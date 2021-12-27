Vitana X : Quarterly Report - Q1 Report - VITX_Disclosure Statement_October 31, 2021 - Amended report type

As of October 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 2,968,279,672
As of July 31, 2021,the number of outstanding shares of our Common Stock was: 1,366,002,045
As of July 31, 2021,the number of outstanding shares of our Common Stock was: 1,366,002,045
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of thename changes.
Current name: Vitana-X, Inc. (Name change effective on FINRA by December 30, 2020)
Previous name: GH-Capital Inc
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): Florida: Active
1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
1
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: NONE
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: N/A
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
515 E Las Olas Boulevard Suite 120, FL 33301 Fort Lauderdale. U.S
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: X
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
VITX
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common Stock
CUSIP:
92850X105
Par or stated value:
$0.0001
Total shares authorized:
5,000,000,000
as of date: 10/31/2021
Total shares outstanding:
2,968,279,672
as of date: 10/31/2021
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
1,304,872,092
as of date: 10/31/2021
Total number of shareholders of record:
211
as of date: 10/31/2021
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):
Trading symbol:
N/A
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
CUSIP:
Par or stated value:
Total shares authorized:
Total shares outstanding:
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
Total number of shareholders of record:
Transfer Agent
Name:
West Coast Stock Transfer, Inc.
Phone:
619.664.4780
Email:
cs@wcsti.com
Address:
721 N. Vulcan Ave. Suite 106
Encinitas, CA 92024
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒
No: ☐
"Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.
2
Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent
Fiscal Year End:
Opening Balance
Date:
07/31/2019
Common:
339,573,4451
Preferred A:
0
Preferred B:
0
1 Represents the number of outstanding Common Stock of
GH Capital Inc. before the recapitalization transaction with
Vitana-X Inc. (refer to footnote in consolidated statement of
changes in shareholders' equity (deficit) in the unaudited
consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended
July 31, 2021).
Date of
Transaction type
Number of Shares
Class of
Value of
Were the
Individual/ Entity Shares
Reason for
Restricted or
Exemption or
Transaction
(e.g. new
Issued (or cancelled)
Securities
shares
shares
were issued to (entities must
share issuance
Unrestricted as
Registration
issuance,
issued
issued at a
have individual with voting /
(e.g. for cash or
of this filing.
Type.
cancellation,
($/per
discount
investment control disclosed).
debt
shares returned
share) at
to market
conversion)
Issuance
price at
to treasury)
the time of
-OR-
issuance?
Nature of
(Yes/No)
Services
Provided
08/05/19
New Issuance
6,783,955
Common
0.002
No
CROWN BRIDGE
Conv.
Restricted
Rule
PARTNERS LLC (2)
Note
506(b)
08/21/19
New Issuance
12,500,000
Common
0.002
Yes
POWER UP LENDING
Conv.
Restricted
Rule
GROUP LTD (1)
Note
506(b)
08/21/19
New Issuance
12,500,000
Common
0.011
Yes
POWER UP LENDING
Conv.
Restricted
Rule
GROUP LTD (1)
Note
506(b)
08/22/19
New Issuance
17,250,000
Common
0.002
Yes
POWER UP LENDING
Conv.
Restricted
Rule
GROUP LTD (1)
Note
506(b)
08/23/19
New Issuance
12,875,000
Common
0.0009
Yes
POWER UP LENDING
Conv.
Restricted
Rule
GROUP LTD (1)
Note
506(b)
08/29/19
New Issuance
20,000,000
Common
0.0009
Yes
CROWN BRIDGE
Conv.
Restricted
Rule
PARTNERS LLC (2)
Note
506(b)
10/21/19
New Issuance
21,000,000
Common
0.011
Yes
CROWN BRIDGE
Conv.
Restricted
Rule
PARTNERS LLC (2)
Note
506(b)
06/24/20
Cancellation
-7,000,000
Common
No
WOLFGANG
Restricted
Regu-
RUECKER
lations
08/05/20
New Issuance
21,538,462
Common
0.001
Yes
REDSTART
Conv.
Restricted
Rule 144
HOLDINGS CORP. (4)
Debt
08/17/20
New Issuance
13,500,000
Common
0.0008
Yes
CROWN BRIDGE
Conv.
Restricted
Rule 144
PARTNERS LLC (2)
Debt
08/17/20
New Issuance
21,632,653
Common
0.0008
Yes
REDSTART
Conv.
Restricted
Rule 144
HOLDINGS CORP. (4)
Debt
08/19/20
New Issuance
21,632,653
Common
0.0013
Yes
REDSTART
Conv.
Restricted
Rule 144
HOLDINGS CORP. (4)
Debt
08/20/20
New Issuance
21,632,653
Common
0.0012
Yes
REDSTART
Conv.
Restricted
Rule 144
HOLDINGS CORP. (4)
Debt
08/24/20
New Issuance
21,627,907
Common
0.0008
Yes
REDSTART
Conv.
