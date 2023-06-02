DD: Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Klaus Hau, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.06.2023 / 13:30 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Klaus Last name(s): Hau

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Vitesco Technologies Group AG

b) LEI

529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000VTSC017

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 61.136284 EUR 143364.59 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 61.1363 EUR 143364.5900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

01/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

