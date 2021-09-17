Vitesco Technologies Group AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 17.09.2021 / 20:51 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Name and legal form: Continental Aktiengesellschaft 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Georg F. W. Last name(s): Schaeffler Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Vitesco Technologies Group AG b) LEI 529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share Description: 4,000 Shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft b) Nature of the transaction Disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 57.0000 EUR 22800.00 EUR 56.9100 EUR 22764.00 EUR 58.4000 EUR 23360.00 EUR 59.8000 EUR 23920.00 EUR 64.5400 EUR 25816.00 EUR 63.5000 EUR 5207.00 EUR 63.5000 EUR 12700.00 EUR 63.5000 EUR 7493.00 EUR 62.3700 EUR 9355.50 EUR 62.3700 EUR 9355.50 EUR 62.3700 EUR 31185.00 EUR 59.8000 EUR 47840.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 60.4490 EUR 241796.0000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-09-16; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

Language: English Company: Vitesco Technologies Group AG Siemensstraße 12 93055 Regensburg Germany

