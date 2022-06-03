Vitalhub : MD&A for the Years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
Management's Discussion & Analysis
For the years ended
December 31, 2021 and 2020
GENERAL INFORMATION
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations ("MD&A") prepared as of March 29, 2022 supplements, but does not form part of the consolidated financial statements and notes of Vitalhub Corp. ("Vitalhub", or the "Company") for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.
The Company prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as set out in the Chartered Professional Accountants Canada Handbook ("CPA Canada Handbook"). All financial information contained in this MD&A and in the consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS except for certain "Non-IFRS Measures" as indicated in this MD&A.
The Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 form an integral part of this Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Consolidated Financial Statements can be found at www.sedar.com.
All currency amounts in this MD&A are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless specified otherwise.
COMPANY PROFILE
Based in Toronto, Ontario, Vitalhub Corp. and its subsidiaries provide technology to Health and Human Service providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. Vitalhub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.
The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, Vitalhub serves approximately 400 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia.
Vitalhub's original technology was built at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, with the goal of providing clinicians easy access to data from multiple disparate electronic medical records and other patient information systems that the hospital had invested a substantial amount into implementing. Vitalhub was a private company incorporated in 2010, when it received investment funding from MaRS Innovation as well as an angel investor. They continued to fund the Company, primarily through debt, through to April 2016. In May 2016, the Company was restructured and sold to 2514987 Ontario Inc., an arm's length corporation owned by Dan Matlow (CEO and President of Vitalhub) and Brian Goffenberg (CFO and EVP of Vitalhub). In November 2016, the new management took the Company public by completing a reverse takeover transaction with Vitalhub acquiring the controlling interest in Quinsam Opportunities I Inc. ("QOP"). Upon completion of the transaction, QOP changed its name to Vitalhub Corp., and commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VHI" on December 2, 2016. On September 23, 2021 the Company's shares began trading on the TSX.
COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue for Q4 2021 was $6,930,293, as compared to $5,083,132 in Q4 2020, an increase of $1,847,158 or 36%. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company's revenue was $24,664,593 as compared to $13,794,192 for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $10,870,401 or 79%.
Gross profit as a percentage of revenue for Q4 2021 was 79% compared to 76% in Q4 2020. For FY 2021 gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 79% as compared to 75% for FY 2020. This continued improvement is the result of both higher recurring revenue, combined with operating cost synergies from integrating acquisitions and management's ongoing effort to reduce cost of sales.
The Company defines annual recurring revenue ("ARR") as the recurring revenue expected based on yearly subscriptions of the renewable software license fees and maintenance services.
ARR grew by $537,631 or 2.49% (all organic) in Q4 2021. In Q4 2020 ARR grew by $1,283,343 or 9.46% (all organic).
ARR of recurring revenue at December 31, 2021 was $22,106,663 as compared to $14,844,039 at December 31, 2020, an increase of $7,262,624 or 49% ($2,640,543 or 17.79% organic and $4,622,081 or 31.14% acquisition) ARR is a non-IFRS measure.
Cash on hand at December 31, 2021 was $16,389,982 compared to $23,391,946 as at December 31, 2020. The decrease is primarily the result of acquisitions completed during the year.
Cashflows from operations before changes in working capital was $2,089,693 for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to $432,195 for year ended December 31, 2020.
Net loss for Q4 2021 was ($605,772) as compared to a net loss of ($715,217) for Q4 2020, an improvement of $109,445. Net (loss) for the FY 2021 was ($1,946,641) as compared to ($2,165,721) for the FY 2020, an improvement of $219,080. The majority of the loss was due to business acquisition, restructuring and integration costs of $252,597 for the quarter and $1,715,942 for the year ended December 31, 2021, related to three acquisitions completed during the year, in addition to one time costs relating to arranging the acquisition debt facility and moving to the TSX in Q3 2021.
EBITDA (defined as earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization) for Q4 2021 was $470,036 as compared to Q4 2020 of ($125,716) an improvement of $595,752. For the FY 2021 EBITDA increased by $967,351 from $148,125 to $1,115,476. EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure.
Adjusted EBITDA (defined as earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, amortization, share based compensation, business acquisition, restructuring and integration costs) for Q4 2021 was $1,351,422 as compared to Q4 2020 of $713,907 an increase of $637,515 or 89%. For the FY 2021 Adjusted EBITDA was $4,548,512 as compared to FY 2020 of $2,253,045, an increase of $2,295,467 or 102%. The increase is attributable to a number of factors including increased recurring revenue, combined with improved margins and synergies gained from earlier acquisitions and management's efforts to improve costs. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure.
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue for Q4 2021 was 20% as compared to 14% for Q4 2020. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue for the FY 2021 was 18% as compared to 16% for the FY 2020. The improvement in Q4 2021 is attributable to a number of factors including increased recurring revenue, combined with improved margins and synergies gained from earlier acquisitions and management's efforts to reduce costs. Due to the relatively high amortization of intangibles from acquisitions and periodic restructuring and integration costs from acquisitions management believes that Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue is a relevant KPI to measure. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue is a non-IFRS measure.
Vitalhub was ranked 20th on Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program award amongst Canadian companies for its rapid revenue growth with 1103% growth from 2017 to 2020. The Company also ranked 127th within North America on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 Rankings List.
Subsequent to the year end on January 27, 2022, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Beautiful Information Limited. ("BI"). BI is a UK-based company, which offers unique real-time information to NHS trusts to help them plan and resource clinical services to meet hourly fluctuations in patient flow.
Including the acquisition of BI subsequent to the year end, Vitalhub's ARR now stands at $23,102,663. ARR is a non-IFRS measure.
SELECTED ANNUAL QUARTERLY INFORMATION
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
%
December 31,
%
December 31,
%
December 31,
%
2021
Revenue
2020
Revenue
Change
2021
Revenue
2020
Revenue
Change
$
$
%
$
$
%
Revenue
6,930,290
100%
5,083,132
100%
36%
24,664,593
100%
13,794,192
100%
79%
Cost of sales
1,463,440
21%
1,238,526
24%
18%
5,237,210
21%
3,503,366
25%
49%
Gross Profit
5,466,850
79%
3,844,606
76%
42%
19,427,383
79%
10,290,826
75%
89%
Operating Expenses
General and administrative
1,441,164
21%
1,089,178
21%
32%
5,079,379
21%
3,108,682
23%
63%
Sales and marketing
967,630
14%
760,703
15%
27%
3,614,173
15%
1,657,427
12%
118%
Research and development
1,717,580
25%
1,226,969
24%
40%
6,045,799
25%
3,219,217
23%
88%
Depreciation
45,110
1%
25,984
1%
74%
162,424
1%
108,946
1%
49%
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
70,713
1%
57,212
1%
24%
272,482
1%
219,553
2%
24%
Stock based compensation
628,789
9%
297,313
6%
111%
1,717,094
7%
486,806
4%
253%
Foreign currency loss (gain)
(10,383)
(0%)
56,655
1%
(118%)
137,927
1%
55,261
0%
150%
Other Income and Expenses
Amortization of intangible assets
622,750
9%
433,834
9%
44%
2,241,251
9%
1,861,438
13%
20%
Business acquisition, restructuring and integration costs
252,597
4%
542,310
11%
(53%)
1,715,942
7%
1,618,114
12%
6%
Interest expense and accretion (net of interest income)
(3,966)
(0%)
6,769
0%
(159%)
(29,548)
(0%)
15,979
0%
(285%)
Interest income from sublease
0
0%
(233)
(0%)
(100%)
0
0%
(1,936)
(0%)
(100%)
Interest expense from lease liabilities
18,195
0%
18,178
0%
0%
82,432
0%
76,968
1%
7%
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
(561)
(0%)
(2,806)
(0%)
0%
1,593
0%
(2,806)
(0%)
100%
Current and deferred income taxes
323,006
5%
47,757
1%
576%
333,076
1%
32,898
0%
912%
Net loss
(605,772)
(9%)
(715,217)
(14%)
(15%)
(1,946,641)
(8%)
(2,165,721)
(16%)
(10%)
EBITDA (Non-IFRS measure)
470,036
7%
(125,716)
(2%)
474%
1,115,476
5%
148,125
1%
653%
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS measure)
1,351,422
20%
713,907
14%
89%
4,548,512
18%
2,253,045
16%
102%
Annualized Recurring Revenue (Non-IFRSmeasure)
22,106,663
14,844,039
49%
22,106,663
14,844,039
49%
Recurring revenue (Non-IFRSMeasure)
5,290,210
76%
3,875,409
76%
37%
19,250,266
78%
10,000,703
72%
92%
Deferred revenue
8,821,331
6,214,736
8,821,331
6,214,736
Cash balance
16,389,982
23,391,946
16,389,982
23,391,946
REVENUE
The Company generates revenue from the sale of perpetual and annual renewable software licenses, maintenance and support, professional services, and hardware. Certain agreements provide for the delivery of application software and continuing post contract services, such as maintenance and support for the application software sold.
Revenue Composition
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Change
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Change
$
$
%
$
$
%
Term licenses, maintenance and support
5,290,210
3,875,409
37%
19,250,266
10,000,703
92%
Perpetual licenses
541,041
147,141
268%
1,447,523
988,117
46%
Services
781,782
859,273
(9%)
2,963,297
2,542,991
17%
Hardware
309,812
150,414
106%
695,151
207,270
235%
Other
7,445
50,895
(85%)
308,356
55,111
460%
Total Revenues
6,930,290
5,083,132
36%
24,664,593
13,794,192
79%
Revenue for Q4 2021 was $6,930,290 as compared to $5,083,132 in Q4 2020, an increase of $1,847,158 or 36%.
The changes are explained by:
The increase of $1,414,801 or 37% quarter over quarter, in term licenses, maintenance and support revenue, is primarily attributable to new customer contracts won and revenue from the acquisitions completed in the year. Term licenses, maintenance and support represent an important strategic source of revenue given its predictability and recurring nature and represented 76% of total revenues for Q4 2021 (Q4 2020 - 76%).
Perpetual software licence revenues for Q4 2021 were $541,041 as compared to $147,142 for Q4 2020, an increase of $393,899 or 268%. The revenues from perpetual licenses are dependent on the type of products sold. Although, revenues from perpetual licenses are welcome the company has a greater focus on obtaining recurring revenues.
Professional services, hardware and other revenue for Q4 2021 was $1,099,039 as compared to $1,060,581 for Q4 2020, an increase of $38,458 or 4%. The increase quarter over quarter is the result of services and hardware revenue growth as well as the gradual re-opening of the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic, which enables our staff to return on site to deliver and implement our solutions.
Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $24,664,593, as compared to $13,794,192 for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $10,870,401 or 79%.
The changes are explained by:
The increase of $9,249,563 or 92% year over year, in term licenses, maintenance and support revenue, is primarily attributable to new customer contracts won and revenue from the acquisitions completed in the period. Term licenses, maintenance and support represented 78% of total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021 (December 31, 2020 - 72%).
Perpetual software licence revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $1,447,523 as compared to $988,117 last year, an increase of $459,406 or 46%.
Professional services, hardware and other revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $3,966,804 as compared to $2,805,372 for the same period last year, an increase of $1,161,432 or 41%. The increase year over year is the result of services and hardware revenue growth as well as the gradual re-opening of the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic, which enables our staff to return on site to deliver and implement our solutions.
