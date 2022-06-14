Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Vitana-X Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VITX   US92850X1054

VITANA-X INC.

(VITX)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:43 2022-06-13 pm EDT
0.000700 USD   -4.76%
06:13aVITANA X : Late Filing Q3 - 2022
PU
03/21VITANA X : Q2 Report - VITX_Quarter FS_January 31, 2022
PU
03/21VITANA X : Q1 Report - VITX_Quarter FS_January 31, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vitana X : Late Filing Q3 - 2022

06/14/2022 | 06:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

Name of the Issuer: VITANA-XINC. (VITX)

Check One:

Annual Report

Quarterly Report

Interim Report

For Period Ended: April 30, 2022

Address of Principal Executive Office:

515 E Las Boulevard

Suite 120

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Reason for Delay in Posting Financial Report: State below in reasonable detail why the Annual/Quarterly Report could not be filed within the prescribed time period.

Various bank holidays in Europe in May and June and Director's leave of absence.

Anticipated Filing Date:

[Please note that the filing of this notification grants issuers 5 additional calendar days to post a Quarterly or Interim Report and 15 calendar days to post an Annual Report.]

June 20, 2022

Person to contact regarding this notification:

Officer/Director Signature:

Date: June 14, 2022

Date: June 14, 2022

Signature: /s/ S.Kendziorra

Signature: /s/ S.Kendziorra

Name: Sven Kendziorra

Name: Sven Kendziorra

Title: Director

Title: Director

Instructions to post Notification of Late Filing in www.OTCIQ.com:

  1. Fill out this Notification of Late Filing form and convert the file to a PDF
  2. Log in to www.OTCIQ.com and click "Add Financial Report" on the left hand navigation
  3. Select Dissemination Date "Immediate"
  4. Under Report Type, select "Notification of Late Filing"
  5. Enter Period End Date corresponding to the quarter/fiscal year end date for which this Notice is being filed
  6. Click "Browse" and select the PDF saved in step 1 above.
  7. A preview of the document will appear next. Please make sure to review the entire document & scroll down to click the "Submit" button. Your Notification of Late Filing will appear within a few minutes on otcmarkets.com

Alternative Reporting companies on the Pink Current tier may utilize the Notification of Late Filing to receive the extension. The Notification must be submitted by the applicable reporting deadline to qualify for the extension.

OTCQB and OTCQX non-SEC reporting companies may also post this document to remain compliant with OTC reporting requirements.

Conditional Filing Relief for Companies Affected by the Coronavirus:Issuer must specifically disclose a summary of why relief is needed in the Notification of Late Filing in order to receive the 45 day extension.

Disclaimer

Vitana-X Inc. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 10:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VITANA-X INC.
06:13aVITANA X : Late Filing Q3 - 2022
PU
03/21VITANA X : Q2 Report - VITX_Quarter FS_January 31, 2022
PU
03/21VITANA X : Q1 Report - VITX_Quarter FS_January 31, 2022
PU
03/21VITANA X : Q2 Report - VITX_Disclosure Statement_January 31, 2022
PU
03/14VITANA X : Late Filing Q2 - 2022 due to COVID-19 infection
PU
2021VITANA X : Quarterly Report - Q1 Report - VITX_Disclosure Statement_October 31, 2021 - Ame..
PU
2021VITANA X : Q1 Report - VITX_Disclosure Statement_October 31, 2021
PU
2021VITANA X : Q1 Report - VITX_Quarter FS_October 31, 2021
PU
2021VitanaX, Inc.
AQ
2021VITANA X : VitanaX, Inc.
AQ
More news
Chart VITANA-X INC.
Duration : Period :
Vitana-X Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Alois Anichhofer Chief Executive Officer
Chistoph Locher Chief Financial Officer
Matthias Goeth Director
Bernhard Sammer Director
Dirk Richter Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VITANA-X INC.-80.56%2
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.-14.24%10 120
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.-26.56%4 984
BALCHEM CORPORATION-29.44%3 775
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY-10.68%3 727
BELLRING BRANDS, INC.-15.28%3 296