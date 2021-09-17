Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Deutsche Boerse AG
  Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft
  News
  Summary
    VTSC   DE000VTSC017

VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(VTSC)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/17 03:12:28 pm
61.905 EUR   +4.13%
02:53pVitesco Technologies Group AG english
DJ
02:53pVITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06:24aVITESCO : UBS raises to Buy from Sell
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vitesco Technologies Group AG english

09/17/2021 | 02:53pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 17.09.2021 / 20:51 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Name and legal form: Continental Aktiengesellschaft 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:   Georg F. W. 
 
 Last name(s): Schaeffler 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Vitesco Technologies Group AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:         Share 
 
 Description:  4,000 Shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Disposal 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 57.0000 EUR    22800.00 EUR 
 
 56.9100 EUR    22764.00 EUR 
 
 58.4000 EUR    23360.00 EUR 
 
 59.8000 EUR    23920.00 EUR 
 
 64.5400 EUR    25816.00 EUR 
 
 63.5000 EUR    5207.00 EUR 
 
 63.5000 EUR    12700.00 EUR 
 
 63.5000 EUR    7493.00 EUR 
 
 62.3700 EUR    9355.50 EUR 
 
 62.3700 EUR    9355.50 EUR 
 
 62.3700 EUR    31185.00 EUR 
 
 59.8000 EUR    47840.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 60.4490 EUR   241796.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-09-16; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          XETRA 
 
 MIC:           XETR

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

17.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Vitesco Technologies Group AG 
              Siemensstraße 12 
              93055 Regensburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.vitesco-technologies.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

70216 17.09.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 17, 2021 14:52 ET (18:52 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 8 462 M 9 926 M 9 926 M
Net income 2021 -103 M -121 M -121 M
Net cash 2021 551 M 647 M 647 M
P/E ratio 2021 -23,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 379 M 2 793 M 2 791 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,22x
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution