    VTSC   DE000VTSC017

VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(VTSC)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/17 03:12:28 pm
61.905 EUR   +4.13%
02:53pVitesco Technologies Group AG english
DJ
02:53pVITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06:24aVITESCO : UBS raises to Buy from Sell
MD
Vitesco Technologies Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/17/2021 | 02:53pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.09.2021 / 20:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Continental Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Georg F. W.
Last name(s): Schaeffler
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vitesco Technologies Group AG

b) LEI
529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
Description: 4,000 Shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
57.0000 EUR 22800.00 EUR
56.9100 EUR 22764.00 EUR
58.4000 EUR 23360.00 EUR
59.8000 EUR 23920.00 EUR
64.5400 EUR 25816.00 EUR
63.5000 EUR 5207.00 EUR
63.5000 EUR 12700.00 EUR
63.5000 EUR 7493.00 EUR
62.3700 EUR 9355.50 EUR
62.3700 EUR 9355.50 EUR
62.3700 EUR 31185.00 EUR
59.8000 EUR 47840.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
60.4490 EUR 241796.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-16; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


17.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vitesco Technologies Group AG
Siemensstraße 12
93055 Regensburg
Germany
Internet: www.vitesco-technologies.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70216  17.09.2021 


© EQS 2021
All news about VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
09/16European Stocks Close in Green as Travel Shares Rise
MT
09/16CONTINENTAL : Vitesco Shares Jump 12% in Frankfurt Bourse Debut
MT
09/16VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of th..
DJ
09/16VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG : Release of the Home Member State according to Ar..
DJ
09/16Continental spin-off Vitesco falls flat in market debut
RE
09/16VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AKTIENGES : VTSC) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
Analyst Recommendations on VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Financials
Sales 2021 8 462 M 9 926 M 9 926 M
Net income 2021 -103 M -121 M -121 M
Net cash 2021 551 M 647 M 647 M
P/E ratio 2021 -23,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 379 M 2 793 M 2 791 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,22x
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution