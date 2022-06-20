|
Vitana X : Q3 Report - VITX_Quarter FS_April 30, 2022
VITANA-X INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Nine months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
VITANA-X INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Nine months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
|
CONTENTS
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets
|
3
|
|
|
Consolidated Interim Statement of Operations
|
4
|
|
|
Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)
|
5
|
|
|
Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows
|
7
|
|
|
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
|
8
2
VITANA-X INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS
Nine months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
April 30,
|
|
July 31,
|
in USD
|
Notes
|
2022
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
10,407
|
|
23,035
|
Receivables due from credit card processor
|
|
-
|
40,019
|
Inventory
|
|
|
-
|
|
434,250
|
Other current receivables due from related parties
|
|
-
|
74,553
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
167
|
|
36,702
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
10,574
|
608,559
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed assets (net of depreciation)
|
|
|
-
|
|
40,525
|
Intangible assets (net of amortization)
|
|
-
|
170,799
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
-
|
|
211,324
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
|
10,574
|
|
819,883
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
123,879
|
|
342,001
|
Financial liabilities
|
4
|
-
|
191,252
|
Provisions
|
|
|
-
|
|
224,563
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
69,252
|
157,739
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
193,131
|
|
915,555
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial liabilities
|
4
|
-
|
135,224
|
Financial liabilities due to directors
|
4
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Financial liabilities - Convertible notes payable
|
4
|
91,568
|
297,473
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
91,568
|
|
432,697
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
|
284,699
|
|
1,348,252
STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY
Series A Preferred Stock; $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 designated; 1,000,000 shares issued (July 31, 2021: NIL)
Series B Preferred Stock; $0.0001 par value; 1,344,756 shares designated; NIL shares issued (July 31, 2021: 1,344,756 )
Common Stock; $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000,000 shares authorized; 3,324,585,062 shares issued (July 31, 2021: 1,366,002,045) Additional paid-in capital
Reserve for unissued shares
Treasury Stock
Cumulative translation adjustment
Accumulated deficit
|
5.3
|
100
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
134
|
|
5.1
|
|
|
|
|
324,559
|
|
136,600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,882,053
|
|
|
2,185,778
|
|
|
42,902
|
|
2,166,314
|
|
8
|
|
|
(257,600)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
(5,906)
|
|
|
|
|
(5,266,139)
|
|
|
(5,011,289)
|
|
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|
(274,125)
|
|
(528,369)
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|
10,574
|
|
819,883
See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements (unaudited).
3
VITANA-X INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
Nine months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Nine months ended
|
|
|
|
April 30,
|
|
April 30,
|
|
in USD
|
Notes
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
47,843
|
|
433,481
|
|
497,064
|
|
846,811
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
(14,943)
|
(198,758)
|
(358,250)
|
(362,719)
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
32,900
|
|
234,723
|
|
138,814
|
|
484,092
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
50,238
|
|
318,704
|
|
528,790
|
|
379,848
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
(1)
|
662
|
173,014
|
890
|
|
Professional fees
|
|
141,310
|
|
741,530
|
|
521,561
|
|
1,601,525
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
191,547
|
1,060,896
|
1,223,365
|
1,982,263
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
|
|
(158,647)
|
(826,173)
|
(1,084,551)
|
(1,498,171)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expenses)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fair value changes of derivative financial instruments
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
255,399
|
|
Gain (loss) from foreign currency transactions
|
|
478
|
-
|
24,830
|
-
|
|
Other financial expenses
|
|
(1,215)
|
|
19,690
|
|
(9,560)
|
|
13,417
|
|
Total Other Income (Expenses)
|
|
(737)
|
19,690
|
15,270
|
268,816
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET LOSS
|
|
(159,384)
|
(806,483)
|
(1,069,281)
|
(1,229,355)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
(0.00)
|
|
(0.00)
|
|
(0.00)
|
|
(0.00)
|
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|
|
3,111,169,896
|
1,354,502,045
|
2,729,928,072
|
1,354,502,045
See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements (unaudited).
4
VITANA-X INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Nine months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional
|
Reserve for
|
|
Cumulative
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Series A Preferred
|
Series B Preferred
|
Common Stock
|
Paid-in
|
Unissued
|
Treasury
|
Translation
|
Accumulated
|
Shareholders'
|
in USD
|
Notes Number
|
Amount
|
Number
|
Amount
|
Number
|
Amount
|
Capital
|
Shares
|
Stock
|
Adjustment
|
Deficit
|
Deficit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at July 31, 2021
|
|
-
|
-
|
1,344,756
|
134
|
1,366,002,045
|
136,600
|
2,185,778
|
2,166,314
|
-
|
(5,906)
|
(5,011,289)
|
(528,369)
|
Net loss for the interim period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(909,897)
|
(909,897)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6,017
|
-
|
6,017
|
Total other comprehensive income
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6,017
|
(909,897)
|
(903,880)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance of Series A Preferred Stockfor previous period transactions
Issuance of Common Stock for conversion of notes
Exchange of Series B Preferred Stock for Common Stock
Cash received for the issuance of Common Stock
Common Stock granted for services
Settlement of convertible notes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.3
|
|
1,000,000
|
|
100
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(100)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
817,593,471
|
81,759
|
2,149,644
|
(2,231,403)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.1
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(1,344,756)
|
(134)
|
887,555,197
|
88,756
|
(88,622)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
59,038,999
|
5,904
|
311,551
|
226,675
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
544,130
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.1
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
45,290,000
|
4,529
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
102,841
|
107,370
|
4
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
200,905
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
200,905
|
Balance at January 31, 2022
|
|
1,000,000
|
100
|
-
|
-
|
3,175,479,712
|
317,548
|
4,558,351
|
362,391
|
-
|
111
|
(5,818,345)
|
(579,844)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss for the interim period
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(159,384)
|
(159,384)
|
Foreign currency translation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,267
|
-
|
1,267
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total other comprehensive income
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,267
|
(159,384)
|
(158,117)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance of Common Stock for cash received in previous periods
Cash received for the issuance of Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.1
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
67,864,330
|
6,787
|
323,702
|
(330,489)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
11,000
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
11,000
|
Common Stock granted for services
|
5.1
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,241,020
|
224
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4,258
|
4,482
|
Disposal of subsidiary
|
8
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(257,600)
|
(1,378)
|
707,332
|
448,354
|
Balance at April 30, 2022
|
|
|
1,000,000
|
100
|
-
|
-
|
3,245,585,062
|
324,559
|
4,882,053
|
42,902
|
(257,600)
|
-
|
(5,266,139)
|
(274,125)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
See accompanying notes to the consolidated interim financial statements (unaudited).
5
