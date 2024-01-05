Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
05.01.2024 / 16:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|First name:
|
Joachim
|Last name(s):
|
Hirsch
a) Position / status
|Position:
|
Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Vitesco Technologies Group AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|
Share
|ISIN:
|
DE000VTSC025
b) Nature of the transaction
|Disposal based on the acceptance of the voluntary public tender offer of Schaeffler AG dated November 15, 2023 (amended on November 27, 2023). The last closing condition of the tender offer was fulfilled on December 15, 2023. The right of withdrawal granted in the offer document expired after the close of trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on January 02, 2024.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|94.00 EUR
|
376000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|
Aggregated volume
|94.0000 EUR
|
376000.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|
English
|Company:
|
Vitesco Technologies Group AG
|
Siemensstraße 12
|
93055 Regensburg
|
Germany
|Internet:
|
www.vitesco-technologies.com
|
