  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Vitesco Technologies Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTSC   DE000VTSC017

VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG

(VTSC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:08:21 2023-04-03 am EDT
66.70 EUR   +0.08%
04:46aDd : Vitesco Technologies Group AG: IHO Verwaltungs GmbH, Pledging of 9,748,439 shares in Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft as part of a credit transaction
EQ
03/28Euro 7 emissions proposals, the sequel Europe's carmakers don't want to see
RE
03/27VITESCO : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DD: Vitesco Technologies Group AG: IHO Verwaltungs GmbH, Pledging of 9,748,439 shares in Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft as part of a credit transaction

04/03/2023 | 04:46am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.04.2023 / 10:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: IHO Verwaltungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Georg F. W.
Last name(s): Schaeffler
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vitesco Technologies Group AG

b) LEI
529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000VTSC017

b) Nature of the transaction
Pledging of 9,748,439 shares in Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft as part of a credit transaction

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
31/03/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


03.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vitesco Technologies Group AG
Siemensstraße 12
93055 Regensburg
Germany
Internet: www.vitesco-technologies.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

82243  03.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1599529&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Analyst Recommendations on VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
Financials
Sales 2023 9 467 M 10 286 M 10 286 M
Net income 2023 175 M 190 M 190 M
Net cash 2023 420 M 456 M 456 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,1x
Yield 2023 1,28%
Capitalization 2 667 M 2 898 M 2 898 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
EV / Sales 2024 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 38 043
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Vitesco Technologies Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 66,65 €
Average target price 76,60 €
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Wolf Chief Executive Officer
Werner Volz Chief Financial Officer
Siegfried Wolf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg F. W. Schaeffler Member-Supervisory Board
Klaus Rosenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG22.86%2 898
CUMMINS INC.-1.41%33 811
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED18.19%5 499
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.6.67%2 713
MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY16.06%1 201
TIANRUN INDUSTRY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.21.13%942