Restricted
Rule 144
HOLDINGS CORP. (4)
Debt
3
08/25/20
New Issuance
21,627,907
Common
0.0009
Yes
REDSTART
Conv.
Restricted
Rule 144
HOLDINGS CORP. (4)
Debt
08/26/20
New Issuance
25,500,000
Common
0.0009
Yes
CROWN BRIDGE
Conv.
Restricted
Rule 144
PARTNERS LLC (2)
Debt
08/26/20
New Issuance
21,500,000
Common
0.0009
Yes
REDSTART
Conv.
Restricted
Rule 144
HOLDINGS CORP. (4)
Debt
08/27/20
New Issuance
21,500,000
Common
0.0011
Yes
REDSTART
Conv.
Restricted
Rule 144
HOLDINGS CORP. (4)
Debt
08/28/20
New Issuance
21,500,000
Common
0.0011
Yes
REDSTART
Conv.
Restricted
Rule 144
HOLDINGS CORP. (4)
Debt
08/31/20
New Issuance
21,500,000
Common
0.0013
Yes
REDSTART
Conv.
Restricted
Rule 144
HOLDINGS CORP. (4)
Debt
09/01/20
New Issuance
34,250,000
Common
0.0009
Yes
REDSTART
Conv.
Restricted
Rule 144
HOLDINGS CORP. (4)
Debt
09/02/20
New Issuance
36,000,000
Common
0.0009
Yes
CROWN BRIDGE
Conv.
Restricted
Rule 144
PARTNERS LLC (2)
Debt
09/02/20
New Issuance
34,250,000
Common
0.0009
Yes
REDSTART
Conv.
Restricted
Rule 144
HOLDINGS CORP. (4)
Debt
09/03/20
New Issuance
34,250,000
Common
0.001
Yes
REDSTART
Conv.
Restricted
Rule 144
HOLDINGS CORP. (4)
Debt
09/04/20
New Issuance
34,250,000
Common
0.0009
Yes
REDSTART
Conv.
Restricted
Rule 144
HOLDINGS CORP. (4)
Debt
09/09/20
New Issuance
34,250,000
Common
0.002
Yes
REDSTART
Conv.
Restricted
Rule 144
HOLDINGS CORP. (4)
Debt
09/09/20
New Issuance
34,250,000
Common
0.0011
Yes
REDSTART
Conv.
Restricted
Rule 144
HOLDINGS CORP. (4)
Debt
09/11/20
New Issuance
34,250,000
Common
0.0011
Yes
REDSTART
Conv.
Restricted
Rule 144
HOLDINGS CORP. (4)
Debt
09/14/20
New Issuance
16,250,000
Common
0.0010
Yes
REDSTART
Conv.
Restricted
Rule 144
HOLDINGS CORP. (4)
Debt
09/14/20
New Issuance
17,250,000
Common
0.0010
Yes
REDSTART
Conv.
Restricted
Rule 144
HOLDINGS CORP. (4)
Debt
09/15/20
New Issuance
34,347,826
Common
0.0009
Yes
REDSTART
Conv.
Restricted
Rule 144
HOLDINGS CORP. (4)
Debt
09/16/20
New Issuance
34,418,605
Common
0.0008
Yes
REDSTART
Conv.
Restricted
Rule 144
HOLDINGS CORP. (4)
Debt
09/17/20
New Issuance
34,347,826
Common
0.0009
Yes
REDSTART
Conv.
Restricted
Rule 144
HOLDINGS CORP. (4)
Debt
09/18/20
New Issuance
53,043,478
Common
0.0011
Yes
REDSTART
Conv.
Restricted
Rule 144
HOLDINGS CORP. (4)
Debt
09/21/20
New Issuance
53,043,478
Common
0.0011
Yes
REDSTART
Conv.
Restricted
Rule 144
HOLDINGS CORP. (4)
Debt
09/22/20
New Issuance
53,023,256
Common
0.0011
Yes
REDSTART
Conv.
Restricted
Rule 144
HOLDINGS CORP. (4)
Debt
09/24/20
New Issuance
53,000,000
Common
0.0011
Yes
REDSTART
Conv.
Restricted
Rule 144
HOLDINGS CORP. (4)
Debt
09/25/20
New Issuance
39,852,941
Common
0.0011
Yes
REDSTART
Conv.
Restricted
Rule 144
HOLDINGS CORP. (4)
Debt
02/08/21
New Issuance
11,500,000
Common
0.0013
Yes
CROWN BRIDGE
Conv.
Restricted
Rule 144
PARTNERS LLC (2)
Debt
04/07/21
New Issuance
403.2
Series B
N/A
No
ACHIM KOEHLER
Cash
Restricted
Rule 144
Preferred
04/07/21
New Issuance
24,190.1
Series B
N/A
No
ALEXANDER
Cash
Restricted
Rule 144
Preferred
MARINGER
04/07/21
New Issuance
1,588.7
Series B
N/A
No
ALEXANDER
Cash
Restricted
Rule 144
Preferred
RUDIGER
04/07/21
New Issuance
454.0
Series B
N/A
No
ALOIS HOFBAUER
Cash
Restricted
Rule 144
Preferred
04/07/21
New Issuance
2,419.0
Series B
N/A
No
ANDREAS SAMMER
Service
Restricted
Rule 144
Preferred
Agreement
04/07/21
New Issuance
12,095.0
Series B
N/A
No
ANNA LAURA
Service
Restricted
Rule 144
Preferred
GRAEFINGER
Agreement
04/07/21
New Issuance
5,039.6
Series B
N/A
No
BENJAMIN HEYNY
Cash
Restricted
Rule 144
Preferred
4
04/07/21
New Issuance
403,167.8
Series B
N/A
No
BERNHARD SAMMER
Founder
Restricted
Rule 144
Preferred
Shares
04/07/21
New Issuance
1,134.4
Series B
N/A
No
BERNHARD ZIMMERL
Cash
Restricted
Rule 144
Preferred
04/07/21
New Issuance
48,380.1
Series B
N/A
No
CENTRAL PARK
Service
Restricted
Rule 144
Preferred
INVESTMENTS LLP
Agreement
(3)
04/07/21
New Issuance
4,031.7
Series B
N/A
No
CHRISTIAN
Cash
Restricted
Rule 144
Preferred
MOOENNINGHOFF
04/07/21
New Issuance
2,491.6
Series B
N/A
No
CHRISTOPH GOETH
Cash
Restricted
Rule 144
Preferred
04/07/21
New Issuance
225.8
Series B
N/A
No
CLAUDIA MONAY
Cash
Restricted
Rule 144
Preferred
04/07/21
New Issuance
224.6
Series B
N/A
No
DANIEL BICHLER
Cash
Restricted
Rule 144
Preferred
04/07/21
New Issuance
5,656.3
Series B
N/A
No
DAVID PODLIPNIG
Cash
Restricted
Rule 144
Preferred
04/07/21
New Issuance
681.2
Series B
N/A
No
DIANA BRANDT
Cash
Restricted
Rule 144
Preferred
04/07/21
New Issuance
403,167.8
Series B
N/A
No
DIRK RICHTER
Founder
Restricted
Rule 144
Preferred
Shares
04/07/21
New Issuance
222.5
Series B
N/A
No
ECKHARDT KLAS
Cash
Restricted
Rule 144
Preferred
04/07/21
New Issuance
567.8
Series B
N/A
No
ELISABETH GROTZL
Cash
Restricted
Rule 144
Preferred
04/07/21
New Issuance
14,514.0
Series B
N/A
No
ELMAR
Cash
Restricted
Rule 144
Preferred
AICHBICHLER
04/07/21
New Issuance
215.1
Series B
N/A
No
ELMAR HANNS
Cash
Restricted
Rule 144
Preferred
ILMBERGER
04/07/21
New Issuance
1,612.7
Series B
N/A
No
ERICH ZULLIG
Cash
Restricted
Rule 144
Preferred
04/07/21
New Issuance
8,067.4
Series B
N/A
No
GEORG SIEGFRIED
Cash
Restricted
Rule 144
Preferred
BLAIMAUER
04/07/21
New Issuance
211.7
Series B
N/A
No
GERALD BOCK
Cash
Restricted
Rule 144
Preferred
04/07/21
New Issuance
1,582.5
Series B
N/A
No
GORAN DJURICIN
Cash
Restricted
Rule 144
Preferred
04/07/21
New Issuance
10,482.4
Series B
N/A
No
HANNA VALEISHA
Service
Restricted
Rule 144
Preferred
Agreement
04/07/21
New Issuance
1,139.9
Series B
N/A
No
HELGA WAGNER
Cash
Restricted
Rule 144
Preferred
04/07/21
New Issuance
10,480.8
Series B
N/A
No
JACOBUS WILLEM
Cash
Restricted
Rule 144
Preferred
JOHANNES VAN DER
EIJK
04/07/21
New Issuance
450.9
Series B
N/A
No
JAN NIKLAS HADLER
Cash
Restricted
Rule 144
Preferred
04/07/21
New Issuance
4,031.7
Series B
N/A
No
JAN PAPENBROCK
Cash
Restricted
Rule 144
Preferred
04/07/21
New Issuance
5,660.3
Series B
N/A
No
JOHANN PODLIPNIG
Cash
Restricted
Rule 144
Preferred
04/07/21
New Issuance
566.0
Series B
N/A
No
JOSEF EL ASSAL
Cash
Restricted
Rule 144
Preferred
04/07/21
New Issuance
2,419.0
Series B
N/A
No
JOSEF SAMMER
Service
Restricted
Rule 144
Preferred
Agreement
04/07/21
New Issuance
415.9
Series B
N/A
No
JURG ZULLIG
Cash
Restricted
Rule 144
Preferred
04/07/21
New Issuance
1,359.3
Series B
N/A
No
JUERGEN
Cash
Restricted
Rule 144
Preferred
HOEFBAUER
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Vitana-X Inc. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 19:46:02 UTC.