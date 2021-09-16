Log in
Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/16/2021 | 05:20am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Vitesco Technologies Group AG Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-09-16 / 11:19 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Name:                           Vitesco Technologies Group AG 
 
 Street:                         Siemensstraße 12 
 
 Postal code:                    93055 
 
 City:                           Regensburg 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X             Other reason: 
               first-time admission of the shares to trading on a regulated market 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Natural person (first name, surname): Maria Elisabeth Schaeffler-Thumann 
 Date of birth: 17 Aug 1941 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 IHO Verwaltungs GmbH 
 IHO Beteiligungs GmbH 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 15 Sep 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                              46.03 %                     0.00 %      46.03 %                             40021196 
 
 Previous                           n/a %                      n/a %        n/a %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000VTSC017               0       18420596         0.00 %        46.03 % 
 
 Total                   18420596                       46.03 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
                                                                                                  0             0.00 % 
 
                                                Total                                             0             0.00 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
                                                                                                       0         0.00 % 
 
                                                               Total                                   0         0.00 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                      % of voting rights (if at   % of voting rights through instruments     Total of both (if at 
                                   least 3% or more)                 (if at least 5% or more)        least 5% or more) 
 
 Maria Elisabeth                                   %                                        %                        % 
 Schaeffler-Thumann 
 
 INA-Holding Schaeffler                            %                                        %                        % 
 GmbH & Co. KG 
 
 IHO Holding GmbH & Co.                            %                                        %                        % 
 KG 
 
 IHO Beteiligungs GmbH                       10.00 %                                        %                  10.00 % 
 
 IHO Verwaltungs GmbH                        35.98 %                                        %                  35.98 % 
 
 Continental AG                                    %                                        %                        % 
 
 -                                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 Maria Elisabeth                                   %                                        %                        % 
 Schaeffler-Thumann 
 
 INA-Holding Schaeffler                            %                                        %                        % 
 GmbH & Co. KG 
 
 IHO Management GmbH                               %                                        %                        % 
 
 IHO Holding GmbH & Co.                            %                                        %                        % 
 KG 
 
 IHO Beteiligungs GmbH                       10.00 %                                        %                  10.00 % 
 
 IHO Verwaltungs GmbH                        35.98 %                                        %                  35.98 % 
 
 Continental AG                                    %                                        %                        % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 15 Sep 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-16 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Vitesco Technologies Group AG 
              Siemensstraße 12 
              93055 Regensburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.vitesco-technologies.com 
Notierung vorgesehen. / Intended to be listed. 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1233906 2021-09-16

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233906&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2021 05:19 ET (09:19 GMT)

