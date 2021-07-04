Vitasoy International : shares set to open 11.2% lower after Chinese call online for boycott

HONG KONG, July 5 (Reuters) - Shares of Vitasoy
were set to drop 11.2% on Monday after a worker sent around a
memo offering condolences to the family of a colleague who
stabbed a Hong Kong policeman, triggering online calls in China
for a boycott of the company.
In a statement on the Chinese social media platform Weibo on
Saturday, Vitasoy said a staff member had circulated a memo that
it described as "extremely inappropriate" without authorisation,
and the company reserved the right to take legal action.
Shares of Vitasoy were set to open down 11.2% at HK$26.1.
