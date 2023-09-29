Vitality Products Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended July 31, 2023

Vitality Products Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended July 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 0.188634 million compared to CAD 0.190581 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 0.102246 million compared to CAD 0.17976 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was CAD 0.383703 million compared to CAD 0.436294 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 0.217993 million compared to CAD 0.338185 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.01 a year ago.