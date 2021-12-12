Vitana X : Q1 Report - VITX_Disclosure Statement_October 31, 2021

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Vitana-X Inc

515 E Las Olas Boulevard Suite 120, FL 33301 Fort Lauderdale.

+1 352 578 1642 https://vitanax.net/en/

finance@vitanax.com

SIC Code: 5499

Annual Report

For the Period Ending: October 31, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of October 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,968,279,672

As of July 31, 2021,the number of outstanding shares of our Common Stock was: 1,366,002,045

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: ☐ No: ☒

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes: ☐ No: ☒

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes: ☐ No: ☒

Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of thename changes.

Current name: Vitana-X, Inc. (Name change effective on FINRA by December 30, 2020)

Previous name: GH-Capital Inc

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): Florida: Active

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

