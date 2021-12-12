Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Vitana-X, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VITX   US92850X1054

VITANA-X, INC.

(VITX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 12/10 03:59:56 pm
0.0041 USD   +10.81%
11/16VitanaX, Inc.
AQ
07/15VITANA X : VitanaX, Inc.
AQ
2020GH Capital Inc. Announces Resignation of William Bollander as Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vitana X : Q1 Report - VITX_Disclosure Statement_October 31, 2021

12/12/2021 | 10:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Vitana-X Inc

515 E Las Olas Boulevard Suite 120, FL 33301 Fort Lauderdale.

+1 352 578 1642 https://vitanax.net/en/

finance@vitanax.com

SIC Code: 5499

Annual Report

For the Period Ending: October 31, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of October 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,968,279,672

As of July 31, 2021,the number of outstanding shares of our Common Stock was: 1,366,002,045

As of July 31, 2021,the number of outstanding shares of our Common Stock was: 1,366,002,045

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of thename changes.

Current name: Vitana-X, Inc. (Name change effective on FINRA by December 30, 2020)

Previous name: GH-Capital Inc

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): Florida: Active

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

1

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: NONE

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: N/A

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

515 E Las Olas Boulevard Suite 120, FL 33301 Fort Lauderdale. U.S

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: X

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

VITX

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common Stock

CUSIP:

92850X105

Par or stated value:

$0.0001

Total shares authorized:

5,000,000,000

as of date: 10/31/2021

Total shares outstanding:

2,968,279,672

as of date: 10/31/2021

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

1,304,872,092

as of date: 10/31/2021

Total number of shareholders of record:

211

as of date: 10/31/2021

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

N/A

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

CUSIP:

Par or stated value:

Total shares authorized:

Total shares outstanding:

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

Total number of shareholders of record:

Transfer Agent

Name:

West Coast Stock Transfer, Inc.

Phone:

619.664.4780

Email:

cs@wcsti.com

Address:

721 N. Vulcan Ave. Suite 106

Encinitas, CA 92024

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:

No:

  1. "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
  2. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

2

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent

Fiscal Year End:

Opening Balance

Date:

07/31/2019

Common:

339,573,4451

Preferred A:

0

Preferred B:

0

1 Represents the number of outstanding Common Stock of GH Capital Inc. before the recapitalization transaction with Vitana-X Inc. (refer to footnote in consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity (deficit) in the unaudited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021).

Date of

Transaction type

Number of Shares

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity Shares

Reason for

Restricted or

Exemption or

Transaction

(e.g. new

Issued (or cancelled)

Securities

shares

shares

were issued to (entities must

share issuance

Unrestricted as

Registration

issuance,

issued

issued at a

have individual with voting /

(e.g. for cash or

of this filing.

Type.

cancellation,

($/per

discount

investment control disclosed).

debt

shares returned

share) at

to market

conversion)

Issuance

price at

to treasury)

the time of

-OR-

issuance?

Nature of

(Yes/No)

Services

Provided

08/05/19

New Issuance

6,783,955

Common

0.002

No

CROWN BRIDGE

Conv.

Restricted

Rule

PARTNERS LLC (2)

Note

506(b)

08/21/19

New Issuance

12,500,000

Common

0.002

Yes

POWER UP LENDING

Conv.

Restricted

Rule

GROUP LTD (1)

Note

506(b)

08/21/19

New Issuance

12,500,000

Common

0.011

Yes

POWER UP LENDING

Conv.

Restricted

Rule

GROUP LTD (1)

Note

506(b)

08/22/19

New Issuance

17,250,000

Common

0.002

Yes

POWER UP LENDING

Conv.

Restricted

Rule

GROUP LTD (1)

Note

506(b)

08/23/19

New Issuance

12,875,000

Common

0.0009

Yes

POWER UP LENDING

Conv.

Restricted

Rule

GROUP LTD (1)

Note

506(b)

08/29/19

New Issuance

20,000,000

Common

0.0009

Yes

CROWN BRIDGE

Conv.

Restricted

Rule

PARTNERS LLC (2)

Note

506(b)

10/21/19

New Issuance

21,000,000

Common

0.011

Yes

CROWN BRIDGE

Conv.

