously works to improve margins thorough generating synergies and efficiencies. The Company believes Gross Profit is a more meaningful KPI to measure. Gross Profit Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $3,844,606 or 76% of revenue compared to $1,899,096 or 74% of revenue in the same period in the prior year. Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $10,290,826 or 75% of revenue compared to $7,466,696 or 73% of revenue in the same period in the prior year. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue changes are largely dependant upon the sales mix, with perpetual and term licences, and maintenance and support generating a higher margin than consulting services revenue. The positive increase reflects both higher recurring revenue, combined with operating cost synergies from integrating acquisitions and managements ongoing effort to reduce cost of sales. Page 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Vitalhub Corp. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 14:51:04 UTC.

