Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name: Vitesco Technologies Group AG
Street: Siemensstraße 12
Postal code: 93055
City: Regensburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
first-time admission of the shares to trading on a regulated market
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Maria Elisabeth Schaeffler-Thumann
Date of birth: 17 Aug 1941
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
IHO Verwaltungs GmbH
IHO Beteiligungs GmbH
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
15 Sep 2021
6. Total positions
% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of
attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights
(total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
7.b.)
New 46.03 % 0.00 % 46.03 % 40021196
Previous n/a % n/a % n/a % /
notification
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000VTSC017 0 18420596 0.00 % 46.03 %
Total 18420596 46.03 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
period
0 0.00 %
Total 0 0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights
instrument date period settlement absolute in %
0 0.00 %
Total 0 0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other
undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal
entity:
Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at
least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more)
Maria Elisabeth % % %
Schaeffler-Thumann
INA-Holding Schaeffler % % %
GmbH & Co. KG
IHO Holding GmbH & Co. % % %
KG
IHO Beteiligungs GmbH 10.00 % % 10.00 %
IHO Verwaltungs GmbH 35.98 % % 35.98 %
Continental AG % % %
- % % %
Maria Elisabeth % % %
Schaeffler-Thumann
INA-Holding Schaeffler % % %
GmbH & Co. KG
IHO Management GmbH % % %
IHO Holding GmbH & Co. % % %
KG
IHO Beteiligungs GmbH 10.00 % % 10.00 %
IHO Verwaltungs GmbH 35.98 % % 35.98 %
Continental AG % % %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
15 Sep 2021