Restricted

Rule

PARTNERS LLC (2)

Note

506(b)

06/24/20

Cancellation

-7,000,000

Common

No

WOLFGANG

Restricted

Regu-

RUECKER

lations

08/05/20

New Issuance

21,538,462

Common

0.001

Yes

REDSTART

Conv.

Restricted

Rule 144

HOLDINGS CORP. (4)

Debt

08/17/20

New Issuance

13,500,000

Common

0.0008

Yes

CROWN BRIDGE

Conv.

Restricted

Rule 144

PARTNERS LLC (2)

Debt

08/17/20

New Issuance

21,632,653

Common

0.0008

Yes

REDSTART

Conv.

Restricted

Rule 144

HOLDINGS CORP. (4)

Debt

08/19/20

New Issuance

21,632,653

Common

0.0013

Yes

REDSTART

Conv.

Restricted

Rule 144

HOLDINGS CORP. (4)

Debt

08/20/20

New Issuance

21,632,653

Common

0.0012

Yes

REDSTART

Conv.

Restricted

Rule 144

HOLDINGS CORP. (4)

Debt

08/24/20

New Issuance

21,627,907

Common

0.0008

Yes

REDSTART

Conv.

Restricted

Rule 144

HOLDINGS CORP. (4)

Debt

3

08/25/20

08/26/20

08/26/20

08/27/20

08/28/20

08/31/20

09/01/20

09/02/20

09/02/20

09/03/20

09/04/20

09/09/20

09/09/20

09/11/20

09/14/20

09/14/20

09/15/20

09/16/20

09/17/20

09/18/20

09/21/20

09/22/20

09/24/20

09/25/20

02/08/21

04/07/21

04/07/21

04/07/21

04/07/21

04/07/21

04/07/21

04/07/21

New Issuance

21,627,907

Common

0.0009

Yes

REDSTART

Conv.

Restricted

Rule 144

HOLDINGS CORP. (4)

Debt

New Issuance

25,500,000

Common

0.0009

Yes

CROWN BRIDGE

Conv.

Restricted

Rule 144

PARTNERS LLC (2)

Debt

New Issuance

21,500,000

Common

0.0009

Yes

REDSTART

Conv.

Restricted

Rule 144

HOLDINGS CORP. (4)

Debt

New Issuance

21,500,000

Common

0.0011

Yes

REDSTART

Conv.

Restricted

Rule 144

HOLDINGS CORP. (4)

Debt

New Issuance

21,500,000

Common

0.0011

Yes

REDSTART

Conv.

Restricted

Rule 144

HOLDINGS CORP. (4)

Debt

New Issuance

21,500,000

Common

0.0013

Yes

REDSTART

Conv.

Restricted

Rule 144

HOLDINGS CORP. (4)

Debt

New Issuance

34,250,000

Common

0.0009

Yes

REDSTART

Conv.

Restricted

Rule 144

HOLDINGS CORP. (4)

Debt

New Issuance

36,000,000

Common

0.0009

Yes

CROWN BRIDGE

Conv.

Restricted

Rule 144

PARTNERS LLC (2)

Debt

New Issuance

34,250,000

Common

0.0009

Yes

REDSTART

Conv.

Restricted

Rule 144

HOLDINGS CORP. (4)

Debt

New Issuance

34,250,000

Common

0.001

Yes

REDSTART

Conv.

Restricted

Rule 144

HOLDINGS CORP. (4)

Debt

New Issuance

34,250,000

Common

0.0009

Yes

REDSTART

Conv.

Restricted

Rule 144

HOLDINGS CORP. (4)

Debt

New Issuance

34,250,000

Common

0.002

Yes

REDSTART

Conv.

Restricted

Rule 144

HOLDINGS CORP. (4)

Debt

New Issuance

34,250,000

Common

0.0011

Yes

REDSTART

Conv.

Restricted

Rule 144

HOLDINGS CORP. (4)

Debt

New Issuance

34,250,000

Common

0.0011

Yes

REDSTART

Conv.

Restricted

Rule 144

HOLDINGS CORP. (4)

Debt

New Issuance

16,250,000

Common

0.0010

Yes

REDSTART

Conv.

Restricted

Rule 144

HOLDINGS CORP. (4)

Debt

New Issuance

17,250,000

Common

0.0010

Yes

REDSTART

Conv.

Restricted

Rule 144

HOLDINGS CORP. (4)

Debt

New Issuance

34,347,826

Common

0.0009

Yes

REDSTART

Conv.

Restricted

Rule 144

HOLDINGS CORP. (4)

Debt

New Issuance

34,418,605

Common

0.0008

Yes

REDSTART

Conv.

Restricted

Rule 144

HOLDINGS CORP. (4)

Debt

New Issuance

34,347,826

Common

0.0009

Yes

REDSTART

Conv.

Restricted

Rule 144

HOLDINGS CORP. (4)

Debt

New Issuance

53,043,478

Common

0.0011

Yes

REDSTART

Conv.

Restricted

Rule 144

HOLDINGS CORP. (4)

Debt

New Issuance

53,043,478

Common

0.0011

Yes

REDSTART

Conv.

Restricted

Rule 144

HOLDINGS CORP. (4)

Debt

New Issuance

53,023,256

Common

0.0011

Yes

REDSTART

Conv.

Restricted

Rule 144

HOLDINGS CORP. (4)

Debt

New Issuance

53,000,000

Common

0.0011

Yes

REDSTART

Conv.

Restricted

Rule 144

HOLDINGS CORP. (4)

Debt

New Issuance

39,852,941

Common

0.0011

Yes

REDSTART

Conv.

Restricted

Rule 144

HOLDINGS CORP. (4)

Debt

New Issuance

11,500,000

Common

0.0013

Yes

CROWN BRIDGE

Conv.

Restricted

Rule 144

PARTNERS LLC (2)

Debt

New Issuance

403.2

Series B

N/A

No

ACHIM KOEHLER

Cash

Restricted

Rule 144

Preferred

New Issuance

24,190.1

Series B

N/A

No

ALEXANDER

Cash

Restricted

Rule 144

Preferred

MARINGER

New Issuance

1,588.7

Series B

N/A

No

ALEXANDER

Cash

Restricted

Rule 144

Preferred

RUDIGER

New Issuance

454.0

Series B

N/A

No

ALOIS HOFBAUER

Cash

Restricted

Rule 144

Preferred

New Issuance

2,419.0

Series B

N/A

No

ANDREAS SAMMER

Service

Restricted

Rule 144

Preferred

Agreement

New Issuance

12,095.0

Series B

N/A

No

ANNA LAURA

Service

Restricted

Rule 144

Preferred

GRAEFINGER

Agreement

New Issuance

5,039.6

Series B

N/A

No

BENJAMIN HEYNY

Cash

Restricted

Rule 144

Preferred

4

04/07/21

New Issuance

403,167.8

Series B

N/A

No

BERNHARD SAMMER

Founder

Restricted

Rule 144

Preferred

Shares

04/07/21

New Issuance

1,134.4

Series B

N/A

No

BERNHARD ZIMMERL

Cash

Restricted

Rule 144

Preferred

04/07/21

New Issuance

48,380.1

Series B

N/A

No

CENTRAL PARK

Service

Restricted

Rule 144

Preferred

INVESTMENTS LLP

Agreement

(3)

