  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Vitasoy International Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    345   HK0345001611

VITASOY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(345)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vitasoy International : shares set to open 11.2% lower after Chinese call online for boycott

07/04/2021 | 09:40pm EDT
HONG KONG, July 5 (Reuters) - Shares of Vitasoy were set to drop 11.2% on Monday after a worker sent around a memo offering condolences to the family of a colleague who stabbed a Hong Kong policeman, triggering online calls in China for a boycott of the company.

In a statement on the Chinese social media platform Weibo on Saturday, Vitasoy said a staff member had circulated a memo that it described as "extremely inappropriate" without authorisation, and the company reserved the right to take legal action.

Shares of Vitasoy were set to open down 11.2% at HK$26.1. (Reporting By Donny Kwok; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 275 M 937 M 937 M
Net income 2021 692 M 89,1 M 89,1 M
Net cash 2021 663 M 85,3 M 85,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 44,8x
Yield 2021 1,40%
Capitalization 31 382 M 4 040 M 4 041 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,22x
EV / Sales 2022 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 6 826
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart VITASOY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vitasoy International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VITASOY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 29,40 HKD
Average target price 29,67 HKD
Spread / Average Target 0,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Guidetti Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kin Shing Lau Group Chief Financial Officer
Yau Lai Lo Executive Chairman
Shwu Pyng Tzeng Chen Group Senior Director-Research & Development
Shing Suet Lau Chief Executive Officer-Hong Kong Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VITASOY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.65%3 885
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-1.60%234 210
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.9.94%49 411
COCA-COLA HBC AG10.69%13 621
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED17.40%11 745
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED23.72%10 203