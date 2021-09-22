Vitesco Technologies Group AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 22.09.2021 / 14:17 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Name and legal form: Continental Aktiengesellschaft 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Georg F. W. Last name(s): Schaeffler Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Vitesco Technologies Group AG b) LEI 529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share Description: 4,000 Shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft ISIN DE000VTSC017 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 62.50 EUR 6562.50 EUR 62.50 EUR 6500.00 EUR 62.45 EUR 13614.10 EUR 62.50 EUR 5500.00 EUR 62.45 EUR 6120.10 EUR 62.50 EUR 3750.00 EUR 62.50 EUR 187.5 EUR 62.50 EUR 2500.00 EUR 62.80 EUR 3014.40 EUR 62.80 EUR 21603.20 EUR 62.80 EUR 502.4 EUR 62.45 EUR 1686.15 EUR 61.15 EUR 3424.40 EUR 62.35 EUR 872.9 EUR 62.35 EUR 15961.60 EUR 62.35 EUR 8105.50 EUR 61.15 EUR 12230.00 EUR 62.30 EUR 24920.00 EUR 62.60 EUR 25040.00 EUR 62.45 EUR 3559.65 EUR 61.15 EUR 3302.10 EUR 61.10 EUR 48880.00 EUR 61.15 EUR 5503.50 EUR 62.50 EUR 25000.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 62.0850 EUR 248340.0000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-09-20; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

22.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Vitesco Technologies Group AG Siemensstraße 12 93055 Regensburg Germany Internet: www.vitesco-technologies.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

70266 22.09.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2021 08:17 ET (12:17 GMT)