Automotive supplier Vitesco looks positively to 2023

REGENSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Automotive supplier Vitesco is optimistic about the future thanks to rising production figures. In the current fiscal year, the group aims to increase its sales to between 9.2 and 9.7 billion euros, as the SDax group announced in Regensburg on Thursday. Despite additional costs due to the semiconductor shortage, wage inflation and rising material costs, the board also expects a higher EBIT margin. In the past year, the adjusted margin was 2.5 percent; in 2023, it is expected to be between 2.9 and 3.4 percent. The Group expects free cash flow to be around 50 million euros.

The Group had already published the key data for the past fiscal year a month ago. In 2022, the Group made an unexpectedly high profit in its day-to-day business. For the full year, earnings before interest and taxes adjusted for special effects climbed by half to 222.9 million euros. The company increased sales by 4 percent to 9.07 billion euros./knd/stk