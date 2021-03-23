Vitasoy International : TERMS OF REFERENCE OF REMUNERATION AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE

(Stock code: 345)

TERMS OF REFERENCE

REMUNERATION AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE

The Chairman of the Committee shall attend the Company's annual general meetings and be available to respond to any Shareholders' questions on the Committee's activities or decisions or in his/her absence, another member of the Committee.

Notice of at least 14 days should be given of a regular committee meeting. An agenda and accompanying meeting papers should be sent in full to all committee members at least three days before the intended date of committee meeting. Any member may request for meetings by giving notice in writing to the Chairman of the Committee of not less than seven days' notice. Questions arising at the meeting shall be determined by a majority of votes of the members present, and in the case of an equality of votes, the Chairman shall have a second or casting vote.

The Chairman of the Committee shall be selected amongst the Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company and shall be appointed by the Board. If at any meeting the Chairman be not present within five minutes after the time appointed for holding the same, the Directors present shall choose one of the other Independent Non-executive Directors to act as Chairman of such meeting.

The Committee shall be appointed by the Board consisting of a majority of Independent Non-executive Directors whose terms shall run concurrently with their terms as Directors. Three members shall constitute a quorum provided that at least a majority of Independent Non-executive Directors shall be present throughout each meeting.

5. Terms of Reference

The terms of reference of the committee should include:-

A.

Remuneration

(a) to approve the Company's policy and structure for all Directors' and Senior Management's remuneration and the establishment of a formal and transparent procedure for developing remuneration policy which align with both the Group's risk appetite and its long-term strategic goals;

(b) to review and approve the management's remuneration proposals with reference to the Board's corporate goals and objectives;

(c) to ensure that a significant proportion of remuneration is structured so as to link rewards to corporate and individual performance, and designed to promote the long-term success of the Group;

(d) to determine, with delegated responsibility, the remuneration packages of individual Executive Directors and Senior Management, including benefits in kind, pension rights and compensation payments, including any compensation payable for loss or termination of office or appointment;

(e) to make recommendations to the Board on the remuneration of Non-executive Directors;

(f) to consider salaries paid by comparable companies, time commitment and responsibilities and employment conditions elsewhere in the group;

(g) to review and approve the design of, and determine targets for, any performance-related pay schemes (which shall be transparent, stretching and rigorously applied) operated by the Company/Group and monitor their operation and approve the total annual payments made under such schemes, including the terms of any malus or claw-back arrangements, if any under any employee share schemes;

(h) to review the design of all employee share schemes for approval by the Board and shareholders (if applicable). For any such plans, determine each year whether awards will be made, and if so, the overall amount of such awards, the individual awards to Executive Directors, Senior Management and other employees and the performance targets to be used;