04/07/21

New Issuance

4,031.7

Series B

N/A

No

CHRISTIAN

Cash

Restricted

Rule 144

Preferred

MOOENNINGHOFF

04/07/21

New Issuance

2,491.6

Series B

N/A

No

CHRISTOPH GOETH

Cash

Restricted

Rule 144

Preferred

04/07/21

New Issuance

225.8

Series B

N/A

No

CLAUDIA MONAY

Cash

Restricted

Rule 144

Preferred

04/07/21

New Issuance

224.6

Series B

N/A

No

DANIEL BICHLER

Cash

Restricted

Rule 144

Preferred

04/07/21

New Issuance

5,656.3

Series B

N/A

No

DAVID PODLIPNIG

Cash

Restricted

Rule 144

Preferred

04/07/21

New Issuance

681.2

Series B

N/A

No

DIANA BRANDT

Cash

Restricted

Rule 144

Preferred

04/07/21

New Issuance

403,167.8

Series B

N/A

No

DIRK RICHTER

Founder

Restricted

Rule 144

Preferred

Shares

04/07/21

New Issuance

222.5

Series B

N/A

No

ECKHARDT KLAS

Cash

Restricted

Rule 144

Preferred

04/07/21

New Issuance

567.8

Series B

N/A

No

ELISABETH GROTZL

Cash

Restricted

Rule 144

Preferred

04/07/21

New Issuance

14,514.0

Series B

N/A

No

ELMAR

Cash

Restricted

Rule 144

Preferred

AICHBICHLER

04/07/21

New Issuance

215.1

Series B

N/A

No

ELMAR HANNS

Cash

Restricted

Rule 144

Preferred

ILMBERGER

04/07/21

New Issuance

1,612.7

Series B

N/A

No

ERICH ZULLIG

Cash

Restricted

Rule 144

Preferred

04/07/21

New Issuance

8,067.4

Series B

N/A

No

GEORG SIEGFRIED

Cash

Restricted

Rule 144

Preferred

BLAIMAUER

04/07/21

New Issuance

211.7

Series B

N/A

No

GERALD BOCK

Cash

Restricted

Rule 144

Preferred

04/07/21

New Issuance

1,582.5

Series B

N/A

No

GORAN DJURICIN

Cash

Restricted

Rule 144

Preferred

04/07/21

New Issuance

10,482.4

Series B

N/A

No

HANNA VALEISHA

Service

Restricted

Rule 144

Preferred

Agreement

04/07/21

New Issuance

1,139.9

Series B

N/A

No

HELGA WAGNER

Cash

Restricted

Rule 144

Preferred

04/07/21

New Issuance

10,480.8

Series B

N/A

No

JACOBUS WILLEM

Cash

Restricted

Rule 144

Preferred

JOHANNES VAN DER

EIJK

04/07/21

New Issuance

450.9

Series B

N/A

No

JAN NIKLAS HADLER

Cash

Restricted

Rule 144

Preferred

04/07/21

New Issuance

4,031.7

Series B

N/A

No

JAN PAPENBROCK

Cash

Restricted

Rule 144

Preferred

04/07/21

New Issuance

5,660.3

Series B

N/A

No

JOHANN PODLIPNIG

Cash

Restricted

Rule 144

Preferred

04/07/21

New Issuance

566.0

Series B

N/A

No

JOSEF EL ASSAL

Cash

Restricted

Rule 144

Preferred

04/07/21

New Issuance

2,419.0

Series B

N/A

No

JOSEF SAMMER

Service

Restricted

Rule 144

Preferred

Agreement

04/07/21

New Issuance

415.9

Series B

N/A

No

JURG ZULLIG

Cash

Restricted

Rule 144

Preferred

04/07/21

New Issuance

1,359.3

Series B

N/A

No

JUERGEN

Cash

Restricted

Rule 144

Preferred

HOEFBAUER

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vitana-X Inc. published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 15:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VITANA-X, INC.
11/16VitanaX, Inc.
AQ
07/15VITANA X : VitanaX, Inc.
AQ
2020GH Capital Inc. Announces Resignation of William Bollander as Director
CI
2020GH Capital Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
2020GH CAPITAL INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2020GH CAPITAL INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2020GH Capital Inc. Announces Resignation of Matthias Goeth as Director
CI
2020GH CAPITAL INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year (form 8-..
AQ
2020GH CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OP..
AQ
2020GH CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OP..
AQ
More news
Chart VITANA-X, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vitana-X, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Alois Anichhofer Chief Executive Officer
Chistoph Locher Chief Financial Officer
Matthias Goeth Director
Bernhard Sammer Director
Dirk Richter Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VITANA-X, INC.64.00%12
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.6.00%6 834
BALCHEM CORPORATION43.16%5 341
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.-22.23%3 817
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY19.13%3 588
MEDIFAST, INC.0.25%2 278