Vitana X : Q1 Report - VITX_Quarter FS_October 31, 2021
VITANA-X INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Three months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
VITANA-X INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Three months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
CONTENTS
Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets
3
Consolidated Interim Statement of Operations
4
Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)
5
Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows
6
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
7
2
VITANA-X INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS Three months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)
October 31,
July 31,
in USD
Notes
2021
2021
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
Receivables due from credit card processor
Inventory
Other current receivables due from related parties
Other current assets
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Fixed assets (net of depreciation)
Intangible assets (net of amortization)
4
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
TOTAL ASSETS
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
Financial liabilities
5
Provisions
Other current liabilities
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Financial liabilities
5
Financial liabilities due to directors
5
Financial liabilities - Convertible notes payable
5
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
TOTAL LIABILITIES
STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY
Series A Preferred Stock; $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 designated;
6.3
1,000,000 shares issued (July 31, 2021: NIL)
Series B Preferred Stock; $0.0001 par value; 1,344,756 shares designated;
6.4
NIL shares issued (July 31, 2021: 1,344,756 )
Common Stock; $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000,000 shares authorized;
6.1
2,968,279,672 shares issued (July 31, 2021: 1,366,002,045)
Additional paid-in capital
Reserve for unissued shares
Cumulative translation adjustment
Accumulated deficit
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
27,146
23,035
29,366
40,019
464,602
434,250
75,424
74,553
51,581
36,702
648,119
608,559
35,648
40,525
56,933
170,799
92,581
211,324
740,700
819,883
267,000
342,001
181,501
191,252
223,234
224,563
168,536
157,739
840,271
915,555
129,920
135,224
181,974
-
91,568
297,473
403,462
432,697
1,243,733
1,348,252
100
-
134
-
296,828
136,600
3,952,142
2,185,778
739,316
2,166,314
(5,102)
(5,906)
(5,486,317)
(5,011,289)
(503,033)
(528,369)
740,700
819,883
See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements (unaudited).
3
VITANA-X INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
Three months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
Three months ended October 31,
in USD
Notes
2021
2020
Revenues
301,519
-
Cost of goods sold
(210,223)
-
Gross profit
91,296
-
Operating expenses
General and administrative
299,475
19,209
Depreciation and amortization
4
116,060
-
Professional fees
230,902
233,150
Total operating expenses
646,437
252,359
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
(555,141)
(252,359)
Other income (expenses)
Fair value changes of derivative financial instruments
-
255,399
Gain (loss) from foreign currency transactions
(1,495)
-
Other financial expenses
(3,892)
-
Total Other Income (Expenses)
(5,387)
255,399
NET LOSS
(560,528)
3,040
NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE
7
Basic and diluted
(0.00)
0.00
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
2,064,859,167
1,260,038,783
See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements (unaudited).
4
VITANA-X INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Three months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
Additional
Reserve for
Cumulative
Total
Series A Preferred
Series B Preferred
Common Stock
Paid-in
Unissued
Translation
Accumulated
Shareholders'
in USD
Notes
Number
Amount
Number
Amount
Number
Amount
Capital
Shares
Adjustment
Deficit
Deficit
Balance at July 31, 2021
-
-
1,344,756
134
1,366,002,045
136,600
2,185,778
2,166,314
(5,906)
(5,011,289)
(528,369)
Net loss for the interim period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(560,528)
(560,528)
Foreign currency translation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
804
-
804
Total other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
804
(560,528)
(559,724)
Issuance of Series A Preferred Stock for previous period transactions
Issuance of Common Stock for conversion of notes
Exchange of Series B Preferred Stock for Common Stock
Cash received for the issuance of Common Stock
Common Stock granted for services
Settlement of convertible notes
6.3
1,000,000
100
-
-
-
-
-
(100)
-
-
-
6.1
-
-
-
-
714,722,430
71,472
1,854,986
(1,926,458)
-
-
-
6.1
-
-
(1,344,756)
(134)
887,555,197
88,756
(88,622)
-
-
-
-
6.1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
298,655
-
-
298,655
6.1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
85,500
85,500
5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
200,905
-
-
200,905
Balance at October 31, 2021
1,000,000
100
-
-
2,968,279,672
296,828
3,952,142
739,316
(5,102)
(5,486,317)
(503,033)
Additional
Reserve for
Cumulative
Total
Common Stock
Paid-in
Unissued
Translation
Accumulated
Shareholders'
in USD
Notes
Number
Amount
Capital
Shares
Adjustment
Deficit
Deficit
Balance at July 31, 2020
435,482,400
43,548
1,373,074
223,219
-
(2,493,563)
(853,722)
Net loss for the interim period
-
-
-
-
-
3,040
3,040
Issuance of Common Stock for conversion of notes
919,019,645
91,902
495,233
-
-
-
587,135
Balance at October 31, 2020
1,354,502,045
135,450
1,868,307
223,219
-
(2,490,523)
(263,547)
See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements (unaudited).
5
