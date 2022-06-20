Log in
    VITX   US92850X1054

VITANA-X INC.

(VITX)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:53 2022-06-17 pm EDT
0.000800 USD   +14.29%
Vitana X : Q3 Report - VITX_Quarter FS_April 30, 2022

06/20/2022 | 09:14am EDT
VITANA-X INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Nine months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

VITANA-X INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Nine months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

CONTENTS

Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets

3

Consolidated Interim Statement of Operations

4

Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)

5

Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows

7

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

8

2

VITANA-X INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS

Nine months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

April 30,

July 31,

in USD

Notes

2022

2021

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

10,407

23,035

Receivables due from credit card processor

-

40,019

Inventory

-

434,250

Other current receivables due from related parties

-

74,553

Other current assets

167

36,702

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

10,574

608,559

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Fixed assets (net of depreciation)

-

40,525

Intangible assets (net of amortization)

-

170,799

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

-

211,324

TOTAL ASSETS

10,574

819,883

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable

123,879

342,001

Financial liabilities

4

-

191,252

Provisions

-

224,563

Other current liabilities

69,252

157,739

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

193,131

915,555

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Financial liabilities

4

-

135,224

Financial liabilities due to directors

4

-

-

Financial liabilities - Convertible notes payable

4

91,568

297,473

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

91,568

432,697

TOTAL LIABILITIES

284,699

1,348,252

STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY

Series A Preferred Stock; $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 designated; 1,000,000 shares issued (July 31, 2021: NIL)

Series B Preferred Stock; $0.0001 par value; 1,344,756 shares designated; NIL shares issued (July 31, 2021: 1,344,756 )

Common Stock; $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000,000 shares authorized; 3,324,585,062 shares issued (July 31, 2021: 1,366,002,045) Additional paid-in capital

Reserve for unissued shares

Treasury Stock

Cumulative translation adjustment

Accumulated deficit

5.3

100

-

5.4

-

134

5.1

324,559

136,600

4,882,053

2,185,778

42,902

2,166,314

8

(257,600)

-

-

(5,906)

(5,266,139)

(5,011,289)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

(274,125)

(528,369)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

10,574

819,883

See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements (unaudited).

3

VITANA-X INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

Nine months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

April 30,

April 30,

in USD

Notes

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues

47,843

433,481

497,064

846,811

Cost of goods sold

(14,943)

(198,758)

(358,250)

(362,719)

Gross profit

32,900

234,723

138,814

484,092

Operating expenses

General and administrative

50,238

318,704

528,790

379,848

Depreciation and amortization

(1)

662

173,014

890

Professional fees

141,310

741,530

521,561

1,601,525

Total operating expenses

191,547

1,060,896

1,223,365

1,982,263

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

(158,647)

(826,173)

(1,084,551)

(1,498,171)

Other income (expenses)

Fair value changes of derivative financial instruments

-

-

-

255,399

Gain (loss) from foreign currency transactions

478

-

24,830

-

Other financial expenses

(1,215)

19,690

(9,560)

13,417

Total Other Income (Expenses)

(737)

19,690

15,270

268,816

NET LOSS

(159,384)

(806,483)

(1,069,281)

(1,229,355)

NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE

6

Basic and diluted

(0.00)

(0.00)

(0.00)

(0.00)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

3,111,169,896

1,354,502,045

2,729,928,072

1,354,502,045

See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements (unaudited).

4

VITANA-X INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

Nine months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

Additional

Reserve for

Cumulative

Total

Series A Preferred

Series B Preferred

Common Stock

Paid-in

Unissued

Treasury

Translation

Accumulated

Shareholders'

in USD

Notes Number

Amount

Number

Amount

Number

Amount

Capital

Shares

Stock

Adjustment

Deficit

Deficit

Balance at July 31, 2021

-

-

1,344,756

134

1,366,002,045

136,600

2,185,778

2,166,314

-

(5,906)

(5,011,289)

(528,369)

Net loss for the interim period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(909,897)

(909,897)

Foreign currency translation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6,017

-

6,017

Total other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6,017

(909,897)

(903,880)

Issuance of Series A Preferred Stockfor previous period transactions

Issuance of Common Stock for conversion of notes

Exchange of Series B Preferred Stock for Common Stock

Cash received for the issuance of Common Stock

Common Stock granted for services

Settlement of convertible notes

5.3

1,000,000

100

-

-

-

-

-

(100)

-

-

-

-

5.1

-

-

-

-

817,593,471

81,759

2,149,644

(2,231,403)

-

-

-

-

5.1

-

-

(1,344,756)

(134)

887,555,197

88,756

(88,622)

-

-

-

-

-

5.1

-

-

-

-

59,038,999

5,904

311,551

226,675

-

-

-

544,130

5.1

-

-

-

-

45,290,000

4,529

-

-

-

-

102,841

107,370

4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

200,905

-

-

-

200,905

Balance at January 31, 2022

1,000,000

100

-

-

3,175,479,712

317,548

4,558,351

362,391

-

111

(5,818,345)

(579,844)

Net loss for the interim period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(159,384)

(159,384)

Foreign currency translation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,267

-

1,267

Total other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,267

(159,384)

(158,117)

Issuance of Common Stock for cash received in previous periods

Cash received for the issuance of Common Stock

5.1

-

-

-

-

67,864,330

6,787

323,702

(330,489)

-

-

-

-

5.1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

11,000

-

-

-

11,000

Common Stock granted for services

5.1

-

-

-

-

2,241,020

224

-

-

-

-

4,258

4,482

Disposal of subsidiary

8

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(257,600)

(1,378)

707,332

448,354

Balance at April 30, 2022

1,000,000

100

-

-

3,245,585,062

324,559

4,882,053

42,902

(257,600)

-

(5,266,139)

(274,125)

See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements (unaudited).

5

Disclaimer

Vitana-X Inc. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
