Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.01.2024 / 16:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Lisa
Last name(s): Holstein

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ingo
Last name(s): Holstein
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vitesco Technologies Group AG

b) LEI
529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000VTSC025

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal based on the acceptance of the voluntary public tender offer of Schaeffler AG dated November 15, 2023 (amended on November 27, 2023). The last closing condition of the tender offer was fulfilled on December 15, 2023. The right of withdrawal granted in the offer document expired after the close of trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on January 02, 2024.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
94.00 EUR 26978.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
94.0000 EUR 26978.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Vitesco Technologies Group AG
Siemensstraße 12
93055 Regensburg
Germany
Internet: www.vitesco-technologies.com

 
88653  05.01.2024 CET/CEST

