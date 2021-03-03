Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Vitasoy International Holdings Limited    345   HK0345001611

VITASOY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(345)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vitasoy International : MONTHLY RETURN FOR THE MONTH ENDED 28/02/2021

03/03/2021 | 03:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/02/2021

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

VITASOY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 03/03/2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 00345

Description :

Ordinary Shares

No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

3. Other Classes of SharesDescription :Stock code :

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of other classes of shares

Par value

(State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$)Authorised share capital (State currency)

N/A

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary sharesNo of preference No. of other classes

(1) (2)Balance at close of

preceding month

1,065,151,500

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

6,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,065,157,500

N/A

N/A

N/A

shares

of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1.

Share Option Scheme Adopted on

(04 /09/2002) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.

Share Option Scheme Adopted on

(28/08/2012) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (HK$)

Movement during the monthGranted

Nil

Nil

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

Nil

6,000

Nil

NilNil

Nil

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be

the month pursuant theretoissued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Nil

4,562,000

6,000

6,000

N/A N/A

88,752

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

  • issuer issuer whichDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

  • issuer issuer whichCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1.

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

1.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

Total D.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

Type of Issue

month

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

________

1. Rights issue

2. Open offer

3. Placing

4. Bonus issueAt price :At price :At price :Class of shares issuable (Note 1)State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

( / /

)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)

  • issuer issuer which

  • issued may beduring the month pursuant thereto

Type of Issueissued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

________

State currency

  • 5. Scrip dividendAt price :

    Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

    ( / /

    )

    ( / /

    )

    N/A

    N/A

    Class of shares repurchased (Note 1)

  • 6. Repurchase of shares

    Cancellation date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

    ________

    ( / /

    )

    ( / /

    )

    N/A

    N/A

    Class of shares redeemed (Note 1)

  • 7. Redemption of shares

    Redemption date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

    EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

    ________

    ( / /

    )

    ( / /

    )

    N/A

    N/A

  • 8. Consideration issue

At price :Class of shares issuable (Note 1)State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)

N/A

N/A

  • issuer issuer which

  • issued may beduring the month pursuant thereto

Type of Issueissued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

________

9. Capital reorganisation

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / / )

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / / )

N/A

N/A

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

________

10. Other

(Please specify) At price :State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / / )

N/A

N/A

Total E. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/ATotal increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(1)

(2)Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

6,000 N/A N/A N/A

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

IV. Confirmations

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 2)

  • (i) all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;

  • (ii) all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;

  • (iii) all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the

securities have been fulfilled;

  • (iv) all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);

  • (v) all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;

  • (vi) all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;

  • (vii) completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and

  • (viii) the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Remarks (if any):

Submitted by: __PAGGIE TONG______________________

Title:

________COMPANY SECRETARY______________

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes :

1.

State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).

2.

Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet

individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return

published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is

required to be made in this return.

3.

"Identical" means in this context:

4.

  • the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;

  • they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and

  • they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.

If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

Disclaimer

Vitasoy International Holdings Limited published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2021 08:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VITASOY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
03:12aVITASOY INTERNATIONAL  : Monthly return for the month ended 28/02/2021
PU
2020VITASOY INTERNATIONAL  : Announcement made pursuant to rule 13.51b(2) of the lis..
PU
2020VITASOY INTERNATIONAL  : Poll results of annual general meeting held on 18th aug..
PU
2020VITASOY INTERNATIONAL  : Monthly return for the month ended 31/07/2020
PU
2020VITASOY INTERNATIONAL  : Next Day Disclosure Returns
PU
2020VITASOY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMIT : annual earnings release
2020VITASOY INTERNATIONAL  : Monthly return for the month ended 29/02/2020
PU
2019VITASOY INTERNATIONAL  : Change in composition of remuneration and nomination co..
PU
2019VITASOY INTERNATIONAL  : Announcement of results for the six months ended 30th s..
PU
2019VITASOY INTERNATIONAL  : Monthly return for the month ended 30/09/2019
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 271 M 937 M 937 M
Net income 2021 699 M 90,1 M 90,1 M
Net cash 2021 663 M 85,4 M 85,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 50,0x
Yield 2021 1,24%
Capitalization 35 310 M 4 551 M 4 552 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,76x
EV / Sales 2022 4,18x
Nbr of Employees 6 826
Free-Float 71,5%
Chart VITASOY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vitasoy International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VITASOY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 31,72 HKD
Last Close Price 33,15 HKD
Spread / Highest target 10,7%
Spread / Average Target -4,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roberto Guidetti Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kin Shing Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
Yau Lai Lo Executive Chairman
Shwu Pyng Tzeng Chen Group Senior Director-Research & Development
Shing Suet Lau Chief Executive Officer-Hong Kong Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VITASOY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED9.77%4 551
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-8.64%215 035
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.-3.83%43 470
COCA-COLA HBC AG-4.67%11 571
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.19.18%11 514
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED-0.41%10 635
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