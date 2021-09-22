Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Vitesco Technologies Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTSC   DE000VTSC017

VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG

(VTSC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vitesco Technologies Group AG english

09/22/2021 | 08:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 22.09.2021 / 14:17 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Name and legal form: Continental Aktiengesellschaft 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:   Georg F. W. 
 
 Last name(s): Schaeffler 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Vitesco Technologies Group AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:         Share 
 
 Description:  4,000 Shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft ISIN DE000VTSC017 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Disposal 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 62.50 EUR      6562.50 EUR 
 
 62.50 EUR      6500.00 EUR 
 
 62.45 EUR      13614.10 EUR 
 
 62.50 EUR      5500.00 EUR 
 
 62.45 EUR      6120.10 EUR 
 
 62.50 EUR      3750.00 EUR 
 
 62.50 EUR      187.5 EUR 
 
 62.50 EUR      2500.00 EUR 
 
 62.80 EUR      3014.40 EUR 
 
 62.80 EUR      21603.20 EUR 
 
 62.80 EUR      502.4 EUR 
 
 62.45 EUR      1686.15 EUR 
 
 61.15 EUR      3424.40 EUR 
 
 62.35 EUR      872.9 EUR 
 
 62.35 EUR      15961.60 EUR 
 
 62.35 EUR      8105.50 EUR 
 
 61.15 EUR      12230.00 EUR 
 
 62.30 EUR      24920.00 EUR 
 
 62.60 EUR      25040.00 EUR 
 
 62.45 EUR      3559.65 EUR 
 
 61.15 EUR      3302.10 EUR 
 
 61.10 EUR      48880.00 EUR 
 
 61.15 EUR      5503.50 EUR 
 
 62.50 EUR      25000.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 62.0850 EUR   248340.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-09-20; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          Xetra 
 
 MIC:           XETR

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

22.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Vitesco Technologies Group AG 
              Siemensstraße 12 
              93055 Regensburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.vitesco-technologies.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

70266 22.09.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2021 08:17 ET (12:17 GMT)

All news about VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
08:18aVitesco Technologies Group AG english
DJ
05:03aVITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
DJ
09/20Vitesco Technologies Group AG english
DJ
09/20VITESCO : JP Morgan Upgrades to Neutral
MD
09/20VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AKTIENGES : VTSC) dropped from S&P EUROPE 350
CI
09/20VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AKTIENGES : VTSC) dropped from S&P EUROPE 350 - Consumer Discre..
CI
09/20VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AKTIENGES : VTSC) dropped from S&P EUROPE 350 - Automobiles & C..
CI
09/20VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AKTIENGES : VTSC) dropped from S&P Global 1200
CI
09/20VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AKTIENGES : VTSC) dropped from S&P International 700
CI
09/17VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 8 415 M 9 871 M 9 871 M
Net income 2021 -76,2 M -89,4 M -89,4 M
Net cash 2021 504 M 591 M 591 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 521 M 2 954 M 2 958 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Vitesco Technologies Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 63,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Wolf Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Werner Volz Chief Financial Officer
Johannes Suttmeyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Cornelia Stiewing Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Siebenthaler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG0.00%2 954
CUMMINS INC.-3.33%31 528
MIANYANG FULIN PRECISION MACHINING CO., LTD.400.49%5 897
RHEINMETALL AG-7.83%4 039
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED72.29%3 717
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION20.18%3 443