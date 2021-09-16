DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Vitesco Technologies Group AG Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-09-16 / 11:19 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer

Name: Vitesco Technologies Group AG Street: Siemensstraße 12 Postal code: 93055 City: Regensburg Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252 2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: first-time admission of the shares to trading on a regulated market 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Maria Elisabeth Schaeffler-Thumann Date of birth: 17 Aug 1941 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. IHO Verwaltungs GmbH IHO Beteiligungs GmbH 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 15 Sep 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 46.03 % 0.00 % 46.03 % 40021196 Previous n/a % n/a % n/a % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000VTSC017 0 18420596 0.00 % 46.03 % Total 18420596 46.03 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % period 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights instrument date period settlement absolute in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) Maria Elisabeth % % % Schaeffler-Thumann INA-Holding Schaeffler % % % GmbH & Co. KG IHO Holding GmbH & Co. % % % KG IHO Beteiligungs GmbH 10.00 % % 10.00 % IHO Verwaltungs GmbH 35.98 % % 35.98 % Continental AG % % % - % % % Maria Elisabeth % % % Schaeffler-Thumann INA-Holding Schaeffler % % % GmbH & Co. KG IHO Management GmbH % % % IHO Holding GmbH & Co. % % % KG IHO Beteiligungs GmbH 10.00 % % 10.00 % IHO Verwaltungs GmbH 35.98 % % 35.98 % Continental AG % % % 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Date 15 Sep 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-16 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Vitesco Technologies Group AG Siemensstraße 12 93055 Regensburg Germany Internet: www.vitesco-technologies.com Notierung vorgesehen. / Intended to be listed. End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1233906 2021-09-16

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233906&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2021 05:19 ET (09:19 GMT)