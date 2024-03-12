Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.03.2024 / 09:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Georg F. W.
Last name(s): Schaeffler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vitesco Technologies Group AG

b) LEI
529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000VTSC017

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
70.00 EUR 140.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
70.0000 EUR 140.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Vitesco Technologies Group AG
Siemensstraße 12
93055 Regensburg
Germany
Internet: www.vitesco-technologies.com

 
