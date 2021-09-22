Vitesco Technologies Group AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 22.09.2021 / 14:17 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name
Name and legal form: Continental Aktiengesellschaft
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Georg F. W.
Last name(s): Schaeffler
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Vitesco Technologies Group AG
b) LEI
529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
Description: 4,000 Shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft ISIN DE000VTSC017
b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
62.50 EUR 6562.50 EUR
62.50 EUR 6500.00 EUR
62.45 EUR 13614.10 EUR
62.50 EUR 5500.00 EUR
62.45 EUR 6120.10 EUR
62.50 EUR 3750.00 EUR
62.50 EUR 187.5 EUR
62.50 EUR 2500.00 EUR
62.80 EUR 3014.40 EUR
62.80 EUR 21603.20 EUR
62.80 EUR 502.4 EUR
62.45 EUR 1686.15 EUR
61.15 EUR 3424.40 EUR
62.35 EUR 872.9 EUR
62.35 EUR 15961.60 EUR
62.35 EUR 8105.50 EUR
61.15 EUR 12230.00 EUR
62.30 EUR 24920.00 EUR
62.60 EUR 25040.00 EUR
62.45 EUR 3559.65 EUR
61.15 EUR 3302.10 EUR
61.10 EUR 48880.00 EUR
61.15 EUR 5503.50 EUR
62.50 EUR 25000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
62.0850 EUR 248340.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-20; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR
Language: English
Company: Vitesco Technologies Group AG
Siemensstraße 12
93055 Regensburg
Germany
Internet: www.vitesco-technologies.com
70266 22.09.2021
