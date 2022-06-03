Vitalhub : MD&A for the Years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

GENERAL INFORMATION

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations ("MD&A") prepared as of March 29, 2022 supplements, but does not form part of the consolidated financial statements and notes of Vitalhub Corp. ("Vitalhub", or the "Company") for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

The Company prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as set out in the Chartered Professional Accountants Canada Handbook ("CPA Canada Handbook"). All financial information contained in this MD&A and in the consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS except for certain "Non-IFRS Measures" as indicated in this MD&A.

The Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 form an integral part of this Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Consolidated Financial Statements can be found at www.sedar.com.

All currency amounts in this MD&A are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless specified otherwise.

COMPANY PROFILE

Based in Toronto, Ontario, Vitalhub Corp. and its subsidiaries provide technology to Health and Human Service providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. Vitalhub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, Vitalhub serves approximately 400 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia.

Vitalhub's original technology was built at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, with the goal of providing clinicians easy access to data from multiple disparate electronic medical records and other patient information systems that the hospital had invested a substantial amount into implementing. Vitalhub was a private company incorporated in 2010, when it received investment funding from MaRS Innovation as well as an angel investor. They continued to fund the Company, primarily through debt, through to April 2016. In May 2016, the Company was restructured and sold to 2514987 Ontario Inc., an arm's length corporation owned by Dan Matlow (CEO and President of Vitalhub) and Brian Goffenberg (CFO and EVP of Vitalhub). In November 2016, the new management took the Company public by completing a reverse takeover transaction with Vitalhub acquiring the controlling interest in Quinsam Opportunities I Inc. ("QOP"). Upon completion of the transaction, QOP changed its name to Vitalhub Corp., and commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VHI" on December 2, 2016. On September 23, 2021 the Company's shares began trading on the TSX.

