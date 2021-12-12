Log in
    VITX   US92850X1054

VITANA-X, INC.

(VITX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 12/10 03:59:56 pm
0.0041 USD   +10.81%
11/16VitanaX, Inc.
AQ
07/15VITANA X : VitanaX, Inc.
AQ
2020GH Capital Inc. Announces Resignation of William Bollander as Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vitana X : Q1 Report - VITX_Quarter FS_October 31, 2021

12/12/2021 | 10:06am EST
VITANA-X INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Three months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

VITANA-X INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Three months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

CONTENTS

Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets

3

Consolidated Interim Statement of Operations

4

Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)

5

Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows

6

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

7

2

VITANA-X INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS Three months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

October 31,

July 31,

in USD

Notes

2021

2021

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

Receivables due from credit card processor

Inventory

Other current receivables due from related parties

Other current assets

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Fixed assets (net of depreciation)

Intangible assets (net of amortization)

4

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

TOTAL ASSETS

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable

Financial liabilities

5

Provisions

Other current liabilities

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Financial liabilities

5

Financial liabilities due to directors

5

Financial liabilities - Convertible notes payable

5

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

TOTAL LIABILITIES

STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY

Series A Preferred Stock; $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 designated;

6.3

1,000,000 shares issued (July 31, 2021: NIL)

Series B Preferred Stock; $0.0001 par value; 1,344,756 shares designated;

6.4

NIL shares issued (July 31, 2021: 1,344,756 )

Common Stock; $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000,000 shares authorized;

6.1

2,968,279,672 shares issued (July 31, 2021: 1,366,002,045)

Additional paid-in capital

Reserve for unissued shares

Cumulative translation adjustment

Accumulated deficit

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

27,146

23,035

29,366

40,019

464,602

434,250

75,424

74,553

51,581

36,702

648,119

608,559

35,648

40,525

56,933

170,799

92,581

211,324

740,700

819,883

267,000

342,001

181,501

191,252

223,234

224,563

168,536

157,739

840,271

915,555

129,920

135,224

181,974

-

91,568

297,473

403,462

432,697

1,243,733

1,348,252

100

-

134

-

296,828

136,600

3,952,142

2,185,778

739,316

2,166,314

(5,102)

(5,906)

(5,486,317)

(5,011,289)

(503,033)

(528,369)

740,700

819,883

See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements (unaudited).

3

VITANA-X INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

Three months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

Three months ended October 31,

in USD

Notes

2021

2020

Revenues

301,519

-

Cost of goods sold

(210,223)

-

Gross profit

91,296

-

Operating expenses

General and administrative

299,475

19,209

Depreciation and amortization

4

116,060

-

Professional fees

230,902

233,150

Total operating expenses

646,437

252,359

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

(555,141)

(252,359)

Other income (expenses)

Fair value changes of derivative financial instruments

-

255,399

Gain (loss) from foreign currency transactions

(1,495)

-

Other financial expenses

(3,892)

-

Total Other Income (Expenses)

(5,387)

255,399

NET LOSS

(560,528)

3,040

NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE

7

Basic and diluted

(0.00)

0.00

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

2,064,859,167

1,260,038,783

See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements (unaudited).

4

VITANA-X INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

Three months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

Additional

Reserve for

Cumulative

Total

Series A Preferred

Series B Preferred

Common Stock

Paid-in

Unissued

Translation

Accumulated

Shareholders'

in USD

Notes

Number

Amount

Number

Amount

Number

Amount

Capital

Shares

Adjustment

Deficit

Deficit

Balance at July 31, 2021

-

-

1,344,756

134

1,366,002,045

136,600

2,185,778

2,166,314

(5,906)

(5,011,289)

(528,369)

Net loss for the interim period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(560,528)

(560,528)

Foreign currency translation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

804

-

804

Total other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

804

(560,528)

(559,724)

Issuance of Series A Preferred Stock for previous period transactions

Issuance of Common Stock for conversion of notes

Exchange of Series B Preferred Stock for Common Stock

Cash received for the issuance of Common Stock

Common Stock granted for services

Settlement of convertible notes

6.3

1,000,000

100

-

-

-

-

-

(100)

-

-

-

6.1

-

-

-

-

714,722,430

71,472

1,854,986

(1,926,458)

-

-

-

6.1

-

-

(1,344,756)

(134)

887,555,197

88,756

(88,622)

-

-

-

-

6.1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

298,655

-

-

298,655

6.1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

85,500

85,500

5

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

200,905

-

-

200,905

Balance at October 31, 2021

1,000,000

100

-

-

2,968,279,672

296,828

3,952,142

739,316

(5,102)

(5,486,317)

(503,033)

Additional

Reserve for

Cumulative

Total

Common Stock

Paid-in

Unissued

Translation

Accumulated

Shareholders'

in USD

Notes

Number

Amount

Capital

Shares

Adjustment

Deficit

Deficit

Balance at July 31, 2020

435,482,400

43,548

1,373,074

223,219

-

(2,493,563)

(853,722)

Net loss for the interim period

-

-

-

-

-

3,040

3,040

Issuance of Common Stock for conversion of notes

919,019,645

91,902

495,233

-

-

-

587,135

Balance at October 31, 2020

1,354,502,045

135,450

1,868,307

223,219

-

(2,490,523)

(263,547)

See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements (unaudited).

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vitana-X Inc. published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 15:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
