DD: Vitesco Technologies Group AG: IHO Verwaltungs GmbH, Pledging of 9,748,439 shares in Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft as part of a credit transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
03.04.2023 / 10:43 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|IHO Verwaltungs GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|Georg F. W.
|Last name(s):
|Schaeffler
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Vitesco Technologies Group AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000VTSC017
b) Nature of the transaction
|Pledging of 9,748,439 shares in Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft as part of a credit transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|not numberable
|not numberable
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|not numberable
|not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vitesco Technologies Group AG
|Siemensstraße 12
|93055 Regensburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.vitesco-technologies.com
