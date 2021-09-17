Vitesco Technologies Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Continental Aktiengesellschaft
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Georg F. W.
|Last name(s):
|Schaeffler
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Vitesco Technologies Group AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|Description:
|4,000 Shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|57.0000 EUR
|22800.00 EUR
|56.9100 EUR
|22764.00 EUR
|58.4000 EUR
|23360.00 EUR
|59.8000 EUR
|23920.00 EUR
|64.5400 EUR
|25816.00 EUR
|63.5000 EUR
|5207.00 EUR
|63.5000 EUR
|12700.00 EUR
|63.5000 EUR
|7493.00 EUR
|62.3700 EUR
|9355.50 EUR
|62.3700 EUR
|9355.50 EUR
|62.3700 EUR
|31185.00 EUR
|59.8000 EUR
|47840.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|60.4490 EUR
|241796.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
17.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de