  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Vitesco Technologies Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTSC   DE000VTSC017

VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG

(VTSC)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  12:35:19 2023-03-22 pm EDT
62.50 EUR   -0.87%
02:13aVitesco Technologies : Factbook Vitesco Technologies Q4 2022
PU
02:13aVitesco Technologies : Conference Call Presentation FY 2022
PU
02:06aAutomotive supplier Vitesco looks positively to 2023
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Automotive supplier Vitesco looks positively to 2023

03/23/2023 | 02:06am EDT
REGENSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Automotive supplier Vitesco is optimistic about the future thanks to rising production figures. In the current fiscal year, the group aims to increase its sales to between 9.2 and 9.7 billion euros, as the SDax group announced in Regensburg on Thursday. Despite additional costs due to the semiconductor shortage, wage inflation and rising material costs, the board also expects a higher EBIT margin. In the past year, the adjusted margin was 2.5 percent; in 2023, it is expected to be between 2.9 and 3.4 percent. The Group expects free cash flow to be around 50 million euros.

The Group had already published the key data for the past fiscal year a month ago. In 2022, the Group made an unexpectedly high profit in its day-to-day business. For the full year, earnings before interest and taxes adjusted for special effects climbed by half to 222.9 million euros. The company increased sales by 4 percent to 9.07 billion euros./knd/stk


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SDAX -0.98% 12858.53 Delayed Quote.7.82%
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG -0.87% 62.5 Delayed Quote.15.21%
Financials
Sales 2022 9 071 M 9 787 M 9 787 M
Net income 2022 64,6 M 69,7 M 69,7 M
Net cash 2022 420 M 453 M 453 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,3x
Yield 2022 0,31%
Capitalization 2 501 M 2 699 M 2 699 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 38 170
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Vitesco Technologies Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 62,50 €
Average target price 73,47 €
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Wolf Chief Executive Officer
Werner Volz Chief Financial Officer
Siegfried Wolf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg F. W. Schaeffler Member-Supervisory Board
Klaus Rosenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG15.21%2 699
CUMMINS INC.-5.31%32 436
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED16.98%5 410
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.1.38%2 578
MIANYANG FULIN PRECISION CO.,LTD.-3.47%2 468
MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY11.98%1 159
